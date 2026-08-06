Christine Wells-Wonsley, the mother of Nolan Wells, reminds Jason of another high-profile griever — Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. Yes, people grieve differently, but some people grieve in a way that raises questions. The behavior of Nolan’s mother is starting to raise questions. Last week, Wells-Wonsley thanked the "content creators keeping Nolan's story going" — and didn't realize she was reading the sales report out loud. Erika Kirk giggled about merchandise numbers five days after her husband was assassinated. Same phone, same audience relationship. Different ZIP codes, different politics. Same sickness. Two women. Two dead loved ones. Two open wounds the machine refuses to let close. Jason Whitlock traces both cases to a single diagnosis: Feminism severed the biblical structure that gives grief an end — the husband, the elder women, the covenant community accountable to God — and replaced it with an audience that profits when the wound stays open. This isn't an attack on grieving women. It's an indictment of the machine that colonizes their worst moments and calls it empowerment.



➢ Show Outline

00:00 Christine Wells and the Grief Performance Business

02:58 Erica Kirk and the Monetization of Mourning

05:06 The Attention Economy Is Perverting Grief

06:54 How Feminism Taught Women to Sell Their Pain

09:01 Biblical Grief vs. The Machine That Needs You Broken

10:34 The Most Dangerous Lie: Your Wound Is Your Worth

12:53 Critiquing Grief Consistently, Even When It's Uncomfortable

14:15 Not Every Mother Loves Her Child

16:41 Christine Wells's Content Machine Started After Her Son Died

19:29 The Myth of Unconditional Black Maternal Love

22:15 Why Society Won't Criticize Black Mothers

25:22 Is Erica Kirk a Victim or a Willing Participant?



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