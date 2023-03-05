Whoever said that babies don't come with instruction manuals never met Laura and Jennifer, the Moms on Call. More
Available Episodes
5 of 103
S3 EP32: BEING A GOOD FRIEND; WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO SEE THE PEDIATRICIAN
How do you make sure your child isn’t the bully? Today on the podcast we’ve got a question from a mom in Oregon about when and how to teach your kids about the differences in others. We’ll tell you how to model being a good friend and taking the taboo out of recognizing those that are differently abled. Plus, when do you know it is time to go to the pediatrician? Megan in Michigan is a first-time mom that is worried she might be overreacting and wants some guidance on what warrants a trip to the doctor.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
10:48
S3 EP31: FINDING THE RIGHT SLEEP SCHEDULE FOR YOUR BABY
Kristin and Jordin are both new moms struggling with sleep schedules. Guess what? They are SO not alone! In fact, getting your baby on the right sleep schedule is one of the biggest struggles for new parents and that is why it’s the #1 thing we are asked about. Today on the podcast we’ll tackle some of those questions and hopefully help all the new parents out there get some well-deserved rest.
If you have anything you want to ask, please leave us a message at 888-234-7979.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
14:26
S3 EP30: TO FRUIT OR NOT TO FRUIT AND FINDING NEW MOM FRIENDS
Amy’s daughter is obsessed with fruit. But is it too much of a good thing? Today on the podcast we’ll talk about just how much fruit your child can have daily and how to change it up so that they can get the best balance. Plus, a mother that just moved to Georgia is having issues with her newborn daughter not wanting to be held by anyone but her. We’ll discuss how making new friends in this situation can not only benefit you but also your little one.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/12/2023
16:34
S3 EP29: AUTISM AWARENESS AND ACCEPTANCE WITH JACKIE FROM BE KIND TO EVERYONE
April is Autism Awareness and Acceptance month dedicated to spreading the word about autism and working to build a more inclusive world. In honor of that, today on the podcast we are talking to Jackie Moore from the Be Kind to Everyone Podcast. Her 22-year-old daughter Jordyn was diagnosed with autism at age two. A few years ago they started BeKindtoEveryone.com as a summer project to teach Jordyn job skills. Their message quickly exploded into a social media movement with millions of followers all over the world. We'll talk to Jackie about starting the shirt shop, her advice to parents that may have just got an autism diagnosis for their child and how you can be a friend for that parent.
If you have anything you want to ask, please leave us a message at 888-234-7979.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/5/2023
29:55
S3 EP28: TRANSITION TO THE BIG KID BED
Angelique in California has a two-and-a-half-year-old that made the transition to the big boy bed but won’t stay in it. Now that he has the freedom, he is constantly getting up and making his way to mom and dad’s room. Today on the podcast, we’ll talk about the biggest thing you need to do when making the transition to a big kid bed – locking their door!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices