Nut Navy ROLLLLL CAAALLLLL!!!!!!!!!



Are men really satisfying women in the bedroom, or are they just assuming they are? Why do so many women struggle to climax during sex, and how do you tell your partner they’re not getting the job done?



This week on The Hard or Soft Show, we’re joined by special guest @doc_izzy for a hilarious, revealing, and surprisingly educational conversation about sexual pleasure, intimacy, communication, and what men STILL don’t understand about women.



Things get interesting immediately when Doc Izzy reveals what she was doing when Tahoe reached out to invite her onto the show! From there, we explore the different parts of the body that crave sexual attention and how understanding your partner’s pleasure can completely change your sex life.



Tahoe opens up about how maturity has changed his approach to intimacy, shifting his focus toward making sure women enjoy themselves and actually reach climax. But that raises some important questions:

When did women realize they were supposed to climax during sex?

When did men realize women’s orgasms were just as important as their own?

How do you tell a man he’s not satisfying you without destroying his confidence?

Can putting on a little performance in the bedroom help create the reaction you want?

Why is emotional safety so important to a woman’s sexual confidence and willingness to explore her desires?



We also get into role-playing in relationships, and despite admitting he’s TERRIBLE at it, Tahoe accepts a challenge to surprise his fiancée!



Then the conversation takes a serious turn as we discuss the Cornell 7 case, the importance of recognizing subtle sexual pressure, and why men need to hold their friends accountable when they see toxic behavior toward women. How can men create environments where women feel genuinely safe, respected, and free to express themselves?



And of course, it wouldn’t be Hard or Soft without our signature segments!

🔥 Courtney’s Kink of the Week — Exploring another side of the kink world.

🔥 Tahoe’s Tweets of the Week — The internet gives us plenty to talk about.

🔥 Yesssterday’s Confessions — You never know what he’s going to admit next!

🔥 The Urban DICKtionary — Tahoe introduces another innocent-sounding word with a VERY adult meaning.



And trust us, our Load Boost this week is absolutely CRAZY!



From orgasms and sexual compatibility to role-playing, consent, emotional safety, and bedroom confidence, this episode has something for everybody.



Tap in with Tahoe, Yesssterday, Courtney, and Doc Izzy for another wild episode of The Hard or Soft Show!



Question of the week: Would you rather your partner tell you that you’re not satisfying them, or fake it to protect your feelings?



Socials:

Doc Izzy

@Doc_Izzy on Instagram



Courtney

@Courtney_Shav on Instagram



Tahoe

@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram



Yessssterday

@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter



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