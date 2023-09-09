STOP WASTING YOUR LIFE || EP:177

Hey Rehabbers: Hey there in today's episode, we're talking about something that's been weighing heavy on my heart - wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential. You know, far too often we get caught up in the idea of perfection, and we wait for the "perfect time" to take action on our dreams. But the truth is, there will never be a perfect time. The time is now. You were put on this earth for a reason: not to sit back and watch life pass you by. You have a unique set of skills, talents, and experiences that the world needs and it's time to share them with the world. But what's holding you back? Fear of failure? Fear of rejection? Fear of not being good enough? I get it. I've been there. But let me tell you something - failure is not the opposite of success. It's part of the process. Every successful person has failed at some point. But they didn't let that failure define them. They learned from it and kept pushing forward. So, my challenge to you is this: stop wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential. Take action today. Start that business. Write that book. Go back to school. Whatever it is that's been on your heart, do it. You have the power to change your life and the lives of those around you. Don't let fear hold you back any longer. It's time to step into your greatness and live the life you were meant to live. Remember, you're not alone. We're all in this together. And as always, I love you, and I believe in you. Let's go out there and make it happen! See me June 3 LIVE in New York City for my Protect Your Peace Experience www.pypexperience.com