Turning Picky Eaters into Everything Eaters with Madison Wetherill
Mealtime battles with picky eaters? You’re not alone! In this episode of the Mama Work It Podcast, I sit down with Madison Wetherill, mom of three boys and the creator of Cook at Home Mom, to talk about practical, stress-free strategies for raising adventurous eaters.Madison shares her journey as a mom and food blogger, why picky eating affects some kids more than others, and how parents can encourage healthy eating habits without power struggles. From moving away from processed “kid food” to simple ways to introduce new flavors, this conversation is packed with tips for making family meals more enjoyable—and more nourishing.If you’re ready to say goodbye to short-order cooking and hello to more peaceful dinners, this episode is for you.✨ What you’ll learn in this episode:Why some kids are pickier than others—and what parents can (and can’t) controlGentle ways to encourage kids to try new foods without resistanceTips for transitioning away from processed “kid food”Madison’s personal stories of raising healthier, more adventurous eatersHow to make cooking at home easier, more fun, and more flavorfulResources & Links:Website: https://cookathomemom.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookathomemomFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/cookathomemom✨ Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review the Mama Work It Podcast—it helps more moms like you find the show!
Identity Shifts as a Mom
We’re back for Season 6 of the Mama Work It Podcast! After a much-needed break (and a big international trip—my first since becoming a mom!), I’m diving into a topic that has been front and center for me lately: identity shifts in motherhood.Motherhood changes us in so many ways, and while some of those shifts feel natural, others can leave us feeling like we’ve lost touch with parts of ourselves we used to love. In this episode, I’m getting real about the identities I’ve reconnected with, the ones I’ve had to let go of, and the ways I’m intentionally stepping into new ones.What you’ll hear in this episode:How Blindspotting coaching and identity awareness helped me reflect on the layers of who we are.The part of me I rediscovered while traveling abroad this summer—and why it felt like reuniting with an old friend.Why I chose FUN as my 2025 word of the year and how I’m prioritizing joy alongside responsibility.How slowing down has surprisingly helped me move forward faster.Past identity shifts—from corporate leader to entrepreneur—and how I learned to own my new role even when it felt uncomfortable.Encouragement for any mama navigating identity changes in work, motherhood, or life.Resources & Links Mentioned:Biz MOMagement book: www.mamaworkit.com/bizmomagementbookBlindspotting book: https://amzn.to/471roa7 Blindspotting assessment: https://www.blindspotting.com/assessment Blindspotting coaching: https://www.blindspotting.com/coaching Schedule a free breakthrough call with Marisa: https://calendly.com/mamaworkit/30-minute-breakthrough-call-with-marisa-lonic Subscribe to the Mama Work It newsletter: www.mamaworkit.com Motherhood is a constant evolution, and you don’t have to navigate identity shifts alone. Whether you’re reconnecting with parts of yourself you’ve put on pause or stepping into a brand-new season, this episode will remind you that you’re not alone in the journey.✨ Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review the show wherever you listen—it means the world! Keep on working it, mama!
Mom Life Memes
Get ready to feel seen, mom friends. In this light-hearted and humorous episode, we wrap up Season 5 of the Mama Work It podcast with a collection of relatable mom life memes. As we prepare for our annual break, join us for a fun-filled discussion that highlights the everyday challenges and triumphs of working motherhood. From sleep deprivation to the infamous "mom brain," we dive into the memes that make us laugh and remind us that we're not alone on this mom life journey.Here’s what you’ll get out of today’s episode:· The mental load of motherhood and how many unanswered texts you probably have on your phone because of it· The struggle of being a pumping mom and how The Rock is helping us laugh about it· Tips, tricks, and ways to NOT let the reality of mom life memes cause you defeat Links mentioned:Episode 10: Tired as a Mother with Dr. Sarah Mitchell https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKBSY4tkEvA Episode 173: Taking a Mom Vacation with Jillian McCloskey https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/taking-a-mom-vacation-with-jillian-mccloskey/id1549805160?i=1000698848936 Time MOMagement 4-week program: www.mamaworkit.com/timemomagementBiz MOMagement 90-day program: www.mamaworkit.com/bizmomagementTime MOMagement book: www.mamaworkit.com/timemomagementbookBiz MOMagement book: www.mamaworkit.com/bizmomagementbookWord to Your Mother journal/planner: www.mamaworkit.com/wordtoyourmotherMama Work It blog: www.mamaworkit.com/blogMama Work It podcast: www.mamaworkit.com/podcastKid Artwork Frame: https://amzn.to/44CLXYH Give these posts/accounts a follow/like/share:Meme#1: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/37928821849504579/ Meme #2: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHqdf7MsNvi/ Meme #3: https://www.instagram.com/p/DKrhqcitOr0/Meme #4: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLMRrpuM990/ Meme #5: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLOUtscS56w/ Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review if you loved this episode!For more resources on juggling mom life, work life, wife life, fill in the blank life, head on over to www.mamaworkit.com and subscribe. We'll be back this fall with more amazing guests and topics on the Mama Work It podcast. Until then, keep on working it, mama friends!
Becoming a Foster Parent with Elizabeth Shafer
Have you ever thought about becoming a foster parent? Did you know there are currently 368,000 children in foster care in the U.S. with nearly a third of those children waiting to be adopted according to Statista, the Christian Alliance for Orphans, and other sources? This week on the Mama Work It podcast, foster and adoptive mom Elizabeth Shafer (also the founder of Tandem Life Coach) shares her experience as a family who has fostered nine children and adopted three of them. Elizabeth peels back the curtain on what foster care is really like and how, despite the grief and sadness encountered at various points in the experiences, she wouldn’t change a thing as it brought her and her husband their three most precious gifts. Here’s what you’ll get out of this episode:· Elizabeth’s journey with infertility and how it led her to becoming a foster parent and adoptive parent· The process on how to get started as a foster parent · The stuff no one talks about when it comes to reunification in foster care and Elizabeth’s personal foster experiencesHere’s where you can find Elizabeth and connect with her after the show:https://www.tandemlifecoach.com/ https://www.instagram.com/elizabethjshafer/ Read Elizabeth’s story on the Mama Work It blog: https://www.mamaworkit.com/blog/the-gift-of-infertility Don’t forget to subscribe if you loved this episode!For more resources on juggling mom life, work life, wife life, fill in the blank life, head on over to www.mamaworkit.com and subscribe.
Taking Risks and Implementing Change as a Working Mom with Charlotte Friborg
If you feel stuck in your working mom life right now, and making a change or taking a risk is the last thing you believe you could ever do in the season you’re in, listen to the Mama Work It podcast this week. In this empowering episode, guest Charlotte Friborg—a two-time bestselling author, speaker, and transformational life coach—who is on a mission to help moms create a fulfilling career without sacrificing their role as a mother shares how she combines Law of Attraction principles, NLP, and Human Design to support working moms in uncovering their authentic path, building confidence, and manifesting meaningful change.Whether you're balancing a 9-to-5, launching a business, or simply seeking clarity on your next step, Charlotte offers grounded wisdom and powerful insights for taking intentional risks while honoring both your ambition and your motherhood.Here’s what you’ll get out of today’s episode:· Common struggles moms face when navigating career change and motherhood and ways to overcome them· The possibilities that open up when moms do the deep inner work and take aligned risks· Charlotte’s #1 piece of advice for moms feeling stuck or afraid to follow through on changes they deeply desireHere’s where you can connect with Charlotte or purchase her best-selling books after the show:https://www.charlottefriborg.com/ https://www.facebook.com/charlotte.friborg/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/fulfilledworkingmoms https://www.instagram.com/charlotte_friborg/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/charlotte-friborg-5154907a/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_V2OvTiFpKclUbyn-9ImCgBooks:Make Your Own Money: Shine Your Light with Purpose and Balance https://amzn.to/43J3lL5 Fulfilled Working Mom: Have it All in Your Family and Career https://amzn.to/44fyQMT Don't forget to subscribe and leave a review if you loved this episode!For more resources on juggling mom life, work life, wife life, fill in the blank life, head on over to www.mamaworkit.com and subscribe.
