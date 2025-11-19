The Humans vs Retirement Podcast

The Emotional Whirlwind of Retirement (and How to Survive It)

Retirement isn't a finish line; it's an emotional rollercoaster. In this episode, I break the myth of the "happily ever after" retirement and introduce The Retirement Reinvention Curve — an honest, human map of what really happens when the work stops and life after work begins. From the initial shock and elation to the frustration, doubt, and eventual flourishing, I unpack the eight emotional stages we all go through when redefining identity, purpose, and meaning beyond the job title. This isn't about pensions or spreadsheets, it's about becoming who you are next. What You'll Learn Why retirement isn't a single event but a psychological transformation The 3 phases and 8 stages of The Retirement Reinvention Curve How to recognise where you are, and why nothing is "wrong" with you The real reason traditional retirement advice skips the emotional work Practical ways to move through frustration and doubt toward purpose and joy Why rebuilding your identity takes time, curiosity, and compassion Challenge of the Week 👉 Draw your own Retirement Reinvention Curve. Sketch a simple line from left to right — no artistic skills required. Then mark: Where you've been Where you are now Where you want to go next Write one sentence for each stage you've experienced: "What did it feel like? What did it teach me?" Then ask: "What does my next phase need from me?" Because awareness is the first step to reinvention. Resources & Mentions The Retirement Reinvention Curve — My framework for navigating the emotional journey after work. Next Episode Coming up in Episode 10: Modern Software, Ancient Hardware Why your brain wasn't built for retirement, and how to trick it into thriving in a world without structure, deadlines, or dopamine hits from work.