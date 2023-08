161. If I Let You F**k Her..Can I Watch?? Feat Tray Pizzy

This Week we welcome Tray Pizzy from the Everything And Nothing Podcast and it starts off HEAVY. Tahoe speaks about a personal situation in his life, and then the guys get into their fantasy birthday sex goals. Tahoe speaks about an interesting proposition he got, (be careful aroubd 46:00 it gets a little tricky as they speak force porn) watching porn that turns you on even though you dont really want to do it. Pizzy schools the guys on his experience with polyamory, and what are some things a person did that really blew your mind during sex. Another Fun episode!! Enjoy!!Socials:Tray Pizzy - @TrayPizzyLoon@KingLoonNYC Twitter@KingLoonThe1st InstagramTahoe @Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram