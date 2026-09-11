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潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

OpenLanguage 英语
EducationLanguage Learning
潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

    10年之后， Jenny和Diana终于再相聚

    09/10/2026 | 18 mins.
    虽然Jenny和Diana这半年一直一起录音，给大家做节目，但其实，他们分别住在温哥华和旧金山。最近，Diana和家人去温哥华旅游，也促成了两人近10年后的再相聚！今天，就听听他们温馨的重逢，也学习美好的再相见英语❤️
  • 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

    “活人感”英语怎么说？

    09/03/2026 | 15 mins.
    进来社交媒体上“活人感”这个表达出现频率越来越高。它反映了大家对于社交媒体上过于精美、完美生活方式呈现的审美疲劳与反弹。更多人开始拥抱自己真实的状态、呈现“活人感”，而非精心打磨过的内容。今天，Jenny和Diana就要与你分享如何用英语贴切地表达这个概念。
  • 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

    爱你老己, Love Yaself

    08/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    近期社交媒体上有一个颇为流行的说法：“爱你老己”，也就是爱自己。其实，美国互联网上也有十分相似的表达。今天，Jenny和Diana就要与你分享、并教你一系列关爱自己、发现自己、了解自己的英语表达。
  • 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

    美国女性都要找的“黄金猎犬男朋友”到底是什么？

    08/13/2026 | 19 mins.
    这几年，美国社交媒体和交友网站上有个流行的说法--“黄金猎犬男朋友”。今天，Jenny和Diana就要跟你分享它到底在形容什么样的男性、这个名字又是从何而来。而且，你还会学到一系列非常形象的用各种动物形容人的英语表达。
  • 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast

    中国快递、外卖，真是世界最强

    08/06/2026 | 19 mins.
    近来，中国快递外卖骑手登上国内外新闻，引发关注的不仅是他们的速度，更是创新精神和人文关怀。今天，Jenny和Diana就要分享相关的新闻故事，并且教你最实用的快递、外卖英语。
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About 潘吉Jenny告诉你|学英语聊美国|开言英语 · Podcast
学地道英语、聊美国文化！公众号: 开言英语 有节目文本和更多内容！
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