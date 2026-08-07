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797 episodes
- Kara sits down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the first episode of Scott-Free August. They discuss Michigan's messy Democratic primary, state redistricting brawls, and Trump's gold-plated redecoration of the the presidency. Then — Todd Blanche's path to attorney general, where things really stand with Iran, and why we aren't paying enough attention to AI governance.
Watch this episode on the Pivot YouTube channel.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at @pivotpodcastofficial.Follow us on Bluesky at @pivotpod.bsky.socialFollow us on TikTok at @pivotpodcast.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email pivot@voxmedia.com
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RFK Jr.'s Bash Clash, AI's "Jurassic Park" Moment, and Elon's Midterm Millions08/04/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Kara and Scott break down RFK Jr.'s combative CNN interview with Dana Bash. Then, Anthropic joins OpenAI in revealing alarming AI hacking incidents, raising new questions about regulation and cybersecurity. Plus, Big Tech earnings, Elon Musk's midterm spending plans, and the Trump administration's Reflecting Pool feud. Don't miss Kara revealing her Scott-Free August guest co-hosts!Watch this episode on the Pivot YouTube channel.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at @pivotpodcastofficial.Follow us on Bluesky at @pivotpod.bsky.socialFollow us on TikTok at @pivotpodcast.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email Pivot@voxmedia.com
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- Kara and Scott unpack Mayor Mamdani’s controversial luxury tax list, Mark Zuckerberg’s AI messaging campaign, and SpaceX’s trillion-dollar wipeout. Then, they discuss the growing divide over AI safety, Apple’s new leasing program, and calls for Mitch McConnell to prove he’s still fit to serve.
Watch this episode on the Pivot YouTube channel.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at @pivotpodcastofficial.Follow us on Bluesky at @pivotpod.bsky.socialFollow us on TikTok at @pivotpodcast.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email pivot@voxmedia.com
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- Kara and Scott discuss Paramount's decision to pause its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, and predict whether the blockbuster deal will ultimately go through. Then, Meta's latest ad campaign puts an optimistic spin on AI, but Scott has a few ideas for better taglines. Plus, Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner jokes fall flat, and the FDA's decision to ease restrictions helps fuel America's peptide boom.
Watch this episode on the Pivot YouTube channel.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at @pivotpodcastofficial.Follow us on Bluesky at @pivotpod.bsky.socialFollow us on TikTok at @pivotpodcast.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email Pivot@voxmedia.com
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- Kara and Scott break down Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Kalshi's new midterms betting hub, and Anthropic's growing political spending. Then, they discuss AI leaders' warnings about China, France's ban on social media for kids under 15, and Tesla's rocky Q4 earnings. Plus, Kara has a prediction about Elon's plans for an AI-generated "Odyssey."
This episode was recorded live at the CAO Summit on July 22, 2026.
Watch this episode on the Pivot YouTube channel.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at @pivotpodcastofficial.Follow us on Bluesky at @pivotpod.bsky.socialFollow us on TikTok at @pivotpodcast.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email pivot@voxmedia.com
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About Pivot
With great power, comes great scrutiny. Every Tuesday and Friday, journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. They make bold predictions, pick winners and losers, and bicker and banter like no one else. From New York Magazine and the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
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