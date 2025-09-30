This week feels impossible. In just one day, Charlie Kirk is assassinated on a Utah campus and Evergreen High School in Colorado becomes the latest site of another school shooting, minutes from where we live. We’re angry, exhausted, and heartbroken, but as moms we can’t look away. Gun violence is now the number one killer of kids in America, yet threats against elected officials, school board members, journalists, and parents like us are treated as background noise. In this bonus episode, we sit with the grief and rage of raising children under lockdown drills, and we talk openly about the hypocrisy of leaders who value guns over kids. We also share the small but powerful ways moms can fight back. Heavy doesn’t mean hopeless. Our kids don’t have time for us to wait, and together we can hold our grief and take action at the same time. What's Discussed: (00:01) When the Headlines Hit Home: Processing a Week of Tragedy (07:42) Threats, Fear, and the New Normal of Political Violence (12:33) From Campaign Offices to Our Living Rooms: Violence Gets Personal (21:53) Lockdown Drills for Preschoolers: The Reality of Raising Kids Now (29:59) Why Common-Sense Gun Laws Keep Stalling in America (33:57) Sandy Hook, Columbine, Evergreen: How Much More Can We Take? (41:55) Five Ways Moms Can Push Back Against Gun Violence (47:42) Heavy Doesn’t Mean Hopeless: Building Courage and Community Learn more about: Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy Instagram: @themomarchypodcast TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]