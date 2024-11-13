Grounded Wellness by Primally Pure

Dr. Casey Means on How Corruption in Food and Pharma is Wrecking Our Health
In today’s episode of Grounded Wellness, Bethany gets personal with one of America’s most insightful and passionate leaders in health. Dr. Casey Means, a Stanford-trained physician, has seen firsthand how the medical system is not just broken – it's rigged.
The United States spends a staggering $4.5 trillion on healthcare each year, yet the reality is clear: we're only getting sicker. Our medical system is designed to keep us dependent, rewarding doctors for managing illness instead of preventing it.
Tune in to hear the shocking truth about the deep-rooted corruption in medical institutions, the future of healthcare under the Trump administration and why reconnecting with nature is the only path to true healing.
--------
1:45:43
AMA with Courtney O’Connor: How to Get Results Without Retinol + Heal the Root of Hormonal Acne
In today’s solo episode of Grounded Wellness, our Holistic Esthetician, Courtney O’Connor, is answering your top skin questions: everything from how to heal hormonal acne holistically, the best foods to eat for skin, do you really need retinol to get results, the most effective way to minimize wrinkles and more.
Let’s dig in.
--------
20:37
How to Reduce Your Toxic Load with Dr. Yvonne Burkart
In this episode of Grounded Wellness, Bethany sat down with Dr. Yvonne Burkart, a board-certified Ph.D. toxicologist with over 22 years of experience. After spending more than half of her life studying toxicology, she’s a library of information. She knows better than anyone how to minimize toxic exposures + shop smarter as a consumer.
As a mom of two and someone with firsthand experience overcoming health issues by reducing her toxic load, Dr. Burkart is more than just a highly qualified expert. Today’s conversation is going to leave you feeling equipped and confident that you too can start reducing your toxic load and support your body’s natural detox processes. We’re even going to touch on some hot topics like Botox and whether or not it’s possible to detox from the “forever chemicals” flooding consumer products. Dr. Burkart believes every change you make, no matter how small, can have a beautiful “butterfly effect” on your life.
Let’s dig in.
--------
51:44
Simple Non-Toxic Swaps with Kelly Love, Co-Founder of Branch Basics
On this episode of Grounded Wellness, we sat down with Kelly Love, the co-founder of Branch Basics, to talk about the impact of simple, non-toxic swaps. If you care about your family’s health and well-being and want actionable steps to eliminate toxins from your life, you’re in the right place.
Tune in to learn how to toss the toxins in a manageable way + build a cleaner, non-toxic home.
Let’s dig in.
--------
54:12
Our Holistic Esthetician's Secret to More Radiant Skin + Mini Meditation
A simple definition of regenerative is “to restore to a better state.” That’s what we’re doing on our Regenerative Farm with the soil — and that’s what facial massage does for the skin.
In this episode of Grounded Wellness, our Holistic Esthetician, Courtney O’Connor digs deeper into this regenerative beauty ritual that works with the skin to optimize its functions, restoring the skin to a better, more balanced and beautiful state. We can truly regenerate the skin and body through the power of touch.
Tune in to this tutorial-style episode for:
holistic benefits of consistent facial massage
ancient roots of these rituals specific steps + how-tos for her favorite facial tools
surprise appearance from the pigs who need some serious depuffing
Plus a guided mini meditation from Courtney to pair with your PM skincare routine – practice nightly and notice how it changes your skin and how you feel within.
Let’s dig in.
