It’s Time We Protect Our Veterans + A Conversation With Fred Wellman

Today on Mea Culpa, I’m joined by Fred Wellman, veteran, pro-democracy advocate, political strategist, and host of On Democracy, to discuss Trump’s authoritarian agenda and its impact on veterans. We explore the growing disillusionment among veterans with Trump, fueled by his disrespectful comments toward the military and his proposals to politicize the armed forces. Fred highlights how conservative media has fostered loyalty among some veteran communities despite Trump’s rhetoric. Together, we stress the urgency of protecting democratic values and the people who dedicate their lives to protecting our country. Thanks to our sponsors: Lumen: Take the next step in improving your health, go to https://lumen.me/COHEN to get 15% off your Lumen. ZBiotics: Go to https://zbiotics.com/MEACULPA to get 15% off any ZBiotics probiotic when you use code: MEACULPA at checkout. Subscribe to Michael's NEW Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheMichaelCohenShow Join us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PoliticalBeatdown Add the Mea Culpa podcast feed: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/mea-culpa-with-michael-cohen Add the Political Beatdown podcast feed: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/political-beatdown Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices