The Adult Chair Podcast with Michelle Chalfant

Episode Summary

Today, I'm joined by John R. Miles, host of Passion Struck and author of Passion Struck and You Matter, Luma!, for a powerful conversation about passion, purpose, burnout, and what it means to truly feel like we matter.

John shares his journey from being a high-achieving business executive to realizing that external success was not enough. Through his own healing work, he realized that the people he felt called to serve were the very people he had become: the burned out, broken, lonely, bored, and helpless.

We also talk about John's childhood trauma, including a traumatic brain injury at age five that led to a speech impediment, sensory challenges, and a deep desire to become invisible. Over time, he began to see how that early wound shaped his need to perform, achieve, and prove that he mattered. His healing journey became the foundation for his work around becoming "Passion Struck," taking action on your purpose, and rebuilding a sense of mattering from the inside out.

This episode is a beautiful reminder that passion does not always have to come from your career. It can come from service, relationships, creativity, healing, parenting, or using your gifts in a way that lights you up. When we begin to heal the parts of us that feel unseen, unworthy, or invisible, we can reconnect with purpose, take intentional action, and build a life that feels meaningful from the inside out.

Key Takeaways

External success does not always create inner fulfillment

Burnout can be a sign that something deeper is asking for our attention

Many people feel rewarded for their usefulness, but not seen in their humanness

Childhood wounds can shape how we seek approval, achievement, and validation as adults

Feeling invisible or like we do not matter can affect our relationships, work, family life, and sense of purpose

Passion is not only about work or career. It can come through relationships, service, creativity, parenting, or healing

Looking back at what lit you up as a child can help you reconnect with your gifts

Mattering starts within. Before we can fully help others feel like they matter, we must begin to feel that we matter too

Acts of kindness can help others feel seen while also strengthening our own sense of mattering

Helping children understand that they matter can support emotional wellbeing, self-worth, and connection

Resources from this Episode:

John Miles' Website

Purchase Passion Struck

Get You Matter, Luma! here

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