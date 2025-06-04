happy monday all! today we have a catch up on my christmas, new year and dreaded exam week as well as going through my ins and outs for 2024! enjoy <33 ig: @growingwiththeflow_podcast cover art by Magali Franov

About Growing With The Flow

Navigating the brink of adulthood, life transitions and building a life you love. With some life experience under her belt, Nayna will be revealing everything she’s learnt so far as well as navigating this new chapter and taking a step into the unknown, sharing experiences and tips along the way. From jobs, student life and graduating to health, relationships and activism, this podcast was created to be a safe place to figure out who we are and who we want to be. Instead of fearing the future we’re going to be mastering the art of growing with the flow. cover illustration by magali franov