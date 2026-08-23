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352 episodes
- 🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌
https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
📹YouTube📹
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- 🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌
https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
📹YouTube📹
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- 🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌
https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
📹YouTube📹
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- 🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌
https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
📹YouTube📹
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- 🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌
https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
📹YouTube📹
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Japanese with Shun
This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this podcast is perfect for those who have started learning Japanese maybe just a couple of months or years ago.By listening to native Japanese, you can enhance your listening and speaking level rapidly.🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun📹YouTube📹https://www.youtube.com/@JapanesewithShunPodcast website
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