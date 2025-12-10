RIDEOUT: The Other Side of Hard

Pills, Pain & Fatherhood | Ken Rideout

This time I'm the guest. My friend, co-conspirator, and writer Mishka Shubaly turns the mic on me. We go deep into my past—from the years I spent hiding an opioid addiction and living a double life in pharmaceutical sales and later on Wall Street, to the moment I finally chose my family over my vices. Mishka traces the full arc of my story: the lies I told myself, the fear of getting comfortable, and the role endurance sports played in rebuilding my identity through hard work. We talk about honesty, identity, and how running became the tool I used to leave my old self behind. This episode is a raw, honest look at addiction, accountability, endurance, and the ongoing work of becoming the person you're trying to be.

Chapters (00:00) Meeting in Person: A Year in the Making(00:15) The Goby March: A Test of Endurance(02:03) Preparation and Challenges(03:46) Race Day Realities(07:03) Mental and Physical Struggles(13:00) Reflections on Addiction and Recovery(18:42) The Drive to Keep Pushing(24:06) Comradery and Competition(34:55) Downhill Running and River Crossing(35:46) Final Race and Victory(36:50) Post-Race Reflections(38:23) Competitive Mindset and Sobriety Journey(40:01) Childhood and Athletic Drive(41:18) Struggles with Addiction(49:50) Financial Success and Imposter Syndrome(1:08:06) Adoption and Sobriety(1:14:00) The Turning Point: Quitting Pills for a New Life(1:14:39) The Struggle and Triumph of Sobriety(1:15:23) The Emotional Toll and the Path to Recovery(1:16:18) Inspiration and Motivation: Comeback Stories(1:16:48) The Mental Battle: Overcoming Addiction(1:18:50) Managing Stress and Emotions in Sobriety(1:19:34) The Role of Worry and Prayer(1:20:05) Endurance and Athletic Brewing(1:21:03) Addressing Criticism: From One Addiction to Another(1:23:02) The Bond with Dogs and Running Motivation(1:26:29) Triathlon Journey: From Novice to Competitor(1:30:57) Lessons from Endurance Sports(1:44:23) The Pursuit of Peace and Happiness(1:45:48) Final Thoughts and Reflections