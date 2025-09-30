Powered by RND
  Medicaid Explained & Local Power with Commissioner Julie Duran Mullica
    What happens when federal policy changes land squarely on the doorstep of local government? In this episode of Momarchy, we sit down with Julie Duran-Mullica, Adams County Commissioner and mom of three, to break down the recent Medicaid changes that are about to impact millions of families across the country. We explore what these policy shifts actually mean in plain English, why your county commissioner might be more important than you think, and how extreme politics at every level is making it harder to have basic conversations about healthcare. Julie also explains why reaching out to your local officials really does make a difference. Julie Duran-Mullica has spent years in public health and local leadership as an Adams County Commissioner. She's a fierce advocate for affordable housing, childcare, and community safety who believes in the power of regional partnerships and storytelling to drive policy change.  We Discuss: 00:59 - Rapid fire questions: from bookworm kid to Taylor Swift campaign songs 07:38 - What a county commissioner actually does (and why it matters) 11:35 - Breaking down the Medicaid changes in mom-speak 14:30 - New work requirements and what they mean for families 16:47 - How these changes affect pregnant women and new moms 18:40 - What families should do right now to prepare 20:35 - How extreme politics led us to cutting healthcare for millions 23:22 - Your first step to getting politically involved (hint: it starts with coffee) 28:46 - Success stories of community members creating real change 33:11 - Ask a Millennial Mom: Hair rules, screen time balance, and TikTok parenting hacks 45:13 - Finding positivity and ways to help in your own community Learn more about:  Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy   Instagram: @themomarchypodcast  TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]    Find more from Julie Duran Mullica: Website: https://www.juliemullica.com/   
55:06   
    55:06
  The Nation's Favorite Political Pastime: Gaslighting
    Ever feel like you're living in an alternate reality where up is down and facts are opinions? Welcome to the wonderful world of political gaslighting, where truth goes to die and confusion reigns supreme. In this episode of Momarchy, we break down the psychological manipulation tactics that have become standard operating procedure in American politics. From outright denial of documented events to flooding the airwaves with conflicting information until we're too exhausted to search for truth, we're calling out the strategies designed to make you doubt your own judgment. We also discuss why this is especially dangerous for parents making critical decisions about vaccines, education, and safety, how social media amplifies the gaslighting machine, and why both parties (yes, both) use these tactics to avoid accountability. Plus, we debut our new segment "I Love My Husband But" because sometimes therapy comes in the form of complaining about coffee thermoses. We Discuss: 03:46 - The basic definition of gaslighting and why toddlers are natural experts 07:58 - How "fake news" became the ultimate deflection tool 12:02 - Rewriting history in real time: from hurricane maps drawn in Sharpie to museum exhibits being erased 18:01 - The emotional manipulation of mom influencers spreading vaccine misinformation 27:19 - How the 2020 election denial continues to gaslight voters (even though Trump won in 2024) 32:16 - The propaganda machine: from White House Instagram to news outlets twisting the same story 35:04 - Why we stopped watching MSNBC and the problem with echo chambers 40:28 - Protecting yourself and your kids: media literacy, fact-checking, and trusting your gut 47:23 - How to spot manipulation in everything from political ads to beauty product influencers 48:34 - I Love My Husband But: Andrew Huberman's revolutionary "non-sleep deep rest" (aka meditation) and the curse of the impossible coffee thermos. Learn more about:  Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy   Instagram: @themomarchypodcast  TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]   
57:29   
    57:29
  BONUS EPISODE: Gun Violence, Political Violence, and Why We Are So F****** Mad
    This week feels impossible. In just one day, Charlie Kirk is assassinated on a Utah campus and Evergreen High School in Colorado becomes the latest site of another school shooting, minutes from where we live. We're angry, exhausted, and heartbroken, but as moms we can't look away. Gun violence is now the number one killer of kids in America, yet threats against elected officials, school board members, journalists, and parents like us are treated as background noise. In this bonus episode, we sit with the grief and rage of raising children under lockdown drills, and we talk openly about the hypocrisy of leaders who value guns over kids. We also share the small but powerful ways moms can fight back. Heavy doesn't mean hopeless. Our kids don't have time for us to wait, and together we can hold our grief and take action at the same time. What's Discussed: (00:01) When the Headlines Hit Home: Processing a Week of Tragedy (07:42) Threats, Fear, and the New Normal of Political Violence (12:33) From Campaign Offices to Our Living Rooms: Violence Gets Personal (21:53) Lockdown Drills for Preschoolers: The Reality of Raising Kids Now (29:59) Why Common-Sense Gun Laws Keep Stalling in America (33:57) Sandy Hook, Columbine, Evergreen: How Much More Can We Take? (41:55) Five Ways Moms Can Push Back Against Gun Violence (47:42) Heavy Doesn't Mean Hopeless: Building Courage and Community Learn more about:  Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy   Instagram: @themomarchypodcast  TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]   
47:47   
    47:47
  Politics for the Non-Political and Being a Woman in the Gaming Industry with Kat De Shields-Moon
    What does it take to break your "give a shit meter" in your thirties? In this episode of Momarchy, we talk with Kat De Shields-Moon, a gaming industry veteran who went from getting fired by her own mom at 14 to navigating the boys' club of video games for over a decade. We dive into how the gaming world mirrors politics in all the worst ways, why having kids in a "good old boys club" felt impossible until she found the right workplace culture, and how the Robb Elementary shooting changed everything about how she views politics as a mom.  Kat De Shields-Moon has spent 14 years in the gaming industry, starting as a games journalist and working across corporate marketing. She's a mom of two who's passionate about creating positive spaces in male-dominated industries and believes in judging people by their humanity rather than their political labels. We Discuss: 01:44 - Getting fired by her oncologist mom at 14 08:34 - Why her "give-a-shit meter" broke in her thirties 16:27 - How Robb Elementary changed her political perspective 18:55 - Living in a "volumocracy" where loudest voices win 24:47 - Breaking up with friends over political differences 28:55 - Finding balance by unplugging from news cycles 47:45 - Ask a Millennial Mom: Rules they ignore 53:37 - Admitting you don't like your kids sometimes Learn more about:  Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy   Instagram: @themomarchypodcast  TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]    Find more from Kat De Shields Moon: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekdsm/   
57:28   
    57:28
  No Pants No Problem, the Motherhood Penalty, and Why Flexibility is a Myth
    Ever been told a job is "family-friendly" only to discover that means absolutely nothing when your kid gets sick on the day of your big presentation?  In this episode of Momarchy, we break down the harsh reality of what "flexible" work actually looks like for moms. From mandatory happy hours that conflict with bedtime routines to the unspoken expectation that you'll work nights and weekends to prove your "commitment," we're calling out the systems that set working mothers up to fail. We also discuss the impossible juggle of being the "default parent", why taking six weeks of maternity leave felt like career suicide, and how the lack of real family leave policies in America forces impossible choices on working parents. We even dive into our current comfort watches (Team Conrad forever) and the DGAF mom moments that keep us sane in this beautiful chaos. We Discuss: 02:04 - Shout-outs to our amazing listeners and that one troll who told us to shut up and eat Taco Bell (honestly, sounds like a perfect day)  07:10 - Why we're grateful for Team Moxie Media and hitting #39 in political podcasts  08:22 - Colorado's special session and how Trump's "big beautiful bill" is screwing over families 16:46 - The Summer I Turned Pretty hot takes: Team Conrad vs. Team Jeremiah debate  24:11 - Sick kid chaos and the reality of "flexible" work when you're the default parent  27:19 - Why COVID changed everything about remote work (but not really)  32:16 - Sarah's story: Six weeks maternity leave during a governor's race  35:04 - Why women have to be the ones to change workplace culture  40:28 - The motherhood penalty vs. the fatherhood bonus  44:02 - America's embarrassingly bad family leave policies compared to literally everywhere else  47:23 - Why "just have grandparents help" isn't a real childcare solution  48:34 - DGAF Mom Moments: Pants-free grocery store runs and full Buzz Lightyear costume school days Learn more about:  Tanya Nathan is a political campaign and communications strategist with over a decade of experience in progressive campaigns and advocacy. Currently a Principal at a nationally-based grasstops consulting firm, she's a Denver native living with her 8-month-old daughter, husband, and their rescue pets. Her hobbies include crosswords, mezcal tasting, and trying to sleuth out who's going to be on Love is Blind Denver. Sarah Andrews is a political strategist living in rural Colorado with her husband and two young kids. When she's not managing campaigns or chasing toddlers, she's passionate about women's rights, childcare policy, and creating space for honest political conversations that don't end in shouting matches. Website: momarchypodcast.com Substack: https://substack.com/@momarchy   Instagram: @themomarchypodcast  TikTok: @momarchypod Email: [email protected]   
46:49   
    46:49

About Momarchy with Sarah & Tanya

Momarchy is a podcast where two millennial moms get real about raising kids and making sense of the world. We’re calling out the BS, breaking down the headlines, and laughing through the mess—because honestly, what else can we do? We met on the Hillary Clinton campaign—before marriage, before kids—bonding over spicy margaritas and campaign chaos. A decade later, a few babies in and some political burnout behind us, we’re still deep in the madness of modern politics… and now the messiness of motherhood too. We couldn’t find a space that spoke to politically engaged moms overwhelmed by today’s extremes—so we created one. Whether you're here to learn, vent, or just feel a little less alone, subscribe now and join us as we take the drama out of politics and the shame out of motherhood. This is Momarchy—and we’re just getting started.
