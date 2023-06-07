This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 226
Ep197 Argentina
Today I talk about "Argentina" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/6/2023
8:03
Ep196 Chile
Today I talk about "Chile" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/29/2023
8:34
Ep195 Karoshi
Today I talk about "Karoshi" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/22/2023
8:44
Ep194 Donki Jote
Today I talk about "Donki Jote" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/15/2023
8:22
Ep193 Camping
Today I talk about "Camping" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this podcast is perfect for those who have started learning Japanese maybe just a couple of months or years ago.By listening to native Japanese, you can enhance your listening and speaking level rapidly.I also teach Japanese on Italki. You can find me and book lessons with me!https://www.italki.com/teacher/5800129/japanese