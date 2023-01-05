The Positive Mindset Podcast is an uplifting audio experience. With meditation-style storytelling, this podcast will help you raise your vibration, lift your pe... More
How to find the positive when you are going through hard times.
In this episode, we talk about how to shift your energy from negative to positive.
You are the hero in this journey, and everything is happening for you to grow. You have the power to create the energy needed in your exact situation; it's about believing in yourself so that you can create it.
We are here to learn, and learning about love is the highest priority. When you create something, you truly understand it. That is why you find yourself in situations where it doesn't exist. It's not because you don't deserve it; it's because you are here to create it.
This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you.
- Henry
5/2/2023
12:47
How to survive hard times and build your positive mindset.
In this episode, we discuss why you are struggling and how to overcome it.
When you are feeling stuck or going through tough times, perspective is your way out. We are creators, and we create what we observe. Raising your perspective will help you see the positive energy you want in your life.
This is why gratitude is so important! Gratitude is the process we use to bring the energy of the things we love into our lives. Remember, the world is not as it is; it is as you are.
This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you.
- Henry
5/1/2023
12:46
How to create a positive mindset; The powerful truth behind it.
In this episode, we discuss why you haven't been able to change and become the positive you.
We tend to focus on the external struggles in life and believe that when we make it through them, something good is on the other side. It is true that everything is happening for you, but this is now how. If you take the belief that going through something difficult will bring you something good, you are telling the universe that pain is the path you want. This is why we find ourselves in the same situations over and over again.
The law of attraction will always give us what we are. If you want to experience something different, you must become something different. This is Earth school, and the real growth is always inward. You are not here to achieve; you are here to become. The path will always reflect your internal state.
This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you.
- Henry
4/28/2023
13:21
How to become a positive person and receive what you deserve in life.
In this episode, we discuss how to become the positive person that you deserve to be.
We tend to focus on the achievements or external goals in life. And although those can feel good to achieve, they will not bring you internal peace. We have to become what we desire, not just achieve it.
Action is how we tell the universe what frequency we want to flow in. You are an observer and creator; we can't just observe in life; we must also create. The creation is what dictates the energy we are in. It's time to create what you have been observing and become the highest version of yourself.
This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you.
- Henry
4/27/2023
14:11
How to heal and move forward with a positive life.
In this episode, we discuss how to get past the pain and create your desired life.
You are the creator of your experience, and when you take that responsibility, you can change it. External factors can impact how we feel and what is going on in the world, but it's up to us to decide the energy we want to experience it in.
You can decide to be "right," meaning finding all the external reasons as to why you are the way that you are or why you're in the situation that you're in. But that gives your superpower to whatever you're saying is the cause. When you commit to being in the energy you desire, no matter what is going on externally, you will set yourself free!
This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you.
- Henry
