S3 EP32: BEING A GOOD FRIEND; WHEN IS THE RIGHT TIME TO SEE THE PEDIATRICIAN

How do you make sure your child isn't the bully? Today on the podcast we've got a question from a mom in Oregon about when and how to teach your kids about the differences in others. We'll tell you how to model being a good friend and taking the taboo out of recognizing those that are differently abled. Plus, when do you know it is time to go to the pediatrician? Megan in Michigan is a first-time mom that is worried she might be overreacting and wants some guidance on what warrants a trip to the doctor.