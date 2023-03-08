Tahoe and Loon speaks to people in the sex community about things men like and don't like about sex in an effort to learn, educate and broaden mens horizons aro...
164. Where Do I Land On Your Freak Scale? Feat @StormyPea
164. Where Do I Land On Your Freak Scale? Feat @StormyPea

Nut Navy ROLLLL CALLLLL!!!!!!Welcome Back Nut NAVY!! This week we are joined by internet sensation @StormyPea to discuss when the secks is way too good for you and how you deal with that, the 80/20 rule, drunk texting, and a new game Tahoe wants to play to test everyones freak scale!This episode was so much fun we hope you guys ENJOY!!!sign up for our patreon to see the clips played during the show at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
8/10/2023
2:12:46
163. Pee In My Pu**Y Feat @IamSinnamonLove
163. Pee In My Pu**Y Feat @IamSinnamonLove

Nut Navyyy ROLLLL CALLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!Welcome Back Yall!! This week we have a special guest Sinnamon Love with us as we discuss CBT (c*ck and ball torture) , wild fetishes a person we were dating have asked of us, improving our secks game through conversation, teaching yourself how to orgasm through vaginal penetration, threesum etiquette, the difference between giving diet d*ck and full course d*ck, whorephobia and sooo much more!!! ENJOY!!!
8/3/2023
2:22:43
162. I want That NECK!!!
162. I want That NECK!!!

Nut Navy Rollllll Caaaallllllllllll!!!!!!!!! This week Tahoe shows up to set in...something different. We talk a play party he is going to, Loon pulling 2pm-ers, some really interesting listener letters, how you know if the secks is good or if you're just good at secks, is there such a thing as squirting too much/women who stop themselves from cumming, having accidents in the bonus hole, and a weird kink that got a guy arrested. Enjoy!!!
7/27/2023
2:07:19
161. If I Let You F**k Her..Can I Watch?? Feat Tray Pizzy
161. If I Let You F**k Her..Can I Watch?? Feat Tray Pizzy

This Week we welcome Tray Pizzy from the Everything And Nothing Podcast and it starts off HEAVY. Tahoe speaks about a personal situation in his life, and then the guys get into their fantasy birthday sex goals. Tahoe speaks about an interesting proposition he got, (be careful aroubd 46:00 it gets a little tricky as they speak force porn) watching porn that turns you on even though you dont really want to do it. Pizzy schools the guys on his experience with polyamory, and what are some things a person did that really blew your mind during sex. Another Fun episode!! Enjoy!!
7/20/2023
2:05:19
160. My D!ck Kinda BROLIC!
160. My D!ck Kinda BROLIC!

Nut Navy Rolllllll Callllll!!!!!!! Saying the wrong thing during secks, Toxic relationships, Super freak moves, is there such a thing as giving pre-consent to have sex any time I want it, snitching on my moms boyfriend, reparation secks, and More!!!!!
