Every Tuesday and Friday, tech journalist Kara Swisher and NYU Professor Scott Galloway offer sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, busin... More
J.P. Morgan's First Republic Deal, Twitter v. Bluesky, and Friend of Pivot Joelle Emerson
Kara and Scott discuss the recent warnings from one of the “Godfathers of AI,” as well as the potential writers' strike. Then, J.P Morgan keeps getting bigger with its latest acquisition: First Republic. Elon Musk says Twitter will let media publishers charge for articles. Also, does anybody have a Bluesky referral code? And we’re joined by Friend of Pivot, Joelle Emerson, to break down how recent layoffs have affected corporate diversity.
You can find Joelle at @joelle_emerson on Twitter.
5/2/2023
1:15:44
Disney Sues DeSantis, Meta's Good Quarter, and the Case Against TikTok with Senator Michael Bennet
The UK moves to block the Microsoft-Activision deal, Peter Thiel announces a change to his political giving, and First Republic Bank shows we're not out the woods yet. Also, Disney escalates its fight with Florida, and Big Tech has a good quarter. Plus, Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins to discuss TikTok legislation, Twitter, and the Supreme Court.
4/28/2023
58:50
Tucker & Don Out, Elon's Blue Check Wreck, and Guest Baratunde Thurston
Kara and Scott react to news that Tucker Carlson is out at Fox, and Don Lemon at CNN. Plus, Kara's got a blue check and Scott doesn't after a messy week at Twitter. Layoffs and closures are hitting left and right with Disney and Lyft layoffs, Bed, Bath & Beyond bankruptcy, and BuzzFeed News shutting down. Also, President Biden is expected to announce his reelection campaign this week. Then we’re joined by Friend of Pivot, Baratunde Thurston.
You can find Baratunde's at Puck, on How to Citizen, and on America Outdoors on PBS.
4/25/2023
1:13:15
Fox News Must Pay, DeSantis Doubles Down on Disney, and Dmitri Alperovitch on Discord
Meta's Year of Efficiency continues with 10,000 more layoffs. Apple gets into the savings game with a competitive interest rate. Florida's Ron DeSantis is losing his war on Disney, while Fox News agrees to pay Dominion a hefty sum in a defamation settlement. Pretty good week, all in all.
Crowdstrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch joins to discuss Discord Leaks and Starlink's role in the Ukraine war.
Hear more from Dmitri on Geopolitics Decanted.
4/21/2023
1:22:35
The Discord Leaks, San Francisco Safety, and Kate Crawford on AI
Scott’s back on Twitter, and Elon says the platform could be cash-flow positive this quarter - coincidence? Kara and Scott discuss growing calls for Senator Feinstein to resign, a delay in the Dominion v. Fox News trial, and impressive JPMorgan Chase earnings. Also, a tech consultant has been arrested for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. And U.S. National Security is in disarray over Discord after an Air National Guardsman allegedly leaked classified documents on the platform. Then, we’re joined by Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research Lab and Professor at USC Annenberg, Kate Crawford to talk everything AI.
You can find Kate on Twitter at @katecrawford, and can buy “Atlas of AI” here.
