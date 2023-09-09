Straight Up with Trent Shelton is a weekly podcast featuring fire wisdom from the man himself. A former NFL wide receiver turned internationally successful moti... More
MORE THAN ENOUGH || 179
Hey, Rehabbers:
Wow! This weekend was a HUGE weekend in my career. Impacted 2000 souls on Saturday at GrowthDay Live, and then impacted 2.4 million souls at the BIGGEST ONLINE EVENT IN HISTORY, "The Art of Livin'" with Matthew Mcconaughey. It was insane in the best way!
In today's episode, I share feelings about feeling like I wasn't enough. A disease that I know we all suffer from at times. I break down how I get through these times to regain my confidence. I recorded this at 3:30 in the morning, so I'm glad you can't smell my breath 😂, but I know you will feel my heart.
Let's Get It!
4/26/2023
40:16
The Art Of Livin' || EP: 178
Hey Rehabbers:
You know it's a special day on Straight Up when I have a guest. He's an actor, producer, and author known for his incredible performances on the big screen. He's also a husband, father, and philanthropist. who's dedicated to making a positive impact on the world. Drumroll, please......I have my fellow Texan Matthew McConaughey on the podcast! You're going to get to know his heart which is going to make you a bigger fan of his. Press play and see why the world is raving about his event on April 24th, 2023 called "The Art Of Livin'. BTW, I'm apart of this event also! You can go to www.tslivin.com for more information! It's FREE!
4/19/2023
54:24
STOP WASTING YOUR LIFE || EP:177
Hey Rehabbers:
Hey there in today's episode, we're talking about something that's been weighing heavy on my heart - wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential.
You know, far too often we get caught up in the idea of perfection, and we wait for the "perfect time" to take action on our dreams. But the truth is, there will never be a perfect time. The time is now.
You were put on this earth for a reason: not to sit back and watch life pass you by. You have a unique set of skills, talents, and experiences that the world needs and it's time to share them with the world.
But what's holding you back? Fear of failure? Fear of rejection? Fear of not being good enough? I get it. I've been there. But let me tell you something - failure is not the opposite of success. It's part of the process. Every successful person has failed at some point. But they didn't let that failure define them. They learned from it and kept pushing forward.
So, my challenge to you is this: stop wasting your ideas, dreams, and potential. Take action today. Start that business. Write that book. Go back to school. Whatever it is that's been on your heart, do it.
You have the power to change your life and the lives of those around you. Don't let fear hold you back any longer. It's time to step into your greatness and live the life you were meant to live.
Remember, you're not alone. We're all in this together. And as always, I love you, and I believe in you. Let's go out there and make it happen!
4/12/2023
34:04
Change Your Energy || EP: 176
Hey Rehabbers,
In today's world, it can be all too easy to compare ourselves with others, feeling that familiar twinge of envy when someone else achieves their dreams. But what if we could transform that jealousy into genuine happiness for them? Today, we're diving deep into the art of being truly happy for others and how it can improve our lives. Letting go of that spirit of envy will change your life and help you protect your peace.
4/5/2023
31:04
BE THE HELP || EP:175
Hey, Rehabbers:
I'm excited to dive into today's topic - 5 ways to bring out the best in other people.
We all have people in our lives who we care about deeply - our friends, our family, and our coworkers. And we want nothing more than to see them thrive and succeed. But sometimes, we need to figure out how best to support and encourage them.
That's why I'm here to share five powerful strategies that will help you bring out the best in the people around you. These are proven techniques I've used in my life and seen work wonders for others.
So get ready to take some notes because we're about to go deep and get real. By the end of this podcast, you'll have the tools you need to uplift and empower those you care about and help them reach their full potential.
Are you ready? Let's get it!
