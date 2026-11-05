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The Adult Chair Podcast with Michelle Chalfant
Michelle Chalfant
Latest episode
574 episodes
535: Gaslighting, Trauma Bonds, and the Pain of Family Estrangement | Tracy Malone11/05/2026 | 48 mins.Episode Summary
In this episode, I'm joined by narcissistic abuse expert Tracy Malone for a powerful conversation about narcissism, gaslighting, trauma bonds, and the devastating impact these dynamics can have on relationships and families. Tracy shares her personal experiences with narcissistic abuse and explains how manipulation, control, and emotional abuse can slowly break down our self-worth, confidence, and ability to trust ourselves.
We explore why people can feel trapped in unhealthy relationships, how childhood wounds and abandonment fears can make it harder to recognize red flags, and why healing requires rebuilding our relationship with ourselves. Tracy also explains the cycle of love bombing, gaslighting, and trauma bonding, and how these patterns can keep someone connected to a person who is hurting them.
We also dive into the heartbreaking topic of family estrangement, particularly when a controlling partner isolates someone from their parents, siblings, or other loved ones. Tracy shares her perspective on how manipulation can contribute to family division and what parents can do when they're struggling with limited or no contact with their adult children. This conversation is a reminder of the importance of self-worth, awareness, healthy boundaries, and finding support when navigating painful relationship dynamics.
Key Takeaways
Narcissistic traits exist on a spectrum, and recognizing harmful behaviors is more important than labeling someone a narcissist.
Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that can cause you to question your reality, lose confidence, and stop trusting yourself.
Love bombing can be part of a repeating cycle of affection, manipulation, and emotional abuse.
Childhood wounds, abandonment fears, and codependency can make it harder to recognize or leave unhealthy relationships.
Trauma bonds can create a powerful emotional attachment to someone who is causing harm.
Narcissistic abuse and controlling behavior can contribute to isolation and family estrangement.
Rebuilding self-worth, strengthening boundaries, and finding trusted support are important parts of healing.
Resources from this Episode:
Connect with Tracy Malone:
https://narcissistabusesupport.com/
Tracy's Book:
Estranged by Lies
Michelle's Free Unshakable Self-Worth Course:
https://theadultchair.com/selfworth
MORE MICHELLE CHALFANT
Website: https://www.michellechalfant.com
Membership: The Adult Chair Collective
https://www.michellechalfant.com/collective
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themichellechalfant
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichelleChalfant
The Adult Chair® Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theadultchair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Michellechalfant
- Episode Summary
Have you ever wondered why you keep repeating certain patterns, why some relationships feel easier than others, or what you are really here to do? In this episode, I'm joined by psychotherapist and astrologer Debra Silverman for a fascinating conversation about astrology, psychology, and self-discovery. Debra explains how your birth chart can offer insight into your personality, emotional patterns, relationships, and life lessons. And as she reminds us, we are so much more than our sun signs!
We explore the deeper layers of astrology, including the sun, moon, rising sign, Saturn return, and the four elements. Debra even takes a look at my personal birth chart, helping me understand certain traits and patterns that have shown up throughout my life. We also talk about childhood wounds, relationship compatibility, soul contracts, and how understanding ourselves through a different lens can help us embrace who we really are.
This conversation is a beautiful reminder that self-awareness can open the door to greater self-acceptance, compassion, and personal growth. When we begin understanding our natural tendencies instead of fighting against them, we give ourselves permission to live more authentically.
Key Takeaways
Your birth chart includes much more than your sun sign and can be explored as a tool for self-discovery.
Debra blends astrology and psychology to help people understand emotional patterns, personality traits, and life lessons.
Saturn return is associated in astrology with major periods of change, growth, and transformation.
The four elements, water, air, earth, and fire, represent different personality traits and emotional needs.
Understanding your natural tendencies can help you build greater self-acceptance and healthier relationships.
Self-awareness gives us an opportunity to recognize old patterns and make more conscious choices.
Resources from this Episode:
Debra Silverman Astrology
I Don't Believe in Astrology by Debra Silverman
The Missing Element by Debra Silverman
Applied Astrology School
MORE MICHELLE CHALFANT
Website: https://www.michellechalfant.com
Membership: The Adult Chair Collective
https://www.michellechalfant.com/collective
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themichellechalfant
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichelleChalfant
The Adult Chair® Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theadultchair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Michellechalfant
533: Are They A Narcissist or Just Emotionally Immature? How to Tell the Difference10/22/2026 | 34 mins.Episode Summary
Today, I'm breaking down narcissism, narcissistic traits, and how to understand this topic through the lens of The Adult Chair. I talk about the difference between narcissistic personality disorder and narcissistic tendencies, why narcissism exists on a spectrum, and why awareness is the key factor in whether someone can heal or change.
I also walk through some of the most common signs of narcissistic behavior, including needing the spotlight, lack of empathy, love bombing, control, abuse, and gaslighting. I explain why confusion can be a major red flag, why self-worth is the kryptonite to narcissistic dynamics, and why it is so important to have zero tolerance for emotional, psychological, or physical abuse.
We also explore where narcissistic patterns can come from, including childhood experiences where the true self is either put on a pedestal or ignored, causing a false self to develop over the true self. I share how shame lives beneath that false self, how healing requires reconnecting with emotions and the true self, and how tools like self-worth, boundaries, owning reality, and healthy apologies can help create more empowered relationships.
Key Takeaways
Narcissism exists on a spectrum, from narcissistic traits to narcissistic personality disorder.
A person with extreme narcissism will often lack the awareness or willingness to own their behavior.
Common signs include needing the spotlight, excessive self-focus, lack of empathy, love bombing, control, abuse, and gaslighting.
Confusion is one of the biggest red flags of gaslighting.
Narcissistic dynamics can slowly chip away at self-worth.
Self-worth is the kryptonite to narcissistic relationships.
Children can develop narcissistic patterns when they are put on a pedestal or emotionally neglected.
A false self can form when a child abandons their true self to stay loved, accepted, or seen.
The Adult Chair question "Is this 100% fact and truth?" can help you come back to clarity when you feel confused.
Resources from this Episode:
Free Self-Worth Course: https://theadultchair.com/self-worth
MORE MICHELLE CHALFANT
Website: https://www.michellechalfant.com
Membership: The Adult Chair® Collective
https://www.michellechalfant.com/collective
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themichellechalfant
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichelleChalfant
The Adult Chair® Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theadultchair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Michellechalfant
- Episode Summary
In this episode, I'm joined by Dr. Sue Morter for a powerful conversation about bioenergetics, self-healing, embodiment, and the connection between the mind, body, and spirit.
Dr. Sue teaches at the crossroads of bioenergetics, quantum science, spirituality, human potential, self-healing, awakening, and embodiment. She explains how everything is energy, including our thoughts, emotions, and physical body, and how energy blocks can affect the way we think, feel, heal, digest, and move through life.
We also talk about the body as an instruction manual, how symptoms can be signals from the body, and how practices like breathwork, presence, self-love, and bringing our attention back to ourselves can help restore the natural flow of energy and reconnect us with who we really are.
Key Takeaways
Everything is energy, including the body, thoughts, emotions, and physical symptoms.
Bioenergetics is the study of energy as it relates to the body.
When energy is blocked, distorted, or suppressed, it can affect healing, digestion, emotions, and overall well-being.
Physical symptoms can be signals inviting us to look deeper.
The body can act as an instruction manual when we learn how to listen to it.
Our thoughts, beliefs, patterns, and early programming can influence the body.
Bringing our attention back to ourselves can help regulate the nervous system and restore a sense of inner safety.
Self-love is not just a feeling. Dr. Sue describes it as presence.
Breathwork, embodiment, and focused awareness can help energy move through the body.
Chakra work, central channel breathing, and Mula Bandha are discussed as ways to support energetic flow.
Healing is not just about fixing one symptom, but allowing the whole system to come back online.
Resources from this Episode:
Dr. Sue Morter's Website: https://drsuemorter.com
Morter Institute: https://drsuemorter.com/morter-institute/
The Energy Codes by Dr. Sue Morter
The Anatomy of Awakening by Dr. Sue Morter
MORE MICHELLE CHALFANT
Website: https://www.michellechalfant.com
Membership: The Adult Chair Collective
https://www.michellechalfant.com/collective
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themichellechalfant
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichelleChalfant
The Adult Chair® Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theadultchair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Michellechalfant
- Episode Summary
Today, I'm joined by John R. Miles, host of Passion Struck and author of Passion Struck and You Matter, Luma!, for a powerful conversation about passion, purpose, burnout, and what it means to truly feel like we matter.
John shares his journey from being a high-achieving business executive to realizing that external success was not enough. Through his own healing work, he realized that the people he felt called to serve were the very people he had become: the burned out, broken, lonely, bored, and helpless.
We also talk about John's childhood trauma, including a traumatic brain injury at age five that led to a speech impediment, sensory challenges, and a deep desire to become invisible. Over time, he began to see how that early wound shaped his need to perform, achieve, and prove that he mattered. His healing journey became the foundation for his work around becoming "Passion Struck," taking action on your purpose, and rebuilding a sense of mattering from the inside out.
This episode is a beautiful reminder that passion does not always have to come from your career. It can come from service, relationships, creativity, healing, parenting, or using your gifts in a way that lights you up. When we begin to heal the parts of us that feel unseen, unworthy, or invisible, we can reconnect with purpose, take intentional action, and build a life that feels meaningful from the inside out.
Key Takeaways
External success does not always create inner fulfillment
Burnout can be a sign that something deeper is asking for our attention
Many people feel rewarded for their usefulness, but not seen in their humanness
Childhood wounds can shape how we seek approval, achievement, and validation as adults
Feeling invisible or like we do not matter can affect our relationships, work, family life, and sense of purpose
Passion is not only about work or career. It can come through relationships, service, creativity, parenting, or healing
Looking back at what lit you up as a child can help you reconnect with your gifts
Mattering starts within. Before we can fully help others feel like they matter, we must begin to feel that we matter too
Acts of kindness can help others feel seen while also strengthening our own sense of mattering
Helping children understand that they matter can support emotional wellbeing, self-worth, and connection
Resources from this Episode:
John Miles' Website
Purchase Passion Struck
Get You Matter, Luma! here
MORE MICHELLE CHALFANT
Website: https://www.michellechalfant.com
Membership: The Adult Chair Collective
https://www.michellechalfant.com/collective
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themichellechalfant
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheMichelleChalfant
The Adult Chair® Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/theadultchair
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Michellechalfant
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About The Adult Chair Podcast with Michelle Chalfant
Welcome to The Adult Chair Podcast with Michelle Chalfant, a transformational podcast where healing meets awakening, and self-discovery leads to profound transformation. Michelle Chalfant is a transformational guide, here to help you unlock the path to your true self. In this groundbreaking podcast, she redefines health and wellness—mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual—through powerful conversations and insights. Michelle's passion is awakening souls. With her unique blend of wisdom and practical tools, she empowers listeners to align with their higher purpose, live authentically, and thrive in a state of flow. Whether you're seeking deeper meaning, greater joy, or healing, this podcast is your guide. Featuring thought leaders, spiritual teachers, healers, and changemakers, each episode delivers actionable steps and inspiring stories to help you awaken to your soul's purpose and live a life of passion, connection, and fulfillment. This is more than a podcast—it's a journey into living fully aligned with your soul, guided by the wisdom of The Adult Chair, the ultimate seat of peace, presence, and authenticity. If you're ready to awaken to your potential, step into your power, and live the extraordinary life you were meant for, this is the show for you. Welcome to The Adult Chair Podcast with Michelle Chalfant. Your journey to transformation starts here.Podcast website
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