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502 episodes
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Hey Rehabbers,
Let’s get straight to the heart of what’s been holding so many people back. Not knowing your worth.
If you’ve ever settled, if you’ve ever shrunk yourself, if you’ve ever questioned whether you were enough, this one’s for you.
We’re breaking down the lies you’ve believed, the boundaries you’ve let slide, and the standards you’ve lowered just to keep the wrong people, the wrong habits, or the wrong situations in your life. And I’m gonna show you how to reclaim it all.
What We’re Getting Into:
✅ How to stop accepting discounts on your value
✅ Building confidence from the inside out
✅ Setting standards that protect your peace
✅ Walking in purpose, even when the world doubts you
✅ Stepping into the legendary life you were created for
This isn’t motivation. This is transformation.
Share This If:
You’re done settling. You’re done shrinking. You’re ready to believe your worth, own it, and live like it.
Your worth isn’t up for debate.
Tag me @trentshelton and tell me, what standard are you raising this week? Drop it in the comments. Let’s build together.
Press play. Your legendary life starts now. Live Legendary.
- Shopify: Start your $1/month trial at Shopify.com/trent
Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. Just search Whatnot in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
Join my FREE Self Worth Challenge https://www.skool.com/selfworthchallenge
Hey Rehabbers,
What if everything you’ve been chasing, you already have?
That hit me hard when I realized it. For years I was running. Running after success, approval, an identity that felt worthy enough. And the whole time, God already made me enough. I just couldn’t see it.
This is one of the most personal, most important conversations I’ve ever had. Because this isn’t just about motivation. This is about coming home to yourself.
We’re not human becomings. We’re human beings. And the moment you understand that difference, everything changes.
What We’re Getting Into:
✅ The moment I stopped chasing and started being, and what that actually felt like
✅ Why alignment will always beat achievement
✅ How to break free from approval and finally live in peace
✅ Real stories from the NFL rejection, the heartbreak, the rock bottom, and what God showed me through all of it
✅ Practical tools to stop performing your worth and start walking in it
✅ Real talk Q&A on identity, comparison, and self worth. No filters, just truth.
This isn’t a hype episode. This is a healing episode.
Share This If:
You’ve been grinding to prove something. This is your permission to put it down.
You’ve been waiting to feel worthy. You don’t have to wait anymore.
You’ve been lost. Let this be the message that brings you back.
You’re already enough. You’re already worthy. You already are.
Tag me @trentshelton and tell me, what are you ready to stop chasing? Drop it in the comments. Let’s build together.
Press play, and let’s come home together. Live Legendary.
- Shopify: Start your $1/month trial at Shopify.com/trent
Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. Just search Whatnot in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
Join my FREE Self Worth Challenge https://www.skool.com/selfworthchallenge
Hey Rehabbers,
This one’s for anyone who’s ever been knocked down, counted out, or pushed to the edge and thought, “Why me?”
Today, we’re flipping that question. Because adversity isn’t your enemy. It’s your advantage.
Pain shapes perspective. Struggle builds resilience. Challenges reveal the strength you didn’t know you had. You weren’t meant to stay broken. You were meant to rise stronger.
What We’re Getting Into:
✅ How your hardest moments become the fuel that elevates you
✅ Shifting your mindset from “why me” to “what’s this building in me”
✅ Finding purpose in the pain
✅ Turning every setback into a setup for the greatest version of yourself
Share This If:
You’ve been feeling overwhelmed, discouraged, or stuck in a hard season. You need the reminder that nothing you’ve faced has been wasted. You’re ready to see your story differently.
Your adversity is shaping the leader, warrior, and champion you were created to be.
Tag me @trentshelton and tell me, what’s one hard season that made you stronger? Drop it in the comments. Let’s build together.
Let’s get it. Live Legendary.
- Shopify: Start your $1/month trial at Shopify.com/trent
Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. Just search Whatnot in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
Join my FREE Self Worth Challenge https://www.skool.com/selfworthchallenge
Hey Rehabbers,
Let me be real with you for a second.
Doubt isn’t just holding you back. It’s lying to you. Every single day. And the worst part? Most people don’t even know they’re listening to it.
This episode hit different for me because this is something I had to fight through, not just talk about. If you’ve ever felt like you’re not enough, like your moment already passed, like other people were built for greatness and you just weren’t, this one’s for you.
No fluff. No highlight reel. Just truth.
What We’re Getting Into:
✅ The silent lie that’s been running your life, and how to catch it
✅ How to stop letting comparison steal what’s already yours
✅ 3 real mindset shifts that build belief that lasts
✅ The daily habits most people overlook, but the ones who win never skip
Share This If:
You’re done letting doubt drive. You’re ready to believe in yourself the way the people who love you already do. You’re ready to rise, for real this time.
This is your moment. Don’t let it pass you by.
Tag me @trentshelton and tell me, what belief are you reclaiming this week? I want to hear it. Drop it in the comments. Let’s build together.
Let’s go. It all starts with you. Live Legendary.
- Shopify: Start your $1/month trial at Shopify.com/trent
Download the Whatnot app today and get free shipping on your first order. Just search Whatnot in the app store and start scoring amazing deals.
Join my FREE Self Worth Challenge https://www.skool.com/selfworthchallenge
Let me tell you something. You don’t have to keep proving your worth to people who refuse to see it.
Stop overexplaining. Stop trying to convince people to recognize your value. Stop shrinking yourself just to make other people comfortable.
The right people won’t need you to constantly prove who you are. They’ll recognize your value by the way you carry yourself, the way you live, and the way you stand on what you believe.
In this episode, I’m breaking down what it means to stop chasing validation, stop performing for acceptance, and start moving with the kind of confidence that doesn’t need everybody’s approval.
Because the moment you stop needing people to see your worth is the moment you stop giving them the power to determine it.
You don’t need to be louder to be valuable. You don’t need to explain yourself to everybody. And you don’t need to earn what was never theirs to give you.
Know who you are. Stand on it. And stop auditioning for people who were never meant to understand your value.
Live Legendary.
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About The Trent Shelton Podcast
The Trent Shelton Podcast is your weekly journey to mindset mastery, inner peace, and living in your full power. Join Trent Shelton, a former NFL wide receiver turned internationally renowned motivational speaker with over 18 million social media followers, as he shares transformative wisdom that elevates every aspect of your life, from personal growth to business success. Get ready for unfiltered, powerful insights that will touch your heart, challenge your perspective, and empower you to soar. Welcome to the Trent Shelton Podcast. For ad inquiries, please reach out to: Network+TSP@yapmedia.comPodcast website
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