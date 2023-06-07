Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Japanese with Shun in the App
Listen to Japanese with Shun in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Japanese with Shun

Japanese with Shun

Podcast Japanese with Shun
Podcast Japanese with Shun

Japanese with Shun

Shunsuke Otani
add
This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this...
More
EducationLanguage LearningLeisureHobbies
This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 226
  • Ep197 Argentina
    Today I talk about "Argentina" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    7/6/2023
    8:03
  • Ep196 Chile
    Today I talk about "Chile" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/29/2023
    8:34
  • Ep195 Karoshi
    Today I talk about "Karoshi" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/22/2023
    8:44
  • Ep194 Donki Jote
    Today I talk about "Donki Jote" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/15/2023
    8:22
  • Ep193 Camping
    Today I talk about "Camping" with easy Japanese mostly from Genki 1 and 2 textbook.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/japanese-with-shun/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/8/2023
    9:12

More Education podcasts

About Japanese with Shun

This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this podcast is perfect for those who have started learning Japanese maybe just a couple of months or years ago.By listening to native Japanese, you can enhance your listening and speaking level rapidly.I also teach Japanese on Italki. You can find me and book lessons with me!https://www.italki.com/teacher/5800129/japanese
Podcast website

Listen to Japanese with Shun, How to Be a Better Human and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Japanese with Shun

Japanese with Shun

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store