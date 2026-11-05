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344 episodes
- Nut Navy ROLLLLLLL CAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!
Is bigger always better? Do porn stars really have unlimited stamina? And what REALLY happens when the cameras stop rolling? 👀
This week on Hard Or Soft, Tahoe, Yesssterday, Courtney, and the crew welcome adult film star Nat Turn Her for an unfiltered conversation about sex, size, performance anxiety, and the realities of working in the adult entertainment industry.
Nat kicks things off by explaining the unexpected challenges of being well-endowed and why paying attention to a woman’s reactions matters more than size alone. Can people tell when someone is being satisfied in the bedroom? Is there really such a thing as “good pussy”? And why have some of Nat’s friends completely frozen up when given the opportunity to sleep with adult film stars? 😩
We also pull back the curtain on one of the biggest myths about male porn stars: that they’re always ready to perform. Nat reveals why even professional performers sometimes struggle with erections on set, the extreme enhancements some men rely on, and why his own unusually high sex drive has always made him feel different.
Then things get WILD.
We explore the concept of “free use”, whether men could actually keep up with a woman who wanted unlimited sexual access, having sex in front of friends, public encounters, and what it’s like being hired to satisfy another man’s wife. Nat even shares stories about sneaking in intimate moments during a jail visit and some of the craziest places he’s ever had sex.
But the conversation goes deeper than the bedroom.
Nat opens up about how he entered the porn industry, why he initially kept his career a secret from his friends, and the controversial historical reference behind his stage name. We also discuss race, gender, discrimination, and the unspoken hierarchy within the adult film industry—including how being a Black male performer can influence opportunities, pay, and career advancement.
Plus, Nat reveals the wildest scene he’s ever filmed and shares behind-the-scenes stories you won’t believe.
Sex, race, performance pressure, industry secrets, and plenty of laughs. This is one Hard Or Soft conversation you don’t want to miss!
🎙️ Hard Or Soft Podcast — Real conversations about sex, relationships, intimacy, and everything people are afraid to say out loud.
Socials:
Nat
@NatTurnHer88 on Instagram
Watch the podcast @AnotherPhuckinPodcast on youtube!
Courtney
@Courtney_Shav on Instagram
Tahoe
@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram
Yessssterday
@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter
Visit our Patreon to see All visuals and listen to the show Ad free
Ads:
Load Boost
Head To LoadBoost.com and use code HardorSoft for 10% off!!!
GetTheButters
Visit GetTheButters.com/thehardorsoftshow to get 10% off your entire order and 1st subscription when you use code HARDORSOFTSHOW
Visit our Official Secks Toy Sponsor Erotic Boudoir - @Erotic_boudoir
Erotic-Boudoir.com (Use Code HARDORSOFT for 10% off)
Patreon at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
Email us at HardorSoftPod@gmail.com and send us messages on Instagram at @theHardOrSoftShow
Twitter @HardOrSoftShow
#HardOrSoftPodcast #NatTurnHer #SexAndRelationships
- Nut Navy ROLLLLL CAALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!
Kelly G of The Kelly G Show joins Tahoe, Yesssterday, and Courtney for one of the funniest and most unexpectedly revealing episodes of Hard Or Soft yet!
We kick things off discussing our recent Hard Or Soft photo shoot before diving into Kelly’s dating preferences, whether she’s naturally dominant or submissive, and a surprise phone call to Rabbit to see if the two might actually be compatible!
Then things get interesting when we ask: What exactly is “boyfriend d*ck”? Is it about size, emotional connection, or how a woman feels about her partner? And is there such a thing as “girlfriend vagina”? Plus, would you consider a man thoughtful or suspicious if you visited his home and discovered bonnets, pads, and other feminine products waiting for guests?
Kelly opens up about dating younger men, why she believes older men are better lovers, and a recent encounter with a man who expressed interest in pegging. The conversation turns into an exploration of sexual preferences, masculinity, and whether certain bedroom activities should determine someone’s sexuality.
But the biggest revelation comes when Kelly reveals she’s considering meeting with Mistress Marley to explore becoming a professional dominatrix! Despite admitting she currently has little interest in intercourse, Kelly discusses her curiosity about BDSM, dominance, and discovering new forms of intimacy. Tahoe even surprises her with her very own bedroom toy!
The crew also gets into anal pleasure, unusual adult entertainment genres, sex dolls, why some women enjoy watching men pleasure themselves, and how cock rings can enhance certain bedroom experiences. Meanwhile, Tahoe discovers he’s apparently been missing out on the benefits of incognito mode! 😂
And of course, Yesssterday continues his search for BBW women across different cultures.
We close things out with our signature segments:
🔥 Courtney’s Kink of the Week — Another exploration into the world of kink.
😳 Yesssterday’s Confession of the Week — A woman admits her boyfriend unknowingly washed himself with the SAME washcloth her side dude had just used to clean up after sex!
😂 Tahoe’s Tweets of the Week — The internet never disappoints!
From dating and sexual compatibility to BDSM, bedroom preferences, and outrageous relationship confessions, this episode has everything you’ve come to expect from Hard Or Soft!
Socials:
Kelly
@TheKellyGShow on Instagram
Courtney
@Courtney_Shav on Instagram
Tahoe
@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram
Yessssterday
@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter
Visit our Patreon to see All visuals and listen to the show Ad free
Ads:
Drive Boost
Head TO VB.Health and use code HardorSoft for 10% off!!!
GetTheButters
Visit GetTheButters.com/thehardorsoftshow to get 10% off your entire order and 1st subscription when you use code HARDORSOFTSHOW
Visit our Official Secks Toy Sponsor Erotic Boudoir - @Erotic_boudoir
Erotic-Boudoir.com (Use Code HARDORSOFT for 10% off)
Patreon at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
Email us at HardorSoftPod@gmail.com and send us messages on Instagram at @theHardOrSoftShow
Twitter @HardOrSoftShow
#HardOrSoft #SexualWellness #RelationshipAdvice
#HardOrSoftShow #Punisher #Cassie #Diddy #MensSexualHealth
Subscribe, leave a comment, and tell us: Would you date someone who has no interest in intercourse but enjoys other forms of intimacy?
#HardOrSoftPodcast #KellyG #Relationships
Punisher Tells ALL: Cassie, Diddy, Freak Offs & the Truth About His Penile Implant10/21/2026 | 2h 12 mins.Nut Navy ROLLLL CAALLLLL!!!!!!!
This week on The Hard or Soft Show, we welcome Punisher, the male exotic dancer and former escort whose involvement with Cassie Ventura and Sean “Diddy” Combs became part of one of the most talked-about scandals in entertainment.
Punisher opens up about his relationship with Cassie, how they first connected, Diddy’s alleged involvement, and what unfolded during their approximately two-and-a-half-year arrangement. He shares his perspective on the motivations behind their encounters, whether he believed Cassie was being coerced, and some of the unusual sexual experiences he witnessed.
But there’s much more to Punisher’s story than the headlines.
He gets candid about using sexual performance enhancements, developing erectile dysfunction, and ultimately undergoing penile implant surgery. We discuss male sexual health, sensitivity, nerve regeneration, and the emotional challenges men face when their sexual performance changes.
Punisher also reveals how discovering his girlfriend had cheated on him with another male escort sent him into a dark period of his life, and how that experience inspired him to become a lifestyle coach helping men navigate relationship trauma and sexual health struggles.
Meanwhile, Tahoe kicks things off with a hilarious male grooming session, dyeing his beard, applying eye patches, and giving himself a facial treatment while testing Kapture, an app that connects creators with videographers who shoot and edit their content.
Other topics include:
How women can tell men they need better hygiene without embarrassing them
Why Tahoe used to attend Punisher’s male stripper parties
Courtney questioning whether therapy should come before penile implant surgery
Learning how to date your partner again after years together
A Black content creator claiming that sleeping with a Black man would be “selling her soul”
Why society celebrates men who have sex with large numbers of women
From celebrity scandals and bedroom confessions to men’s mental health, sexual performance, and relationship recovery, this episode goes places you won’t expect.
Welcome to Hard or Soft, where no conversation is off limits.
Socials:
Punisher
@GetPunished on Instagram
Join his community at YourHardReset.com and get his products at ThePunisherPack.com
Courtney
@Courtney_Shav on Instagram
Tahoe
@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram
Yessssterday
@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter
Visit our Patreon to see All visuals and listen to the show Ad free
Ads:
SoakingWet
Visit SoakingWet.com and use HardorSoft for 10% off!!!
GetTheButters
Visit GetTheButters.com/thehardorsoftshow to get 10% off your entire order and 1st subscription when you use code HARDORSOFTSHOW
Visit our Official Secks Toy Sponsor Erotic Boudoir - @Erotic_boudoir
Erotic-Boudoir.com (Use Code HARDORSOFT for 10% off)
Patreon at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
Email us at HardorSoftPod@gmail.com and send us messages on Instagram at @theHardOrSoftShow
Twitter @HardOrSoftShow
#HardOrSoft #SexualWellness #RelationshipAdvice
#HardOrSoftShow #Punisher #Cassie #Diddy #MensSexualHealth
- Nut Navy ROLLLLL CAAALLLLL!!!!!!!!!
Are men really satisfying women in the bedroom, or are they just assuming they are? Why do so many women struggle to climax during sex, and how do you tell your partner they’re not getting the job done?
This week on The Hard or Soft Show, we’re joined by special guest @doc_izzy for a hilarious, revealing, and surprisingly educational conversation about sexual pleasure, intimacy, communication, and what men STILL don’t understand about women.
Things get interesting immediately when Doc Izzy reveals what she was doing when Tahoe reached out to invite her onto the show! From there, we explore the different parts of the body that crave sexual attention and how understanding your partner’s pleasure can completely change your sex life.
Tahoe opens up about how maturity has changed his approach to intimacy, shifting his focus toward making sure women enjoy themselves and actually reach climax. But that raises some important questions:
When did women realize they were supposed to climax during sex?
When did men realize women’s orgasms were just as important as their own?
How do you tell a man he’s not satisfying you without destroying his confidence?
Can putting on a little performance in the bedroom help create the reaction you want?
Why is emotional safety so important to a woman’s sexual confidence and willingness to explore her desires?
We also get into role-playing in relationships, and despite admitting he’s TERRIBLE at it, Tahoe accepts a challenge to surprise his fiancée!
Then the conversation takes a serious turn as we discuss the Cornell 7 case, the importance of recognizing subtle sexual pressure, and why men need to hold their friends accountable when they see toxic behavior toward women. How can men create environments where women feel genuinely safe, respected, and free to express themselves?
And of course, it wouldn’t be Hard or Soft without our signature segments!
🔥 Courtney’s Kink of the Week — Exploring another side of the kink world.
🔥 Tahoe’s Tweets of the Week — The internet gives us plenty to talk about.
🔥 Yesssterday’s Confessions — You never know what he’s going to admit next!
🔥 The Urban DICKtionary — Tahoe introduces another innocent-sounding word with a VERY adult meaning.
And trust us, our Load Boost this week is absolutely CRAZY!
From orgasms and sexual compatibility to role-playing, consent, emotional safety, and bedroom confidence, this episode has something for everybody.
Tap in with Tahoe, Yesssterday, Courtney, and Doc Izzy for another wild episode of The Hard or Soft Show!
Question of the week: Would you rather your partner tell you that you’re not satisfying them, or fake it to protect your feelings?
Socials:
Doc Izzy
@Doc_Izzy on Instagram
Courtney
@Courtney_Shav on Instagram
Tahoe
@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram
Yessssterday
@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter
Visit our Patreon to see All visuals and listen to the show Ad free
Ads:
LoadBoost
Visit Loadboost.com and use HardorSoft for 10% off!!!
GetTheButters
Visit GetTheButters.com/thehardorsoftshow to get 10% off your entire order and 1st subscription when you use code HARDORSOFTSHOW
Visit our Official Secks Toy Sponsor Erotic Boudoir - @Erotic_boudoir
Erotic-Boudoir.com (Use Code HARDORSOFT for 10% off)
Patreon at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
Email us at HardorSoftPod@gmail.com and send us messages on Instagram at @theHardOrSoftShow
Twitter @HardOrSoftShow
#HardOrSoft #SexualWellness #RelationshipAdvice
- Nut Navy ROLLLLL CAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!
This week on Hard or Soft, Tahoe, Courtney and Yesssterday are back — and somehow we go from Tahoe finding out his daughter is sexually active to wondering why MEN don’t have their own version of an OB/GYN. 😭
First, we get into love and vulnerability. Have you ever wanted to say “I love you” but stopped yourself? Even worse…have you ever finally said it and gotten NOTHING back?! We also talk about the little nonsexual things your partner does that inexplicably turn you on and the different ways people experience intimacy.
Are you kinky, sensual, energetic, sexual — or a shapeshifter who needs a little bit of everything depending on the person and the moment?
Then things get complicated.
Have you ever found your mind wandering to somebody else while you’re being intimate with your partner? What happens when memories from a previous relationship still influence your current experiences? And what exactly is a sexual yearner?
We also get into sexual compatibility and the insecurity that can come with dating someone who’s accustomed to something…different than what you’re working with. 😭
Then a woman asks an unexpectedly legitimate question: Why don’t men have a “dick doctor”? Women routinely see OB/GYNs, so where are men supposed to go with questions about sexual and reproductive health? And why are so many men reluctant to go to the doctor in the first place?
PLUS — could the entire Hard or Soft / Nut Navy crew be taking a group trip to Hedonism?! 👀
We’ve also got Tweets of the Week, a new entry into the Urban DICKtionary, Courtney’s Kink of the Week, and Yesssterday returns with a Confession of the Week that might be one of the WILDEST we’ve gotten yet.
And of course, we finish with The Hard & The Soft:
THE HARD: Eye contact and connection during intimacy. 👀
THE SOFT: Ladies…presentation matters. 😂
Love, fantasies, intimacy, sexual compatibility, men’s health and entirely too much information.
Welcome back to Hard or Soft.
Socials:
Courtney
@Courtney_Shav on Instagram
Tahoe
@Tahoe_TV Twitter and Instagram
Yessssterday
@Yesssterday on Instagram and Twitter
Visit our Patreon to see All visuals and listen to the show Ad free
Visit www.rockhardgummies.net to purchase the new products for mens pleasure featuring the rock Hard Gummies new products, The JUICE and the Chocolate Thor.
Ads:
GetTheButters
Visit GetTheButters.com/thehardorsoftshow to get 10% off your entire order and 1st subscription when you use code HARDORSOFTSHOW
Visit our Official Secks Toy Sponsor Erotic Boudoir - @Erotic_boudoir
Erotic-Boudoir.com (Use Code HARDORSOFT for 10% off)
Patreon at www.patreon.com/thehardorsoftshow
Email us at HardorSoftPod@gmail.com and send us messages on Instagram at @theHardOrSoftShow
Twitter @HardOrSoftShow
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About The Hard Or Soft Show
Tahoe and Loon speaks to people in the sex community about things men like and don't like about sex in an effort to learn, educate and broaden mens horizons around exploring themselves and their partners desires, wants, and needs.Podcast website
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