NT + OP = EOP (New Tech + Old Processes = Expensive Old Processes)
Digital transformation is table stakes. So, what's next? Join host Chip Kleinheksel in conversation with SAP's Jan Gilg and Deloitte's Vadhi Narasimhamurti to explore how smart executives are building businesses that don't just adapt to change, they capitalize on it. From autonomous enterprise capabilities to the "Vision to Value" framework, learn how to design for the next decade of disruption.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Season 2 - Series Trailer
The way we do business is transforming rapidly. Climate, people, technology, and supply chains have all seen unprecedented momentum toward change. Adapting companies, strategies, and processes to the new normal of agile evolution is a must. Resilient Edge: A business vitality podcast from Deloitte is a guide to implementing and sustaining change at scale. Focusing on business-critical issues like AI, data, and supply chains Resilient Edge, brings together the type of insight that can only be gained through experience, with examples of real world implementations. Listen in as Chip Kleinheksel, CTO of Deloitte's Global SAP Alliance, talks to experts about how companies can, and should, build toward the future with purposeSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dealing with Disruption
Companies have had to face disruption in many forms over the past few years – operational, environmental, technological, and social. Disruptions have not only become more frequent, they’ve also taken on greater severity. Given this backdrop, it makes sense that 84% of CxOs identify resilience as a priority for their organizations per a Deloitte report on Organizational Resilience. Moving from reactive resilience to proactive resilience across business functions is going to be key. Host Chip Kleinheksel, CTO of Deloitte’s Global SAP Alliance, is joined by Darcy MacClaren, Digital Supply Chain CRO at SAP, and Vadhi Narasimhamurti, SAP Supply Chain Lead at Deloitte, to explore what this new normal of constant change means for supply chains. Resilient Edge: a Business Vitality Podcast, is paid and presented by Deloitte and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Incentivizing Sustainability
Many CXOs now consider climate change to be one of the top three issues facing their organizations, but what they can do to address it isn’t always clear. Which are the most crucial abatement levers to pull? What solutions exist in the market? How do you turn intent into action? On this episode, host Chip Kleinheksel, the Chief Technology Officer of Deloitte’s Global SAP Alliance, sits down with Sophia Mendelsohn, the Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP, and Jacques Buith*, the former Global SAP Sustainability Leader at Deloitte, to explore the present and future of corporate sustainability. Starting with a look at current capabilities and challenges, the conversation also includes near and long-term solutions, the role technology plays in sustainability transition, and examples of implementations across a variety of industries. Resilient Edge: a Business Vitality Podcast, is paid and presented by Deloitte and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. *Jacques Buith has departed Deloitte since this episode was recorded. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Resilient Edge is paid and presented by Deloitte and produced for Deloitte by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions.