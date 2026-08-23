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Japanese with Shun

Shunsuke Otani
EducationHobbies
Japanese with Shun
Latest episode

352 episodes

  • Japanese with Shun

    【N5-N4】Ep273 Let's get excited!! / Japanese Podcast for Beginners

    08/14/2026 | 13 mins.
    🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌 
    https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
    🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
    https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
    ⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
    https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
    🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
    https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
    📹YouTube📹
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Japanese with Shun

    【N5-N4】Ep272 Otaku / Japanese Podcast for Beginners

    08/07/2026 | 12 mins.
    🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌 
    https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
    🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
    https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
    ⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
    https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
    🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
    https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
    📹YouTube📹
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Japanese with Shun

    【N5-N4】Ep271 Wallet / Japanese Podcast for Beginners

    07/24/2026 | 11 mins.
    🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌 
    https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
    🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
    https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
    ⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
    https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
    🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
    https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
    📹YouTube📹
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Japanese with Shun

    【N5-N4】Ep270 Bear / Japanese Podcast for Beginners

    07/10/2026 | 10 mins.
    🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌 
    https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
    🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
    https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
    ⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
    https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
    🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
    https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
    📹YouTube📹
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Japanese with Shun

    【N5-N4】Ep269 Hot Spring / Japanese Podcast for Beginners

    07/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    🎌N5 Perfect Master Immersion Program🎌 
    https://japanesewithshun.thinkific.com/products/courses/master-n5-japanese-immersion-program
    🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙
    https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true
    ⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️
    https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun
    🇯🇵Japonin Online School🇯🇵
    https://www.japonin.com/JapanesewithShun
    📹YouTube📹
    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu6sZrHyl4hSS2PvlUo2XZA

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Japanese with Shun
This is a Japanese podcast for the beginner-intermediate Japanese learners.I will mainly use grammar from Genki 1-textbook and some from Genki 2.Therefore, this podcast is perfect for those who have started learning Japanese maybe just a couple of months or years ago.By listening to native Japanese, you can enhance your listening and speaking level rapidly.🎙TRANSCRIPT🎙https://www.patreon.com/Japanesewithshun?fan_landing=true⭐️Private Japanese Class with Shun⭐️https://calendly.com/japanesewithshun📹YouTube📹https://www.youtube.com/@JapanesewithShun
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