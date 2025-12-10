Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsEducationRIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard

Ken Rideout
EducationSociety & Culture
RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Sobriety, Skate Culture & Second Chances | Mike Blabac
    Mike Blabac is one of the most influential photographers in skateboarding and action sports. His work includes Danny Way’s iconic Great Wall of China jump, the rise of DC Shoes, and global campaigns with athletes like LeBron James and Usher. In this episode, Mike shares his journey from a chaotic childhood in rural Ohio to becoming a defining photographer of modern skate culture. He opens up about years of living in chaos and drinking heavily, and how meeting neuroscientist Andrew Huberman became the turning point that pushed him to rebuild his health, career, and relationship with his kids. Follow the podcast on all platforms: https://lnk.to/the-other-side-of-hardYT Thank you to our sponsors Ketone-IQ: ⁠https://ketone.com/rideout Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code "Rideout" V14: ⁠https://v14.com/rideout⁠ Mike Blabac Website: https://www.blabacphoto.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blabacphoto X: https://x.com/blabacphoto Chapters (00:00) Introduction: Who is Mike Blabac?(00:23) Danny Way’s Great Wall of China jump(03:06) The crash, broken foot and Chinese officials(10:33) Growing up in rural Ohio(18:21) Discovering photography as a kid(24:04) Meeting skaters and working early jobs(24:56) Moving to San Francisco at 19(25:58) Skating Embarcadero and breaking into the scene(31:49) Writing to Grant Brittain & first published photos(45:36) Mad Circle, Girl, Chocolate & career foundations(54:13) Joining DC Shoes & shooting global trips(57:39) Ken Block, DC, and the birth of Gymkhana(01:06:28) Airplane chaos with Colin(01:16:03) Becoming comfortable in chaos(01:27:11) Transition to commercial photography(01:32:05) Drinking heavily while working nonstop(01:34:58) Meeting Andrew Huberman & the turning point(01:40:33) Sobriety, training and career momentum(01:45:12) How sobriety changed his parenting(01:53:11) Final reflections and lessons Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:54:45
  • Pills, Pain & Fatherhood | Ken Rideout
    This time I’m the guest. My friend, co-conspirator, and writer Mishka Shubaly turns the mic on me. We go deep into my past—from the years I spent hiding an opioid addiction and living a double life in pharmaceutical sales and later on Wall Street, to the moment I finally chose my family over my vices.  Mishka traces the full arc of my story: the lies I told myself, the fear of getting comfortable, and the role endurance sports played in rebuilding my identity through hard work. We talk about honesty, identity, and how running became the tool I used to leave my old self behind. This episode is a raw, honest look at addiction, accountability, endurance, and the ongoing work of becoming the person you’re trying to be. Follow the podcast on all platforms: https://lnk.to/the-other-side-of-hard Thank you to our sponsors Ketone-IQ: ⁠https://ketone.com/rideout Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout Code "RIDEOUT" Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/rideout Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code “RIDEOUT” Ken Rideout Website: https://www.theothersideofhard.com YouTube: @ken_rideout  Instagram: @ken_rideout X: https://x.com/KenRideout_ Chapters (00:00) Meeting in Person: A Year in the Making(00:15) The Goby March: A Test of Endurance(02:03) Preparation and Challenges(03:46) Race Day Realities(07:03) Mental and Physical Struggles(13:00) Reflections on Addiction and Recovery(18:42) The Drive to Keep Pushing(24:06) Comradery and Competition(34:55) Downhill Running and River Crossing(35:46) Final Race and Victory(36:50) Post-Race Reflections(38:23) Competitive Mindset and Sobriety Journey(40:01) Childhood and Athletic Drive(41:18) Struggles with Addiction(49:50) Financial Success and Imposter Syndrome(1:08:06) Adoption and Sobriety(1:14:00) The Turning Point: Quitting Pills for a New Life(1:14:39) The Struggle and Triumph of Sobriety(1:15:23) The Emotional Toll and the Path to Recovery(1:16:18) Inspiration and Motivation: Comeback Stories(1:16:48) The Mental Battle: Overcoming Addiction(1:18:50) Managing Stress and Emotions in Sobriety(1:19:34) The Role of Worry and Prayer(1:20:05) Endurance and Athletic Brewing(1:21:03) Addressing Criticism: From One Addiction to Another(1:23:02) The Bond with Dogs and Running Motivation(1:26:29) Triathlon Journey: From Novice to Competitor(1:30:57) Lessons from Endurance Sports(1:44:23) The Pursuit of Peace and Happiness(1:45:48) Final Thoughts and Reflections Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:48:05
  • Alcohol Addiction, 100-Mile Races & A Broken Back | Rich Roll
    Rich Roll is a former Stanford swimmer and entertainment attorney whose life unraveled when alcoholism and unhealthy habits brought him to the brink of collapse. With two DUIs, a marriage that ended on the honeymoon, and lost friendships and family relationships, Rich finally faced enough pain to motivate change. This is the story of Rich's reinvention through sobriety, plant-based nutrition, and an almost unbelievable immersion into endurance sports—transforming himself from an out-of-shape lawyer into one of the world's fittest men. His journey is an extraordinary example of personal responsibility, spiritual growth, and the power of incremental change. Rich is now a bestselling author, leading podcaster, and wellness advocate. His numerous personal transformations, along with those of his guests on The Rich Roll Podcast, have inspired millions of people around the world. Thank you to our sponsors Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout Athletic Brewing: https://athleticbrewing.com Code "Rideout" Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/rideout Chapters (00:00) Introduction and Gratitude (00:27) Reflecting on Impact and Purpose (01:54) Discussing Hard Times and Overcoming Challenges (02:56) The Dark Days of Alcoholism (05:35) Consequences and Legal Troubles (07:30) The Turning Point and Seeking Help (10:23) Rehabilitation and Recovery Journey (11:15) Facing the Reality of Addiction (23:34) The Marriage That Wasn't Meant to Be (32:05) The Path to Sobriety (42:55) Reflecting on Life's Blessings (43:54) Gratitude and Sobriety (44:15) Helping Those Who Feel Stuck (45:15) The Reality of Alcoholism (45:49) Day-to-Day Survival in Sobriety (46:43) Building a Foundation of Sobriety (49:33) Endurance Sports as Therapy (50:36) Struggles and Triumphs in Endurance Sports (52:36) The Journey to Self-Acceptance (01:01:23) Back Surgery and Recovery (01:16:39) The Podcast Journey (01:24:26) Final Thoughts and Encouragement Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:15
  • Drugs, Robbery, A Life Sentence & Finding Redemption | Damon West
    Damon West is a former Division I quarterback whose life spiraled out of control after he became addicted to drugs while working in finance. In May 2009, Damon was sentenced to 65 years in prison, which is considered a life sentence, for robberies he committed in the state of Texas. This is the story of Damon's transformation while in prison and after. It's an incredible story of resilience and redemption. Damon is now a bestselling author, college professor, philanthropist and a sought-after motivational speaker, working with Fortune 500 companies, schools and elite sports programs. Thank you to our sponsors Ketone-IQ: https://ketone.com/rideout Rho Nutrition: https://rhonutrition.com/rideout V14: https://v14.com/rideout Athletic Nicotine: https://athleticnicotine.com/discount/rideout Chapters 00:00:00 Introduction: First Day in Texas State Prison 00:04:32 Understanding Life Sentences and Prison Security Levels 00:07:18 The Heart Check: First Fight in Prison 00:11:23 Race and Gang Politics Behind Bars 00:14:20 Meeting Carlos: The First Cellmate 00:16:15 Fighting the White Gangs 00:21:42 Breaking a Mouse: Prison Manipulation Tactics 00:24:25 Learning to Fight: On-the-Job Training 00:28:13 Suicidal Thoughts and Finding Faith 00:30:01 The Basketball Court Strategy 00:37:11 Earning Respect Through Sports 00:46:07 The Blackjack Confrontation: Fight for Survival 00:48:08 The Coffee Bean Story Begins 00:54:02 Trial and Sentencing: 65 Years 00:57:37 Mohammed's Wisdom: Carrots, Eggs, and Coffee Beans 01:02:53 Clearing the Meth Haze: Early Recovery 01:09:56 Spirituality vs. Religion in Recovery 01:13:52 Judge Snipes: The Resentment That Held Me Back 01:19:42 Letting Go: The Four Absolutes 01:23:37 Finding Purpose: Teaching Inmates to Read 01:30:25 Early Life: College Football and the Fork in the Road 01:32:01 Introduction to Drugs and Addiction 01:35:58 The Uptown Burglar: Life of Crime 01:41:26 Stealing Cars and Playing Cat and Mouse 01:45:09 The Great Escape: Stealing from the Impound Lot 01:47:10 The Final Burglary: Stealing from a Gold Star Family 01:49:25 Arrest: The SWAT Team Raid 01:52:27 Making Parole: The Impossible Happens 01:57:06 Last Two Weeks: Marked Man 02:01:56 Walking Out: November 16, 2015 02:04:05 Early Freedom: Finding Service Work 02:06:31 Practicing the Presentation 02:08:04 The Night That Changed Everything: Meeting Dabo Swinney 02:11:01 Breaking Into College Football Speaking 02:12:17 The Coffee Bean Book Goes Global 02:14:20 Finding Mohammed's Family 02:17:46 Redemption: Becoming Useful 02:18:10 When Victims Reach Out 02:22:23 Forgiveness: The Ring and the Email 02:23:59 No Enemies: Freedom from Resentment 02:24:19 Final Thoughts: True Imprisonment Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:26:34
  • RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    0:29

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard

The Other Side of Hard, hosted by Ken Rideout — raw, gripping conversations with people who've pushed past the breaking point. Stories of resilience, redemption, and what's waiting on the other side.
Podcast website
EducationSociety & CultureSelf-Improvement

Listen to RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard, The Skinny Confidential Him And Her Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/15/2025 - 5:46:42 PM