Were the past 20 years of New Orleans reforms a success? In the final episode of Where the Schools Went, Ravi sits down with one of the foremost experts on the city’s schools, Doug Harris, to take a closer look at what the data really says. He then reconnects with educators and advocates we’ve heard from throughout this series, including Chris Stewart, Alexina Medley, Dana Peterson, and John White, to reflect on New Orleans’ legacy and what lessons the rest of the country can learn from the most radical education experiment in modern American history.
Where the Schools Went is an original podcast from The Branch in partnership with The 74 and MeidasTouch.
