Identity Shifts as a Mom

We’re back for Season 6 of the Mama Work It Podcast! After a much-needed break (and a big international trip—my first since becoming a mom!), I’m diving into a topic that has been front and center for me lately: identity shifts in motherhood.Motherhood changes us in so many ways, and while some of those shifts feel natural, others can leave us feeling like we’ve lost touch with parts of ourselves we used to love. In this episode, I’m getting real about the identities I’ve reconnected with, the ones I’ve had to let go of, and the ways I’m intentionally stepping into new ones.What you’ll hear in this episode:How Blindspotting coaching and identity awareness helped me reflect on the layers of who we are.The part of me I rediscovered while traveling abroad this summer—and why it felt like reuniting with an old friend.Why I chose FUN as my 2025 word of the year and how I’m prioritizing joy alongside responsibility.How slowing down has surprisingly helped me move forward faster.Past identity shifts—from corporate leader to entrepreneur—and how I learned to own my new role even when it felt uncomfortable.Encouragement for any mama navigating identity changes in work, motherhood, or life.Resources & Links Mentioned:Biz MOMagement book: www.mamaworkit.com/bizmomagementbookBlindspotting book: https://amzn.to/471roa7 Blindspotting assessment: https://www.blindspotting.com/assessment Blindspotting coaching: https://www.blindspotting.com/coaching Schedule a free breakthrough call with Marisa: https://calendly.com/mamaworkit/30-minute-breakthrough-call-with-marisa-lonic Subscribe to the Mama Work It newsletter: www.mamaworkit.com Motherhood is a constant evolution, and you don’t have to navigate identity shifts alone. Whether you’re reconnecting with parts of yourself you’ve put on pause or stepping into a brand-new season, this episode will remind you that you’re not alone in the journey.✨ Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review the show wherever you listen—it means the world! Keep on working it, mama!