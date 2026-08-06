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Fearless with Jason Whitlock

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Fearless with Jason Whitlock
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1472 episodes

  • Fearless with Jason Whitlock

    Ben Crump's Quick War on Mississippi Just Collapsed on Nolan Wells' Mama | Jason Whitlock Harmony

    08/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Ben Crump called a closed nursing board complaint a "warning shot." The board says it's automatic — mandatory for any complaint, resolved in hours. That single error exposes the whole strategy: a quick war built on the bet that Ocean Springs would fold. It didn't. Sarah Fields brought Coast Guard timestamps. Edward Andrew Paltzik — Trump's attorney against CBS, Paramount, and the New York Times — is now on the ground. Full breakdown of the collapse, on schedule.

    ➢ Show Outline

    00:00 The Wells Complaint & Campaign Flaws

    01:10 Ocean Springs Fights Back: Paternity Case Revealed

    02:45 Sarah Fields vs. Don Lemon & Audio Authenticity

    04:17 Andrew Edward Palsy Joins the Defense

    05:18 The "Quick War" Backfires

    07:02 Christine Wells' Custody History

    08:07 Smearing Ocean Springs & Local Pushback

    10:05 Christine Wells Losing the Information War?

    11:52 The "Devoted Mother" Narrative Questioned

    19:11 Red Flags at Nolan's Funeral

    20:23 Ben Crump vs. Andrew Edward Palsy: A Mismatch?

    ➢ Follow Our GUESTS

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheShemekaMichelle

    ➢ Subscribe to Jason's other channel

    https://www.youtube.com/JasonWhitlock?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockHarmony?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockBYOG?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockClips?sub_confirmation=1

    ➢ Connect with Jason on Social Media:

    https://x.com/JasonWhitlock

    https://www.instagram.com/realjasonwhitlock/

    https://www.facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

    ➢ Send Jason an Email

    FearlessBlazeShow@gmail.com

    ➢ Support The Blaze

    Visit https://TheBlaze.com. Explore the all-new ad-free experience and see for yourself how we're standing up against suppression and prioritizing independent journalism.

    Support Conservative Voices! Subscribe to BlazeTV at https://www.fearlessmission.com and get $20 off your yearly subscription.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fearless with Jason Whitlock

    Ep 1212 | Why 50 NFL Execs Ranked Shedeur Sanders Last — Deion = Stringer Bell

    08/06/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    Mike Sando’s ranking of Shedeur Sanders is the latest sign that the Deion Sanders era is going to end the same as Stringer Bell’s in "The Wire." The Athletic’s 2026 QB tiers aren't kind to Shedeur, and neither is the projection for Coach Prime’s Colorado football team. Today’s monologue maps Deion to Stringer Bell and Shedeur to Cheese Wagstaff from "The Wire:" racial grift collapsing, Nadeska rebrand, Slim Charles depth chart; Ryan Clark, Rob Parker, Nick Saban commercial gap, Big 12 chalk outline. Jason taps into his favorite TV show to explain what’s happening to the Sanders family.

    ➢​​Today's Sponsors

    PreBorn has helped rescue more than 400,000 babies, and every single day, they continue that work by offering mothers something powerful and life-changing: an ultrasound. Will you help us? Just dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://Preborn.com/FEARLESS

    ➢ Show Outline

    00:00 NFL Execs Rank Sanders Last as Media Landscape Shifts

    01:48 Ryan Clark's ESPN Exit and the End of Race-First Sports Media

    02:34 Rob Parker Rips Shedeur Sanders' Play

    03:11 Deion as Stringer Bell, Shedeur as Wee-Bey: The Wire Analogy

    09:19 Shedeur's Apple Music Interview and Rebrand Attempt

    12:26 Shedeur's Play and the "Slim Charles" Comparison

    20:37 Panel Debates Deion and Shedeur's Performance and Rankings

    31:13 Are the Wire Analogies Fair or Forced?

    38:07 Colorado's Outlook and Deion's Coaching Future

    42:58 Wilbon vs. Stephen A. Smith on the State of Journalism

    58:46 Sophie Cunningham: Basketball Over Trans Debate in the WNBA

    1:05:10 Cam Newton's Strip Club Philosophy

    ➢ Follow Our GUESTS

    https://www.youtube.com/@DreAllDay

    https://www.youtube.com/@skap_attack

    https://x.com/SteveKim323

    ➢ Subscribe to Jason's other channel

    https://www.youtube.com/JasonWhitlock?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockHarmony?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockBYOG?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockClips?sub_confirmation=1

    ➢ Connect with Jason on Social Media:

    https://x.com/JasonWhitlock

    https://www.instagram.com/realjasonwhitlock/

    https://www.facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

    ➢ Send Jason an Email

    FearlessBlazeShow@gmail.com

    ➢ Support The Blaze

    Visit https://TheBlaze.com. Explore the all-new ad-free experience and see for yourself how we're standing up against suppression and prioritizing independent journalism.

    Support Conservative Voices! Subscribe to BlazeTV at https://www.fearlessmission.com and get $20 off your yearly subscription.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fearless with Jason Whitlock

    Sarah Fields Unpacks Nolan Wells Friends' Plan To Sue Ben Crump & Bad Actors | Jason Whitlock Harmony

    08/05/2026 | 46 mins.
    Sarah Fields joins Harmony with a major update on the Nolan Wells case. Friends of Wells are preparing to sue Ben Crump and online voices who accused them in his death. Fields unpacks the claims, the planned legal push, and why this fight is moving from social media into the courtroom. A clear-eyed conversation on truth, reputation, and accountability when viral accusations outrun the facts.

    ➢ Show Outline

    00:00 Introduction: Ben Crump's "Marketing Circus"

    03:11 Sarah Fields on Combating Misinformation

    04:43 Nolan Wells Case Compared to Karmelo Anthony Case

    08:14 Timeline of July 4th Events

    14:20 Threats Against the Boys and Families

    20:11 Discussion on the Nature of Threats

    25:57 Gibson Go Fundraiser for the Boys

    30:47 Ben Crump Calls Defamation Case a "Distraction"

    33:02 Speculation on Nolan's Relationship with Parents

    36:43 Major Update: Edward Andrew Paul Joins Defense

    39:11 Edward Andrew Paul's Background and Intent

    41:12 Impact of Ben Crump on Community and Friends

    ➢ Follow Our GUESTS

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheShemekaMichelle

    ➢ Subscribe to Jason's other channel

    https://www.youtube.com/JasonWhitlock?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockHarmony?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockBYOG?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockClips?sub_confirmation=1

    ➢ Connect with Jason on Social Media:

    https://x.com/JasonWhitlock

    https://www.instagram.com/realjasonwhitlock/

    https://www.facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

    ➢ Send Jason an Email

    FearlessBlazeShow@gmail.com

    ➢ Support The Blaze

    Visit https://TheBlaze.com. Explore the all-new ad-free experience and see for yourself how we're standing up against suppression and prioritizing independent journalism.

    Support Conservative Voices! Subscribe to BlazeTV at https://www.fearlessmission.com and get $20 off your yearly subscription.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fearless with Jason Whitlock

    Ep 1211 | The WNBA Stupidly Turned Its Meal Tickets Into Hollywood Villains

    08/05/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, A'ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, and the Cleveland Sirens — Jason Whitlock argues the WNBA isn't selling basketball. It's anti-male reality TV with a jump shot. Hollywood's show bible; the manufactured mantle for Wilson; Bueckers as the approved co-star; Clark and Cunningham as the wrong chick flick ("Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" vs. "Thelma & Louise"); and coaches reading the ally script while male identity gets marked optional. The product isn't a pick-and-roll. The product is the sermon.

    ➢​​Today's Sponsors

    PreBorn has helped rescue more than 400,000 babies, and every single day, they continue that work by offering mothers something powerful and life-changing: an ultrasound. Will you help us? Just dial #250 and say the keyword “BABY” or donate securely at https://Preborn.com/FEARLESS

    ➢ Show Outline

    00:00 - Cleveland Sirens and the WNBA "Culture Show"

    06:03 - Feminism's War With Biblical Sport Structure

    09:41 - Allison Howard's Sirens Recruitment Trailer

    13:14 - Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham as "Soft Feminists"

    18:12 - The League's Defense of Men in Women's Sports

    23:56 - Coaches, Muffet McGraw, and Transgender Athletes in the WNBA

    32:39 - Panel: Transgender Athlete in French Basketball

    40:19 - Angel Reese's Physicality and Women vs. Boys Comparisons

    47:22 - White Guilt, Jealousy, and Attractiveness in the WNBA

    55:13 - Aaron Rodgers Rips ESPN and Tom Brady on Pat McAfee

    1:00:10 - Rodgers' Maturity vs. Brady's Lifestyle

    1:04:45 - Rodgers' Platform and Final Thoughts on Brady

    ➢ Follow Our GUESTS

    https://www.youtube.com/@DreAllDay

    https://www.youtube.com/@skap_attack

    https://x.com/SteveKim323

    ➢ Subscribe to Jason's other channel

    https://www.youtube.com/JasonWhitlock?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockHarmony?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockBYOG?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockClips?sub_confirmation=1

    ➢ Connect with Jason on Social Media:

    https://x.com/JasonWhitlock

    https://www.instagram.com/realjasonwhitlock/

    https://www.facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

    ➢ Send Jason an Email

    FearlessBlazeShow@gmail.com

    ➢ Support The Blaze

    Visit https://TheBlaze.com. Explore the all-new ad-free experience and see for yourself how we're standing up against suppression and prioritizing independent journalism.

    Support Conservative Voices! Subscribe to BlazeTV at https://www.fearlessmission.com and get $20 off your yearly subscription.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Fearless with Jason Whitlock

    Nolan Wells' Mother & Erika Kirk Prove Feminism Broke Grief | Jason Whitlock Harmony

    08/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    Christine Wells-Wonsley, the mother of Nolan Wells, reminds Jason of another high-profile griever — Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. Yes, people grieve differently, but some people grieve in a way that raises questions. The behavior of Nolan’s mother is starting to raise questions. Last week, Wells-Wonsley thanked the "content creators keeping Nolan's story going" — and didn't realize she was reading the sales report out loud. Erika Kirk giggled about merchandise numbers five days after her husband was assassinated. Same phone, same audience relationship. Different ZIP codes, different politics. Same sickness. Two women. Two dead loved ones. Two open wounds the machine refuses to let close. Jason Whitlock traces both cases to a single diagnosis: Feminism severed the biblical structure that gives grief an end — the husband, the elder women, the covenant community accountable to God — and replaced it with an audience that profits when the wound stays open. This isn't an attack on grieving women. It's an indictment of the machine that colonizes their worst moments and calls it empowerment.

    ➢ Show Outline
    00:00 Christine Wells and the Grief Performance Business
    02:58 Erica Kirk and the Monetization of Mourning
    05:06 The Attention Economy Is Perverting Grief
    06:54 How Feminism Taught Women to Sell Their Pain
    09:01 Biblical Grief vs. The Machine That Needs You Broken
    10:34 The Most Dangerous Lie: Your Wound Is Your Worth
    12:53 Critiquing Grief Consistently, Even When It's Uncomfortable
    14:15 Not Every Mother Loves Her Child
    16:41 Christine Wells's Content Machine Started After Her Son Died
    19:29 The Myth of Unconditional Black Maternal Love
    22:15 Why Society Won't Criticize Black Mothers
    25:22 Is Erica Kirk a Victim or a Willing Participant?

    ➢ Follow Our GUESTS

    https://www.youtube.com/@TheShemekaMichelle

    ➢ Subscribe to Jason's other channel

    https://www.youtube.com/JasonWhitlock?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockHarmony?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockBYOG?sub_confirmation=1

    https://www.youtube.com/@JasonWhitlockClips?sub_confirmation=1

    ➢ Connect with Jason on Social Media:

    https://x.com/JasonWhitlock

    https://www.instagram.com/realjasonwhitlock/

    https://www.facebook.com/jasonwhitlock

    ➢ Send Jason an Email

    FearlessBlazeShow@gmail.com

    ➢ Support The Blaze

    Visit https://TheBlaze.com. Explore the all-new ad-free experience and see for yourself how we're standing up against suppression and prioritizing independent journalism.

    Support Conservative Voices! Subscribe to BlazeTV at https://www.fearlessmission.com and get $20 off your yearly subscription.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Fearless with Jason Whitlock
Celebrated journalist Jason Whitlock and his cast of "Fearless Soldiers" protect the realm of common sense and challenge the groupthink mandated by elites. Listen Monday through Friday for the most fearless conversation at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy.
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