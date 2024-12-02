To hear the full episode, subscribe at patreon.com/TrueAnonPod
A look at the 1994 murders of journalists Illaria Alpi and Miran Hrovatin in Mogadishu points in a thousand directions: toxic waste and weapons smuggling, the mafia, Gladio, government cover-ups, and a global web of traffickers, pimps, and killers.
Discover more episodes at podcast.trueanon.com
Episode 420: Tip Line 4 (trailer)
The highly anticipated return of the TrueAnon Tip Line is here. We listen in on your tips, gossip, blind items, and wild ideas about some of the worst people in the United States government (and more!)
Call the tip line: (646) 801-1129
Episode 419: Afghan Dope
We’re joined by investigative reporter Seth Harp to talk Afghan poppies, narco states, and drug interventions of the past and future.
See also: Episode 149: Bengaetzi https://podcast.trueanon.com/#49771081
Episode 418: Midtown Martini (trailer)
We dive back into the archives to make sense of new revelations about the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Featuring: Roy Cohn, Palm Beach real estate madness, Steve Bannon, swingers, and more.
AMERICA IN FLAMES: ELECTION NIGHT
We close out our election coverage with some discussion of the results, lists of winners and losers, giving analysis, etc…
