The Humans vs Retirement Podcast

S6 Ep 98 - The New Rules of Retirement
In the season finale, I tear up the traditional retirement rulebook and replace it with a bold, human, and rebellious manifesto for the second half of life. The old rules — work 40 years, aim for "enough," play it safe, slow down — were never designed for modern retirees who want meaning, energy, experiences, connection, and agency. This episode lays out The New Rules of Retirement — ten powerful principles for anyone who refuses to drift through retirement and instead wants to design it boldly, live it fully, and leave a legacy that's felt as much as it's funded. This is your encore… so make it loud. What You'll Learn Why the old retirement rules are outdated, limiting, and designed for a different era Ten modern, human-first principles for living boldly after work Why retirement isn't the end — it's the starting line How to prioritise time, meaning, purpose, and memory dividends over fear and preservation Why confidence comes before clarity, and flexibility beats perfection The truth about retirement as an emotional journey, not just a financial event How to shape a legacy through impact, stories, and how you live — not just what you leave Challenge of the Week 👉 Write your own new retirement rule. Just one. Something that becomes a north star for how you want to live the next chapter. Examples: "I spend without guilt when it brings me joy." "My time is my greatest asset." "I will not shrink my life to fit someone else's expectations." "I choose connection over busyness." "The second half of my life will be better than the first." Write it. Repeat it. Live it. Resources & Mentions The New Rules of Retirement — Dan's Season 6 manifesto Episode references: Episode 4: Time Isn't What You Think It Is Episode 9: The Retirement Reinvention Curve Episode 10: Modern Software, Ancient Hardware Episode 11: The Retirement Focus Ratio My sketches, book, and newsletter Final Note This episode wraps Season 6, a season dedicated to human-first retirement, emotional truth, and challenging the defaults. If these conversations have sparked anything in you, share them with someone who needs a more rebellious, honest, and liberating view of retirement.