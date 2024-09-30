Optimal Living Daily - Personal Development & Self-Improvement

3396: Dreading the Holidays? 7 Practical Ways to Get Through the Season by Dr. Allison Niebes-Davis on Compassion

Dr. Allison Niebes-Davis offers compassionate guidance for anyone struggling with the holiday season, encouraging mindfulness, reframing language, and finding supportive ways to navigate difficult emotions. Her practical advice helps foster a sense of control, purpose, and even enjoyment amidst holiday stressors, reminding readers that they're not alone in their struggles. Read along with the original article(s) here: https://drallisonanswers.com/self-compassion/dreading-the-holidays/ Quotes to ponder: "Acknowledging how you feel this holiday season will help you better understand what you need." "This rewording acknowledges what is, but it also leaves room for something different." "Everyone else isn't merry. And you are not alone."