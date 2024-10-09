Powered by RND
Super Truck: Stories for Kids

Amuse Kids
A Podcast for Kids & Families! Super Truck Stories for Kids is a storytelling show adapted from our most popular series Carl the Super Truck. We bring you new e...
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsKids & FamilyEducation for Kids

Available Episodes

  • Funfair Special🎡 Super Truck Rescues Car City friends at the Amusement Park!
    Funfair Episode! The Van gets stuck on top of a roller coaster... Looks like a job for Super Truck! 🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
    24:53
  • Super Helicopter Special 🚁Super Helicopter is on an air rescue mission!
    Super Helicopter Episode! An earthquake happens and a volcano erupts while Tow Truck, the Van and the Candy Car are hiking in the mountains.. They need to call Super Helicopter!🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
    24:16
  • Super Boat Special⛵Super Boat is on a water rescue mission!
    Super Boat Episode! Baby Chili jumps into a dangerous canal where crocodiles are in there. Super Boat goes to his rescue!🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
    28:32
  • Super Race Car Special 🏎️ Super Race Car needs your help!
    Super Race Car Special Episode! The Race Car is not feeling well. Super Truck transforms into an ambulance and diagnoses him.  🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
    29:37
  • Teamwork Special 👫 Car City friends show teamwork spirit!
    Teamwork Special! Super Bulldozer helps the Excavator and the Cement Mixer to build a wall on the beach when a storm is approaching the city!🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
    29:25

About Super Truck: Stories for Kids

A Podcast for Kids & Families! Super Truck Stories for Kids is a storytelling show adapted from our most popular series Carl the Super Truck. We bring you new engaging audio-stories for kids each week. Featuring characters children love and engage with, each episode focuses on a new adventure and lesson. Safe for kids of all ages, Super Truck Stories for Kids is a perfect addition to your family’s routine! Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!
