Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationTry Hard
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Try Hard
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Try Hard

Alex Sujong Laughlin
EducationLeisure
Try Hard
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Sabrina Imbler Goes Hunting
    Sabrina Imbler is afraid of bugs, but they are working on a book about bugs. What to do?! In this episode, they attempt to catch and pin dragonflies. Episode transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Zyi-6wY81SosLtcs1y0vZXufOcFwobddFQMCeO7NHzc/edit?usp=sharingSend me voice memos about the things YOU'RE trying at [email protected], or you can message me or tag me on Instagram @alexlaughs. https://www.instagram.com/alexlaughs/ Try Hard is hosted and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Editorial and production support from Audrey Mardavich, Tom Ley, and Jae Towle Vieira. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek. Our show art is by Lille Allen and our theme song is "Photo Booth" by Avery Friedman.Try Hard is a proud member of Radiotopia.
    --------  
    39:19
  • Ceara Jane O'Sullivan Tries to Cartwheel
    Ceara Jane O'Sullivan takes a gymnastics class in an attempt to finally master the ultimate cool girl trick: the cartwheel. Check out Ceara's podcast, Petty Crimes, here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/petty-crimes/id1612693094Episode transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/10zWovNgFBG7w9b41zkZ5Fs95LX6uhj6y5UHykd0URIU/edit?usp=sharing Send me voice memos about the things YOU'RE trying at [email protected], or you can message me or tag me on Instagram @alexlaughs. https://www.instagram.com/alexlaughs/ Try Hard is hosted and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Editorial and production support from Audrey Mardavich, Tom Ley, and Jae Towle Vieira. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek. Our show art is by Lille Allen and our theme song is "Photo Booth" by Avery Friedman.Try Hard is a proud member of Radiotopia.
    --------  
    31:08
  • Diana Moskovitz Rides a Bike
    Diana Moskovitz never learned to ride a bike when she was a child. Can she make her K-drama Han River bike riding dream come true? Episode transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CR1x7BM2vyw_t44kvnvXehKfZLjkTLbYgwQCid3vgEQ/edit?usp=sharing Send me voice memos about the things YOU'RE trying at [email protected], or you can message me or tag me on Instagram @alexlaughs. https://www.instagram.com/alexlaughs/ Try Hard is hosted and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Editorial and production support from Audrey Mardavich, Tom Ley, and Jae Towle Vieira. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek. Our show art is by Lille Allen and our theme song is "Photo Booth" by Avery Friedman.Try Hard is a proud member of Radiotopia.
    --------  
    26:54
  • Yowei Shaw Hosts a Party
    What happens when a wallflower tries to stand in the spotlight? Check out Yowei's podcast, Proxy.Episode transcript here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1q866ZRKA_MsysRPo1QQlBBESRfIksmQeZNFmbS_DUOg/edit?usp=sharingSend me voice memos about the things YOU'RE trying at [email protected], or you can message me or tag me on Instagram @alexlaughs.  Try Hard is hosted and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Editorial and production support from Audrey Mardavich, Tom Ley, and Jae Towle Vieira. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek. Our show art is by Lille Allen and our theme song is "Photo Booth" by Avery Friedman. Try Hard is a proud member of Radiotopia.
    --------  
    33:10
  • Erika Casupanan Sings in Public
    Erika spent her life being the person she thought she "should" be. It turns out that doing her own thing doesn't rock the world the way she thinks it will. It's actually pretty cool. Check out Erika's podcast, Happy to See Me. Episode transcript here. Send me voice memos about the things YOU'RE trying at [email protected], or you can message me or tag me on Instagram @alexlaughs.Try Hard is hosted and produced by Alex Sujong Laughlin. Editorial and production support from Audrey Mardavich, Tom Ley, and Jae Towle Vieira. Justin Ellis is Defector's projects editor. Mixing by Samantha Gattsek. Our show art is by Lille Allen and our theme song is "Photo Booth" by Avery Friedman.Try Hard is a proud member of Radiotopia.
    --------  
    36:37

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Try Hard

It’s so hard to try something new. Maybe you dream of playing guitar, or speaking fluent Spanish. Maybe you want to learn to tap dance or do magic tricks or yodel. But what if you had a little help? On Try Hard, Alex Sujong Laughlin helps one ordinary person do the thing they never thought they could do. The process is embarrassing and uncomfortable, but hopefully always worth it. Be a try hard. We double dog dare you. Created by Alex Sujong Laughlin and Defector Media.  
Podcast website
EducationLeisureSociety & CultureSelf-Improvement

Listen to Try Hard, MIDWEEK RISE UP and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Try Hard: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/11/2025 - 8:45:45 PM