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Hey Rehabbers,



What if everything you’ve been chasing, you already have?



That hit me hard when I realized it. For years I was running. Running after success, approval, an identity that felt worthy enough. And the whole time, God already made me enough. I just couldn’t see it.



This is one of the most personal, most important conversations I’ve ever had. Because this isn’t just about motivation. This is about coming home to yourself.



We’re not human becomings. We’re human beings. And the moment you understand that difference, everything changes.



What We’re Getting Into:

✅ The moment I stopped chasing and started being, and what that actually felt like

✅ Why alignment will always beat achievement

✅ How to break free from approval and finally live in peace

✅ Real stories from the NFL rejection, the heartbreak, the rock bottom, and what God showed me through all of it

✅ Practical tools to stop performing your worth and start walking in it

✅ Real talk Q&A on identity, comparison, and self worth. No filters, just truth.



This isn’t a hype episode. This is a healing episode.



Share This If:

You’ve been grinding to prove something. This is your permission to put it down.

You’ve been waiting to feel worthy. You don’t have to wait anymore.

You’ve been lost. Let this be the message that brings you back.



You’re already enough. You’re already worthy. You already are.



Tag me @trentshelton and tell me, what are you ready to stop chasing? Drop it in the comments. Let’s build together.



Press play, and let’s come home together. Live Legendary.