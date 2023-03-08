164. Where Do I Land On Your Freak Scale? Feat @StormyPea

Nut Navy ROLLLL CALLLLL!!!!!!Welcome Back Nut NAVY!! This week we are joined by internet sensation @StormyPea to discuss when the secks is way too good for you and how you deal with that, the 80/20 rule, drunk texting, and a new game Tahoe wants to play to test everyones freak scale!This episode was so much fun we hope you guys ENJOY!!!