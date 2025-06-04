happy monday!! today we are having a very complicated updated chat about veganism, i hope you enjoy xx
ig:@growingwiththeflow_podcast
cover art by Magali Franov
--------
50:13
--------
50:13
anxiety, being paralysed by choice and confidence: big sister advice | Ep. 76
happy monday all! today's episode is a big sister advice (yay !) covering anxiety, being paralysed by choice, rejection and confidence- i hope you enjoy <3
ig:@growingwiththeflow_podcast
cover art by Magali Franov
--------
41:26
--------
41:26
the influencing industry | Ep. 75
happy monday! today i am very candidly and openly discussing the influencing industry and the problems that surround it, i hope you enjoy <33
ig: @growingwiththeflow_podcast
cover art by Magali Franov
--------
46:58
--------
46:58
2024 ins and outs | Ep. 74
happy monday all! today we have a catch up on my christmas, new year and dreaded exam week as well as going through my ins and outs for 2024! enjoy <33
ig: @growingwiththeflow_podcast
cover art by Magali Franov
--------
39:02
--------
39:02
some reflections and wrapped | Ep. 73
happy twenty twenty four?! to start of the new year today's episode is a reflection of the past twelve months including the highs and the lows- i hope you enjoy xx
ig: @growingwiththeflow_podcast
cover art by Magali Franov
Navigating the brink of adulthood, life transitions and building a life you love. With some life experience under her belt, Nayna will be revealing everything she’s learnt so far as well as navigating this new chapter and taking a step into the unknown, sharing experiences and tips along the way. From jobs, student life and graduating to health, relationships and activism, this podcast was created to be a safe place to figure out who we are and who we want to be. Instead of fearing the future we’re going to be mastering the art of growing with the flow.
cover illustration by magali franov