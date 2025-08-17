EP 65: Caroline: The Woman Who Came Back Stronger! In this episode of 2 Addicts & A Moron, we welcome Caroline as she bravely opens up about her journey through addiction and recovery. She shares the struggles she overcame, pivotal moments that fueled her resilience, and the breakthroughs that led her closer to healing. Expect powerful honesty, emotional insights, and inspiring moments that remind us just how strong and transformative recovery can be. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.

EP 66: Cesar, His Side of the Story In this episode of 2 Addicts & A Moron, we give Cesar the mic—he shares candid insights into his journey through addiction, recovery, and the personal battles that shaped him. With vulnerability and clarity, Cesar opens up about the defining moments that led him here and what keeps him moving forward today. Expect emotional depth, real talk, and those moments that reveal the strength we often underestimate in ourselves. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.

EP 67: Still Standing: Abby’s Story In this episode of 2 Addicts & A Moron, we sit down with Abby for a powerful and candid conversation about resilience in the face of addiction. Abby opens up about what kept her going during her darkest moments and how she rediscovered hope on her road to recovery. Expect heartfelt honesty, tough truths, and those moments of clarity that stick with you long after the episode ends. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.

EP 68: Meet Alicia: Honest Talks & Hard Truths In this episode of 2 Addicts & A Moron, we sit down with Alicia for a raw and meaningful conversation about addiction, mental health, and the honesty it takes to face hard truths. Alicia shares her own experiences, lessons learned, and the emotional moments that shaped her path toward recovery. You’ll hear candid dialogue, unexpected insights, and the kind of real talk that sticks with you long after listening. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.

EP 69: A New Season With Autumn In this episode of 2 Addicts & A Moron, we welcome Autumn for an honest conversation about starting fresh and embracing change. From navigating life’s unpredictable turns to finding meaning in the smallest victories, this episode explores growth, resilience, and what it really takes to move into a new chapter. Expect candid stories, laughter, and heartfelt moments that might just make you see your own “new season” differently. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.

About 2 Addicts & A Moron

2 Addicts & A Moron is a compelling podcast that follows Mike "Stu Boy" O'Brien's personal journey through addiction, recovery, and everything in between. It dives deep into the mindset of addiction, revealing how addicts normalize even the worst situations. The Co-Host "Joey The Moron” brings an outside perspective, asking thoughtful, often eye-opening questions that help bridge the gap between those in recovery and those trying to understand it. Each episode features a special guest Addict—the most important voice—who shares their unique struggles and victories in recovery. Every story is different, every story is real, and every story can offer hope to someone still fighting. Catch a new episode every Tuesday at 11 CST on all platforms.