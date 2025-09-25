Incentivizing Sustainability

Many CXOs now consider climate change to be one of the top three issues facing their organizations, but what they can do to address it isn't always clear. Which are the most crucial abatement levers to pull? What solutions exist in the market? How do you turn intent into action? On this episode, host Chip Kleinheksel, the Chief Technology Officer of Deloitte's Global SAP Alliance, sits down with Sophia Mendelsohn, the Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP, and Jacques Buith*, the former Global SAP Sustainability Leader at Deloitte, to explore the present and future of corporate sustainability. Starting with a look at current capabilities and challenges, the conversation also includes near and long-term solutions, the role technology plays in sustainability transition, and examples of implementations across a variety of industries. Resilient Edge: a Business Vitality Podcast, is paid and presented by Deloitte and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. *Jacques Buith has departed Deloitte since this episode was recorded.