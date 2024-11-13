Grounded Wellness by Primally Pure

Dr. Casey Means on How Corruption in Food and Pharma is Wrecking Our Health

In today's episode of Grounded Wellness, Bethany gets personal with one of America's most insightful and passionate leaders in health. Dr. Casey Means, a Stanford-trained physician, has seen firsthand how the medical system is not just broken – it's rigged. The United States spends a staggering $4.5 trillion on healthcare each year, yet the reality is clear: we're only getting sicker. Our medical system is designed to keep us dependent, rewarding doctors for managing illness instead of preventing it. Tune in to hear the shocking truth about the deep-rooted corruption in medical institutions, the future of healthcare under the Trump administration and why reconnecting with nature is the only path to true healing.