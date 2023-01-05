Are you looking for a new and fun way to learn American English? Come hang out with Lindsay and Michelle from Boston and New York City and have fun while you im... More
Available Episodes
5 of 1981
AEE 1985: No Pain No Gain When it Comes to American English Vowels
Go to: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
Here you can save on a Babbel annual subscription.
A special offer from Babbel for our German listeners! Learn a new language.
Sign up now with the code Ears (with a capital E) and get a year's subscription for the price of 6 months.
Valid until June 30, 2023 Go here to get started and enter code Ears
Go here to get started before June 30: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
__
Go here to check out the Align collection at lululemon.
Check out their Align collection of pants for flexible, comfortable, and weightless clothing.
The Align HR Tight, the Align Mini Flared Pant, the Align Wideleg, and the Align Shorts are so comfortable, you won't want to take them off.
Go here to check out the Align collection at lululemon!
__
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
20:59
AEE 1984: Don't Stress! 3 Useless English Phrasal Verbs
Go here to see the Align collection at lululemon.
Check out their Align collection of pants for flexible, comfortable, and weightless clothing.
The Align HR Tight, the Align Mini Flared Pant, the Align Wideleg, and the Align Shorts are so comfortable, you won't want to take them off.
Go here to check out the Align collection at lululemon!
__
Go to: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
Here you can save on a Babbel annual subscription.
A special offer from Babbel for our German listeners! Learn a new language.
Sign up now with the code Ears (with a capital E) and get a year's subscription for the price of 6 months.
Valid until June 30, 2023 Go here to get started and enter code Ears
Go here to get started before June 30: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
20:04
AEE 1983: Lindsay's Learning Arabic! Four Lessons for Busy Professionals on Language Learning
Go to: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
Here you can save on a Babbel annual subscription.
A special offer from Babbel for our German listeners! Learn a new language.
Sign up now with the code Ears (with a capital E) and get a year's subscription for the price of 6 months.
Valid until June 30, 2023 Go here to get started and enter code Ears
Go here to get started before June 30: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
__
Go here to check out the Align collection from Lululemon.
Check out their Align collection of pants for flexible, comfortable, and weightless clothing.
The Align HR Tight, the Align Mini Flared Pant, the Align Wideleg, and the Align Shorts are so comfortable, you won't want to take them off.
Go here to check out the Align collection at lululemon!
-
Follow Business English Podcast from All Ears English for episodes that focus 100% on presentations, small talk in business, English meetings, and more.
Go here to follow the new podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/businessenglish?sid=allearsenglishpodcastshownotes
Get transcripts: https://www.allearsenglish.com/subscribe
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
21:17
Avoid this Common English Grammar Mistake
Follow the Business English Podcast.
You get three new business-focused episodes every week.
Learn about presentations, meetings, socializing at work, emailing, and more.
Go here to follow the podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
20:05
AEE 1982: Should You Try to Sound American?
Go to lululemon and check out the Align Collection
Want to feel comfortable and free to move?
The Align pants at lululemon are made with Nulu fabric so they are soft and comfortable. You won’t want to take them off.
Be Comfortable. Connected. Confident.
Go to lululemon and get your own pair!
______________
Go to: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
Here you can save on a Babbel annual subscription.
A special offer from Babbel for our German listeners! Learn a new language.
Sign up now with the code Ears (with a capital E) and get a year's subscription for the price of 6 months.
Valid until June 30, 2023 Go here to get started and enter code Ears
Go here to get started before June 30: https://bit.ly/3L9kOD5
____________
Follow Business English Podcast from All Ears English for episodes that focus 100% on presentations, small talk in business, English meetings, and more.
Go here to follow the new podcast: https://link.chtbl.com/businessenglish?sid=allearsenglishpodcastshownotes
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Are you looking for a new and fun way to learn American English? Come hang out with Lindsay and Michelle from Boston and New York City and have fun while you improve your English listening skills! We are an English as a Second Language (ESL) podcast for intermediate to advanced English learners around the world. We will show you how to use everyday English vocabulary and natural idioms, expressions, and phrasal verbs and how to make small talk in American English. We will also give you special tips on American culture, customs, etiquette, and how to speak with Americans as well as conversation and commentary on study tips, business English, life in America and Boston and New York, how to apply to university in the US, dating, travel, food and more. You'll get TOEFL, IELTS, and TOEIC help also from The Examiner of Excellence, Jessica Beck. This podcast is for adult students who are professionals and university students as well as ESL teachers. Join the community to learn to speak American English like a native! Connection NOT Perfection!