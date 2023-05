How to create a positive mindset; The powerful truth behind it.

In this episode, we discuss why you haven't been able to change and become the positive you. We tend to focus on the external struggles in life and believe that when we make it through them, something good is on the other side. It is true that everything is happening for you, but this is now how. If you take the belief that going through something difficult will bring you something good, you are telling the universe that pain is the path you want. This is why we find ourselves in the same situations over and over again. The law of attraction will always give us what we are. If you want to experience something different, you must become something different. This is Earth school, and the real growth is always inward. You are not here to achieve; you are here to become. The path will always reflect your internal state. This is a powerful episode, and I can't wait to share it with you. - Henry -------------------------------- Go to https://betterhelp.com/henryg for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help -------------------------------- Facebook Group! -------------------------------- One-on-One Session -------------------------------- Email List Get your free Positive Mindset Meditation! -------------------------------- Social Media Say hi on TikTok Say Hi on Instagram -------------------------------- Email Me [email protected] --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/positive-mindset-podcast/support