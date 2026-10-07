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Henry@vibeabundant.com
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What if the proof that your dream is still alive is you showing up today?
The money is tight. The relationship didn’t work out. The future feels uncertain. You can acknowledge all of that and still say, “This moment will not define me.”
In this episode of The Positive Mindset Podcast, Henry Lawrence shares a personal, powerful reminder about how to take your power back in the middle of adversity. Through guided breathing, identity affirmations, gratitude, and faith, you’ll explore how to reconnect with who you want to be—even when your circumstances give you every reason to doubt.
We talk about:
Building self-belief before you see evidence.
Staying committed to your vision through setbacks.
Using prayer, journaling, and gratitude to fill your cup.
Becoming a light in your own life when things feel dark.
You don’t have to wait for everything to work out to start showing up as someone you believe in. Take a breath. Stand tall. Choose your next move.
Ready to work toward a different 2027? Henry is accepting clients for his 2027 identity coaching roster. Email henry@vibeabundant.com to connect and explore whether working together is the right fit.
- Join the email list and get the FREE e-book
Say hi on TikTok
Say Hi on Instagram
Henry@vibeabundant.com
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Are you waiting for your life to change before you give yourself permission to feel good? That wait could be keeping you stuck.
In this episode of The Positive Mindset Podcast LIVE, Henry Lawrence guides you through a gratitude exercise to help you face your problems, reconnect with your vision, and start taking action as the person you want to become.
Your struggles are real. So are the things you’re thankful for. Which one is shaping the way you move through today?
Grab a pen and paper as we explore:
A three-part, 15-minute exercise for shifting your perspective.
How to practice gratitude for the future you’re working toward.
Why waiting for results makes consistency harder.
How faith, discipline, and action support your higher self.
What it means to love your dream enough to do the work before you see the reward.
You don’t have to have everything figured out to take your next step. Start practicing the mindset—and the actions—that support the life you want to build.
Subscribe for daily positive mindset episodes, and share this with someone who’s ready to move forward.
- Join the email list and get the FREE e-book
Say hi on TikTok
Say Hi on Instagram
Henry@vibeabundant.com
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It’s easy to believe in yourself when life is going your way. But who are you when nothing looks like you hoped it would?
That’s where the real work begins.
In this episode of The Positive Mindset Podcast, Henry Lawrence explores how your identity, self-belief, and daily choices shape the way you move through setbacks. If you’re struggling with money, relationships, health, or purpose, this message invites you to stop letting your circumstances define your worth.
Your bank account isn’t your identity. Your setbacks aren’t your ceiling. And you don’t have to wait for proof before you start becoming someone you believe in.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
• How to practice self-belief when your circumstances challenge it.
• Why external success can still leave you feeling unfulfilled.
• Why who you bounce back AS matters more than what you bounce back FROM.
• A simple question to help you act as your highest self today.
Take a deep breath. Write down what would make you the best version of yourself today. Then put it into action.
Subscribe for daily episodes on positive mindset, personal growth, and living with purpose.
📖 Join my email list through the link below to receive my free e-book, The Key, featuring lessons from 90 top episodes to help you apply these messages to your life.
- Join the email list and get the FREE e-book
Say hi on TikTok
Say Hi on Instagram
Henry@vibeabundant.com
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Are you waiting for good news to finally feel good? A better job. More money. Someone choosing you. How much of your peace depends on something you can’t control?
In this episode of The Positive Mindset Podcast LIVE, Henry Lawrence shares a gratitude exercise to help you shift your mindset, interrupt negative self-talk, and choose how you show up—even when life feels heavy.
After a theft brought old anger back to the surface, Henry realized he still had something to work through. That experience opens an honest conversation about fear, faith, identity, and becoming the person you keep imagining.
Inside this episode, you’ll explore:
• A two-page exercise to put your worries and your blessings in perspective.
• How to approach difficult decisions through gratitude.
• A way to practice gratitude for a future goal—and back it with action.
• The difference between knowing what to do and living it.
• One powerful question: What if everything you’ve been through prepared you for this moment?
Your next step: Pick one goal. Write why you’re thankful for the opportunity to create it. Then take one action today that reflects the person you’re becoming.
If this message speaks to you, subscribe and share it with someone navigating a difficult season. Interested in personal mindset coaching? DM Henry to connect.
- Join the email list and get the FREE e-book
Say hi on TikTok
Say Hi on Instagram
Henry@vibeabundant.com
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You’ve prayed. You’ve practiced gratitude. And the problems are still there. What do you do now?
In this honest episode of The Positive Mindset Podcast, Henry Lawrence shares a morning when he felt the weight of his own worries—and the writing exercise that helped him see them differently.
No perfect life. No instant answers. Just an honest conversation about negative thoughts, faith, gratitude, and finding the strength to face what’s in front of you.
You’ll explore how to:
• Write down the worries you’ve been carrying—and go beneath the surface.
• Recognize what’s still good without ignoring what’s difficult.
• Look at your problems with the perspective you’d offer someone you love.
• Approach your worries from gratitude and take your next step.
“ I can be the worry approaching the things that I’m thankful for, or I can be the gratitude approaching the things that I worry about.”
Your situation may not change during this episode. Your perspective can—and that can change how you move forward.
Take a breath, grab a piece of paper, and work through this with me. Stay through the end for a prayer for strength and guidance.
Follow The Positive Mindset Podcast and share this episode with someone carrying a heavy load. Join my email list for episode updates and a free book featuring 90 podcast episodes turned into chapters for your personal growth.
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About The Positive Mindset Podcast
The Positive Mindset Podcast is an uplifting audio experience. With meditation-style storytelling, this podcast will help you raise your vibration, lift your perspective, and build a positive mindset.Podcast website
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