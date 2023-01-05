Celebrated journalist Jason Whitlock and his cast of "Fearless Soldiers" protect the realm of common sense and challenge the groupthink mandated by elites. List... More
Ep 437 | Tucker Carlson’s 'Troubling' Text Alarms Fox News, Triggers Character Assassination
How dangerous is Tucker Carlson? So dangerous that it isn’t enough that the host of the most-viewed program on cable was relieved of his duties by Fox News; now the New York Times and other mainstream media outlets must also assassinate his character and reputation. Tuesday night, the NYT fired what it hopes is a kill shot to Carlson’s reputation. The Times, the voice of the alphabet agencies, published a personal text from Carlson to a producer that Times editors believe paints Carlson as a bigot. “Tucker is a nagging, dangerous thorn in the side of the surveillance agencies and globalists. ... Carlson challenges authority. He asks troubling and important questions.” Jason believes there’s a larger message being sent in the assault of Carlson and that it should change the way God’s people engage in the culture war. “Fearless” contributor Royce White adds his perspective to the Tucker discussion. Plus, Steve Kim joins the show to discuss LeBron and the Lakers' Game 1 win over the Warriors and Jordan Poole’s questionable shot at the end of the game. LSU’s Angel Reese has capitalized on NIL, parlaying her disrespect of Caitlin Clark into a brand-new Benz on her birthday. Jason and Steve debate the message this sends to other NCAA athletes. In Tennessee Harmony, Anthony and Virgil Walker help us understand the role of slavery in the Bible.
5/3/2023
1:29:32
Ep 436 | Bill Maher Is the Dr. Fauci of the ‘Woke Mind Virus’
Bill Maher is the Dr. Fauci of the “woke mind virus.” Though "Red Pill" Bill has come a long way in the past three years, his reluctance to acknowledge his role in creating the religion of wokeness is troubling. The latest episode of “Real Time,” featuring Tesla and Twitter headman Elon Musk, would have been a perfect time for Maher to confess his sins and repent. “Let me be clear. I like Bill Maher. I’ve watched his HBO show for years. I appreciate that he criticizes the woke. I’m just disappointed he won’t discuss the root cause of wokeness. Elon Musk gave Maher every opportunity to address the root cause when, at the behest of Maher, Musk defined the woke mind virus. ... It’s disconcerting watching him disavow and distance himself from the virus his lab leaked with countless bats**t conversations.” Delano Squires joins Jason to discuss Maher and the woke mindset that has become the policy platform for the Joe Biden administration. Plus, Shemeka Michelle drops in to tackle the task of replacing Tucker Carlson at Fox News.
5/2/2023
1:08:05
Ep 435 | HBCU Traitor Deion Sanders Drops Race Card on NFL Draft | Twitter Bans Maj Toure
“I used to love the draft. Now I can’t stomach watching it. It’s just another event in the Racial Victimhood Olympics. Deion Sanders took the gold medal.” Coach Prime took to social media to drop the race card on the NFL draft after only one player from a historically black college or university heard his name called this past weekend. The player was with Sanders at Jackson State, the HBCU that Sanders himself abandoned as soon as a “white” institution called him. “In recent years, corporate sports media has run with the narrative that NFL teams are unfairly avoiding selecting HBCU players, insinuating that racial bias is at the root of franchises choosing players from predominantly white schools. Which raises the obvious question: What’s at the root of Sanders choosing a white university over Jackson State? Is Deion Sanders racist? Is he ashamed of himself?” “Fearless" contributor Steve Kim joins Jason for the conversation. Plus, another "Fearless" soldier has found himself banned from Twitter. Maj Toure shares the tweet that caught the ire of the LGBTQ mafia and got him kicked out of the Twitterverse.
We want to hear from the Fearless Army!! Join the conversation in the show chat, leave a comment or email Jason at [email protected]
5/1/2023
1:19:49
Ep 434 | Tupac Doc Celebrates Black Panthers & Matriarchy | Lizzo Exposes Kids to Drag Queens
Jason has issues with the new Tupac Shakur documentary “Dear Mama." The Hulu series tells a revisionist story that pays tribute to Tupac’s mother, Afeni, celebrates the matriarchy, and glorifies the Black Panther movement. “Fearless” contributors Shemeka Michelle and Bryson Gray join the show to provide pushback over the documentary’s motives. Plus, the trio discuss Lizzo’s recent protest of a proposed Tennessee law that would make it illegal for drag queens to perform in front of minors. Why are liberals so insistent that grown men dressed as women have access to your children? King Randall is the founder of the X for Boys and the Life Preparatory School. He recently sparked controversy when he asked his students how a former slave like Booker T. Washington could teach himself how to read and develop an extensive vocabulary, while modern students struggle. Randall joins Jason to discuss his viral moment. Recently Jason stumbled across a Ted Talk that sparked his interest. A Florida pastor with a unique background used the platform to bravely tackle the topic of rap music and the apathy toward black-on-black murder. Pastor Mike Smith joins Jason to share his story and why the issue is personal to him.
You can support the mission of King Randall's The X for Boys and The Life Preparatory School by visiting thexforboys.org or email the school at [email protected]
We want to hear from the Fearless Army!! Join the conversation in the show chat, leave a comment or email Jason at [email protected]
4/28/2023
1:12:18
Ep 433 | Jason Whitlock & Royce White Expose the Uniparty | Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence
Tucker Carlson’s first social media post since he departed Fox News went viral. The words he was speaking sounded very familiar to Jason and any viewer of “Fearless.” It was the same message that Royce White has been sharing with our audience for over a year. America is no longer composed of a two-party system. The Democrats and Republicans collude to keep their power structure intact at the expense of the people, creating the "uniparty." Jason and Royce discuss Tucker’s video message and the potential of Carlson’s post-Fox impact. GOP presidential hopeful Larry Elder joins Jason to discuss Tucker’s defection from mainstream media and the issues he hopes to highlight during his pursuit of the Republican nomination. Plus, Steve Kim joins the show to discuss Deion Sanders calling the players at Colorado “furniture” and the brewing feud between ESPN’s JJ Redick and Stephen A. Smith.
