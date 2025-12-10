RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard

Sobriety, Skate Culture & Second Chances | Mike Blabac
Mike Blabac is one of the most influential photographers in skateboarding and action sports. His work includes Danny Way’s iconic Great Wall of China jump, the rise of DC Shoes, and global campaigns with athletes like LeBron James and Usher.
In this episode, Mike shares his journey from a chaotic childhood in rural Ohio to becoming a defining photographer of modern skate culture. He opens up about years of living in chaos and drinking heavily, and how meeting neuroscientist Andrew Huberman became the turning point that pushed him to rebuild his health, career, and relationship with his kids.
Follow the podcast on all platforms: https://lnk.to/the-other-side-of-hardYT
Thank you to our sponsors
Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout
Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code "Rideout"
V14: https://v14.com/rideout
Mike Blabac
Website: https://www.blabacphoto.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blabacphoto
X: https://x.com/blabacphoto
Chapters
(00:00) Introduction: Who is Mike Blabac?(00:23) Danny Way’s Great Wall of China jump(03:06) The crash, broken foot and Chinese officials(10:33) Growing up in rural Ohio(18:21) Discovering photography as a kid(24:04) Meeting skaters and working early jobs(24:56) Moving to San Francisco at 19(25:58) Skating Embarcadero and breaking into the scene(31:49) Writing to Grant Brittain & first published photos(45:36) Mad Circle, Girl, Chocolate & career foundations(54:13) Joining DC Shoes & shooting global trips(57:39) Ken Block, DC, and the birth of Gymkhana(01:06:28) Airplane chaos with Colin(01:16:03) Becoming comfortable in chaos(01:27:11) Transition to commercial photography(01:32:05) Drinking heavily while working nonstop(01:34:58) Meeting Andrew Huberman & the turning point(01:40:33) Sobriety, training and career momentum(01:45:12) How sobriety changed his parenting(01:53:11) Final reflections and lessons
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:54:45
--------
1:54:45
Pills, Pain & Fatherhood | Ken Rideout
This time I’m the guest. My friend, co-conspirator, and writer Mishka Shubaly turns the mic on me.
We go deep into my past—from the years I spent hiding an opioid addiction and living a double life in pharmaceutical sales and later on Wall Street, to the moment I finally chose my family over my vices.
Mishka traces the full arc of my story: the lies I told myself, the fear of getting comfortable, and the role endurance sports played in rebuilding my identity through hard work. We talk about honesty, identity, and how running became the tool I used to leave my old self behind.
This episode is a raw, honest look at addiction, accountability, endurance, and the ongoing work of becoming the person you’re trying to be.
Follow the podcast on all platforms: https://lnk.to/the-other-side-of-hard
Thank you to our sponsors
Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout
Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout Code "RIDEOUT"
Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/rideout
Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code “RIDEOUT”
Ken Rideout
Website: https://www.theothersideofhard.com
YouTube: @ken_rideout
Instagram: @ken_rideout
X: https://x.com/KenRideout_
Chapters
(00:00) Meeting in Person: A Year in the Making(00:15) The Goby March: A Test of Endurance(02:03) Preparation and Challenges(03:46) Race Day Realities(07:03) Mental and Physical Struggles(13:00) Reflections on Addiction and Recovery(18:42) The Drive to Keep Pushing(24:06) Comradery and Competition(34:55) Downhill Running and River Crossing(35:46) Final Race and Victory(36:50) Post-Race Reflections(38:23) Competitive Mindset and Sobriety Journey(40:01) Childhood and Athletic Drive(41:18) Struggles with Addiction(49:50) Financial Success and Imposter Syndrome(1:08:06) Adoption and Sobriety(1:14:00) The Turning Point: Quitting Pills for a New Life(1:14:39) The Struggle and Triumph of Sobriety(1:15:23) The Emotional Toll and the Path to Recovery(1:16:18) Inspiration and Motivation: Comeback Stories(1:16:48) The Mental Battle: Overcoming Addiction(1:18:50) Managing Stress and Emotions in Sobriety(1:19:34) The Role of Worry and Prayer(1:20:05) Endurance and Athletic Brewing(1:21:03) Addressing Criticism: From One Addiction to Another(1:23:02) The Bond with Dogs and Running Motivation(1:26:29) Triathlon Journey: From Novice to Competitor(1:30:57) Lessons from Endurance Sports(1:44:23) The Pursuit of Peace and Happiness(1:45:48) Final Thoughts and Reflections
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:48:05
--------
1:48:05
Alcohol Addiction, 100-Mile Races & A Broken Back | Rich Roll
Rich Roll is a former Stanford swimmer and entertainment attorney whose life unraveled when alcoholism and unhealthy habits brought him to the brink of collapse. With two DUIs, a marriage that ended on the honeymoon, and lost friendships and family relationships, Rich finally faced enough pain to motivate change.
This is the story of Rich's reinvention through sobriety, plant-based nutrition, and an almost unbelievable immersion into endurance sports—transforming himself from an out-of-shape lawyer into one of the world's fittest men. His journey is an extraordinary example of personal responsibility, spiritual growth, and the power of incremental change.
Rich is now a bestselling author, leading podcaster, and wellness advocate. His numerous personal transformations, along with those of his guests on The Rich Roll Podcast, have inspired millions of people around the world.
Thank you to our sponsors
Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout
Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout
Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code "Rideout"
Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/rideout
Chapters
(00:00) Introduction and Gratitude
(00:27) Reflecting on Impact and Purpose
(01:54) Discussing Hard Times and Overcoming Challenges
(02:56) The Dark Days of Alcoholism
(05:35) Consequences and Legal Troubles
(07:30) The Turning Point and Seeking Help
(10:23) Rehabilitation and Recovery Journey
(11:15) Facing the Reality of Addiction
(23:34) The Marriage That Wasn't Meant to Be
(32:05) The Path to Sobriety
(42:55) Reflecting on Life's Blessings
(43:54) Gratitude and Sobriety
(44:15) Helping Those Who Feel Stuck
(45:15) The Reality of Alcoholism
(45:49) Day-to-Day Survival in Sobriety
(46:43) Building a Foundation of Sobriety
(49:33) Endurance Sports as Therapy
(50:36) Struggles and Triumphs in Endurance Sports
(52:36) The Journey to Self-Acceptance
(01:01:23) Back Surgery and Recovery
(01:16:39) The Podcast Journey
(01:24:26) Final Thoughts and Encouragement
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:28:15
--------
1:28:15
Drugs, Robbery, A Life Sentence & Finding Redemption | Damon West
Damon West is a former Division I quarterback whose life spiraled out of control after he became addicted to drugs while working in finance. In May 2009, Damon was sentenced to 65 years in prison, which is considered a life sentence, for robberies he committed in the state of Texas.
This is the story of Damon's transformation while in prison and after. It's an incredible story of resilience and redemption.
Damon is now a bestselling author, college professor, philanthropist and a sought-after motivational speaker, working with Fortune 500 companies, schools and elite sports programs.
Thank you to our sponsors
Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout
Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout
V14: https://v14.com/rideout
Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/discount/rideout
Chapters
00:00:00 Introduction: First Day in Texas State Prison
00:04:32 Understanding Life Sentences and Prison Security Levels
00:07:18 The Heart Check: First Fight in Prison
00:11:23 Race and Gang Politics Behind Bars
00:14:20 Meeting Carlos: The First Cellmate
00:16:15 Fighting the White Gangs
00:21:42 Breaking a Mouse: Prison Manipulation Tactics
00:24:25 Learning to Fight: On-the-Job Training
00:28:13 Suicidal Thoughts and Finding Faith
00:30:01 The Basketball Court Strategy
00:37:11 Earning Respect Through Sports
00:46:07 The Blackjack Confrontation: Fight for Survival
00:48:08 The Coffee Bean Story Begins
00:54:02 Trial and Sentencing: 65 Years
00:57:37 Mohammed's Wisdom: Carrots, Eggs, and Coffee Beans
01:02:53 Clearing the Meth Haze: Early Recovery
01:09:56 Spirituality vs. Religion in Recovery
01:13:52 Judge Snipes: The Resentment That Held Me Back
01:19:42 Letting Go: The Four Absolutes
01:23:37 Finding Purpose: Teaching Inmates to Read
01:30:25 Early Life: College Football and the Fork in the Road
01:32:01 Introduction to Drugs and Addiction
01:35:58 The Uptown Burglar: Life of Crime
01:41:26 Stealing Cars and Playing Cat and Mouse
01:45:09 The Great Escape: Stealing from the Impound Lot
01:47:10 The Final Burglary: Stealing from a Gold Star Family
01:49:25 Arrest: The SWAT Team Raid
01:52:27 Making Parole: The Impossible Happens
01:57:06 Last Two Weeks: Marked Man
02:01:56 Walking Out: November 16, 2015
02:04:05 Early Freedom: Finding Service Work
02:06:31 Practicing the Presentation
02:08:04 The Night That Changed Everything: Meeting Dabo Swinney
02:11:01 Breaking Into College Football Speaking
02:12:17 The Coffee Bean Book Goes Global
02:14:20 Finding Mohammed's Family
02:17:46 Redemption: Becoming Useful
02:18:10 When Victims Reach Out
02:22:23 Forgiveness: The Ring and the Email
02:23:59 No Enemies: Freedom from Resentment
02:24:19 Final Thoughts: True Imprisonment
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
2:26:34
--------
2:26:34
RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices