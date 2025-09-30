About Momarchy with Sarah & Tanya

Momarchy is a podcast where two millennial moms get real about raising kids and making sense of the world. We’re calling out the BS, breaking down the headlines, and laughing through the mess—because honestly, what else can we do? We met on the Hillary Clinton campaign—before marriage, before kids—bonding over spicy margaritas and campaign chaos. A decade later, a few babies in and some political burnout behind us, we’re still deep in the madness of modern politics… and now the messiness of motherhood too. We couldn’t find a space that spoke to politically engaged moms overwhelmed by today’s extremes—so we created one. Whether you're here to learn, vent, or just feel a little less alone, subscribe now and join us as we take the drama out of politics and the shame out of motherhood. This is Momarchy—and we’re just getting started.