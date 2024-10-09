Funfair Special🎡 Super Truck Rescues Car City friends at the Amusement Park!
🔥 Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!🔴 Watch Super Truck series on YouTube: Super Truck - Car City Universe🎵 Car City on Spotify: shorturl.at/lvwQ7🎵 Car City on Apple music: shorturl.at/jkwxM👕 Super Truck t-shirt & mugs available on : https://car-city-series.creator-spring.com/? 👕🌎 Car City World APP : Montessori Fun 🌎Android : shorturl.at/nEZ58Apple Store : shorturl.at/npvJ9🍛Car City APP : Yummy Restaurant 🍛Android : shorturl.at/luvEJApple Store : shorturl.at/luOQY🦸♀️ Car City Heroes APP : Rescue Trucks 🦸♀️Android : shorturl.at/amJ35Apple Store : shorturl.at/iINPX📱Check out more Car City APP ! 📱Android : shorturl.at/ntyB2Apple Store : shorturl.at/gopO7
Super Helicopter Special 🚁Super Helicopter is on an air rescue mission!
Super Helicopter Episode! An earthquake happens and a volcano erupts while Tow Truck, the Van and the Candy Car are hiking in the mountains.. They need to call Super Helicopter!
Super Boat Special⛵Super Boat is on a water rescue mission!
Super Boat Episode! Baby Chili jumps into a dangerous canal where crocodiles are in there. Super Boat goes to his rescue!
Super Race Car Special 🏎️ Super Race Car needs your help!
Super Race Car Special Episode! The Race Car is not feeling well. Super Truck transforms into an ambulance and diagnoses him.
Teamwork Special 👫 Car City friends show teamwork spirit!
Teamwork Special! Super Bulldozer helps the Excavator and the Cement Mixer to build a wall on the beach when a storm is approaching the city!
A Podcast for Kids & Families! Super Truck Stories for Kids is a storytelling show adapted from our most popular series Carl the Super Truck. We bring you new engaging audio-stories for kids each week. Featuring characters children love and engage with, each episode focuses on a new adventure and lesson. Safe for kids of all ages, Super Truck Stories for Kids is a perfect addition to your family’s routine! Meet Super Truck, a superhero dedicated to protecting the town of Car City. Always ready to jump in and rescue a friend in trouble, he has the ability to transform into any type of vehicle!