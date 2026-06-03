It’s May and the beginning of the Toddler Essentials Series! This week Jennifer and Laura are focusing on navigating all the toddler emotions. They’ll talk about why “big feelings” are normal, manageable emotions driven by curiosity and development rather than malice or manipulation, emphasizing that toddlers learn cause and effect and social behavior through experimentation, including hitting or biting. This a great time for parents to remember that toddlers are strong, adaptable, and resilient, and that repeated, confident messages of belief in their capabilities—especially after tantrums, before bed, and in front of trusted adults—lay the foundation for self-regulation, kindness, and future empathy.