The ToZeit Show with Jay Trendo 11/19: Jay Leno, Skip Forward Cruise, Matt Gaetz, Nancy Mace, Billy Coull
In this edition of The ToZeit Show with Jay Trendo, Jack and Miles discuss Jay Leno's purple swollen face, the weird-ass 4 year 'Skip Forward' cruise for the hopelessly lib-brained, the prospect of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Nancy Mace's Capitol bathroom bill, an update on the Billy "Glasgow Willy Wonka" Coull saga and much more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
21:21
Despair Is NOT Our Only Option (with Margaret Killjoy) 11.19.24
In episode 1778, Jack and Miles are joined by host of Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff and author of The Sapling Cage, Margaret Killjoy, to discuss… The Various Reactions To The Election, How Suppressing Protests Helped Democrats Lose This Past Election, Stories/People From History That Give Us Hope and more! Checkout Margaret Killjoy's Substack: Birds Before The Storm LISTEN: Big Mike's (Live) by DijonSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:06:06
Wick-adiator WeekTrend 11/18: Neflix, Tyson vs. Paul, Trump, Joe Biden, Wicked, Gladiator 2, AirBnB
In this edition of Wickadiator WeekTrend, Jack and Miles discuss their respective weekends, Netflix's Tyson vs. Paul bout, Trump's many terrible appointees, Joe Biden's visit to the Amazon rainforest, the box office getting 'Gl-icked' by 'Wick-adiator' this weekend, AirBnB's baffling 'Gladiator 2' tie-in and much more!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
54:52
Weekly Zeitgeist 347 (11/11/24-11/15/24)
The weekly round-up of the best moments from DZ's season 364 (11/11/24-11/15/24)See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
1:04:58
Alex Jones’ Onion Daddy, Bluesky > Twitter 11.15.24
In episode 1777, Jack and Miles are joined by stand-up comedian, Marcella Arguello, to discuss… Holy S**t, The Onion Just Bought Infowars, Bluesky Is Gaining Momentum, The Right Is Mad That Nobody Wants To Spend Thanksgiving With Them and more! Holy S**t, The Onion Just Bought Infowars Here’s Why I Decided To Buy ‘InfoWars’ Meet PatriotHole, the Onion's New Right-Wing-Skewering Mockery Machine Sick of X and Elon Musk? This App Might Be for You. Threads isn't for news and politics, says Instagram's boss The Joys and Perils of Leaving Elon Musk’s X for Bluesky The Right Is Mad That Nobody Wants To Spend Thanksgiving With Them Yale psychiatrist advises LGBTQ+ to avoid Trump-supporting relatives over the holidays NewsMax: Could you maybe just not talk politics at Thanksgiving?: Michele Tafoya | American Agenda The View Debates Cutting Off Trump-Voting Relatives -- Why Sunny Hostin & Whoopi Goldberg Are For It! Big-name libs advocate cutting off relatives who voted for Trump — and it’s downright un-American LISTEN: Trouble by Say She SheSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
