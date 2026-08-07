Kara sits down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the first episode of Scott-Free August. They discuss Michigan's messy Democratic primary, state redistricting brawls, and Trump's gold-plated redecoration of the the presidency. Then — Todd Blanche's path to attorney general, where things really stand with Iran, and why we aren't paying enough attention to AI governance.



Watch this episode on the ⁠⁠Pivot YouTube channel⁠⁠.Follow us on Instagram and Threads at ⁠⁠@pivotpodcastofficial⁠⁠.Follow us on Bluesky at ⁠⁠@pivotpod.bsky.social⁠⁠Follow us on TikTok at ⁠⁠@pivotpodcast⁠⁠.Send us your questions by calling us at 855-51-PIVOT, or email pivot@voxmedia.com

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