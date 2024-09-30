Why Is Gen Z Pissed? + A Conversation With Harry Sisson
Today on Mea Culpa, I’m joined by 21-year-old Gen Z political influencer Harry Sisson, known for his over one million TikTok followers and interviews with figures like President Biden. While we discuss topics I’ve explored with other guests like Trump’s controversial cabinet picks, mass deportation plans, and how misinformation played a significant role in his recent campaign success, I value Harry’s insight as a representative of the younger generation. Harry offers a unique perspective on the Democrats' messaging failures and the critical need to engage younger voters through independent media. Together, we highlight the importance of clear communication to counter Trump’s authoritarian agenda and protect democracy.
RFK Attacks The Vax + A Conversation With The HHS Nominee
Today on Mea Culpa, I’m replaying an important episode from November 2021 with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Given RFK’s involvement in Trump’s transition team and his nomination as Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this conversation remains as relevant as ever. In a striking twist, RFK discusses how he once sued the very agency he is now set to lead. Our conversation delves into science, misinformation, his controversial views on vaccines, and the dangerous narratives he has fostered around public health.
Will The Guardrails Hold? + A Conversation With Tristan Snell
Today on Mea Culpa, I’m joined by Tristan Snell, former Assistant NY Attorney General, legal commentator, and author of Taking Down Trump, to discuss Trump’s unprecedented return to the presidency and its implications for the rule of law. We explore the fate of Trump’s legal troubles due to presidential immunity, which undermines public trust in the justice system. Tristan unpacks Trump’s controversial cabinet picks, chosen for loyalty over qualifications, and how his authoritarian agenda threatens to destabilize government institutions. We also discuss Trump’s mass deportation plans, disregard for due process, and efforts to concentrate executive power, raising serious concerns about the erosion of democratic norms.
Nix The Political Pix + a Conversation With Harry Litman
Today on Mea Culpa, I’m joined by Harry Litman, former U.S. Attorney, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, law professor, and host of Talking Feds, to discuss the dire implications of a second Trump term. We explore Trump’s alarming cabinet picks, whose lack of qualifications and controversial histories could destabilize federal agencies and undermine public trust. Harry and I also examine Trump’s authoritarian plans for mass deportations and militarized enforcement, highlighting the profound constitutional and humanitarian dangers of his agenda. Check out Harry’s new Substack here: https://harrylitman.substack.com/
It’s Time We Protect Our Veterans + A Conversation With Fred Wellman
Today on Mea Culpa, I’m joined by Fred Wellman, veteran, pro-democracy advocate, political strategist, and host of On Democracy, to discuss Trump’s authoritarian agenda and its impact on veterans. We explore the growing disillusionment among veterans with Trump, fueled by his disrespectful comments toward the military and his proposals to politicize the armed forces. Fred highlights how conservative media has fostered loyalty among some veteran communities despite Trump’s rhetoric. Together, we stress the urgency of protecting democratic values and the people who dedicate their lives to protecting our country.
Welcome to the NEW HOME of Mea Culpa – the ONLY place to find new episodes of Michael Cohen’s hit podcast. Cohen, the former attorney and personal “fixer” for Donald J. Trump, once vowed to take a bullet for the President. But that was before the country was brought to its knees by Trump’s lies and personal madness. While Cohen was imprisoned in his own home, with his life, reputation, and livelihood destroyed, he went on a mission to right the wrongs he perpetuated on behalf of his former boss. Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen, is a raw and unfiltered podcast that shines light into the dark corners of our current American Apocalypse. Tune in twice weekly for exclusive interviews and candid conversations with the New York Times best-selling author and self-proclaimed “gangster lawyer,” as he sets to dismantle the Trump legacy and uncover the truth… and nothing but the truth.