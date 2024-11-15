Powered by RND
Beyond The Ring - Podcast by Dale and Ryan Educate and Entertain the Stock Show World
Education

Available Episodes

5 of 262
  • 239: The Price Is Right
    Dale and Ryan discuss the factors that influence the cost of show stock.
    --------  
    1:08:54
  • 238: Decisions Have Consequences
    Dale and Ryan discuss the impact of deciding who is judging and how it affects everything.
    --------  
    59:26
  • 237: Pressure Points When Attending Major Shows
    Ryan and Dale highlight several pressure points that cause human stress when competing at National Level Shows. 
    --------  
    1:32:44
  • 236: Trending 2.0 (4 of 4)
    Back By popular demand; the TRENDING series. The fourth and final of the 4-part series covers Show Cattle trends with the legendary Mr. Jim Williams.
    --------  
    1:19:26
  • 235: True Value of Showmanship
    Ryan and Dale discuss what being a great showman should be about and how it should be evaluated. 
    --------  
    1:15:46

About Beyond The Ring

Podcast by Dale and Ryan Educate and Entertain the Stock Show World
