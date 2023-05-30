Do your eyes glaze over when looking at a long list of annual health insurance enrollment options – or maybe while you’re trying to calculate how much you owe t...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Finding a Home Part 2: Buying and Financing a Home
Last episode we learned all about how to find and lease an apartment, but in this episode, we’re leveling up with how to buy and finance a home. We’re talking about mortgages, escrow, and HOAs with Vanessa Aragon, a licensed real estate agent in Scottsdale, Arizona. Did you know you could put down less than six percent to buy a home?? (Thanks, Vanessa.)
Discover if you’re ready for home-buying – and if your budget is, too. Plus, find out why you really don’t want to skip a home inspection during the buying process.
Sources Cited:
Housing Market Predictions for 2023 from Banke Rate
NAR Research Group’s Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report
2022 National Association of Realtors Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers
Best Lenders for FHA Loans in July 2023 from Nerd Wallet
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/25/2023
36:39
Finding a Home Part 1: The Art of Renting an Apartment
There are a lot of pros and cons to renting an apartment. On one hand, there’s no freer feeling than being able to pick up and move to anywhere your heart desires at the end of your lease. On the other hand – good luck if you want to customize that space with anything more than a paint job…. In this episode of Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult, we’re talking to New York real estate broker Mark Metzger from the Corcoran Group to learn some tips on how to find an apartment and the terms we need to know to better understand our lease. Plus, discover the best strategies for how to negotiate your lease terms and lock in a lower rent.
Learn about your rights as a renter by checking out your city’s or state’s Department of Housing website:
New York City, NY- https://hcr.ny.gov/division-housing-and-community-renewal
Boston, MA - https://www.boston.gov/departments/housing
Los Angeles, CA - https://housing.lacity.org/
San Francisco, CA - https://sf.gov/topics/housing
Chicago - https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/doh.html
Austin, TX - https://www.austintexas.gov/page/tenant-stabilization-and-renters-rights
Minneapolis, MN - https://www.minneapolismn.gov/resident-services/property-housing/
Cited Sources:
2021 Census Data on Renting
Changes in New York State Rent Law
City of Boston Rent Stabilization
“Portland Voters Reject Rent Control Changes” (H/T NBC News Center: Maine)
“Rent Control Versus Rent Stabilization: What it All Means for Landlords” (Forbes)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/11/2023
35:59
Let’s Talk About Credit, Baby!
From credit cards to credit scores and everything in between, “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult” digs into the good, bad, and prudent ways to build and use credit. We talk to Sara Rathner, a senior writer, travel, and credit card expert at NerdWallet, about why making purchases with a credit card (instead of a debit card) is safer, how we can build our credit back up from a less-than-perfect past, and how to effectively use your credit card to build up a personal rewards savings account!
Cited Sources:
Board of Governors of The Federal Reserve Sustem - Economic Well Bing of U.S. Households in 2021
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/27/2023
36:55
The Basics of Keeping a Clean Home: From Toilets to Light Switches
Watching TikToks of home cleaning and organizing hacks are some of our favorite things to do; it’s like a squeegee for our brains. But how can we apply the lessons of the internet to the way we clean our own homes, and should we? Join us on a cleaning journey with our “TikTok Auntie” and author of the book, “How to Clean Everything: A Practical, Down to Earth Guide for Anyone Who Doesn’t Know Where to Start,” Ann Russell. Ann tells us the essentials for a home cleaning kit and explains how often we should be tidying our kitchens, bathrooms, and bedsheets without getting overwhelmed by it all. Plus learn how you might be using anti-bacterial sprays wrong.
Cited Sources:
Journal of Neuroscience (Via National Library of Medicine): "Interactions of Top-down and bottom-up mechanisms in human visual cortex"
"The Clutter Culture" UCLA's Center on Everday Lives of Families' study of contemporary Suburban America
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/13/2023
35:26
Wedding Guest Etiquette: From What to Wear to What to Gift
Wedding season is officially upon us – which means it’s time to struggle with overwhelming gift registries and confusing dress codes (what the hell is “cocktail semi-casual??”). To help us sort through all of the madness, we’re chatting with Lizzie Post, author of “Emily Post’s Etiquette - the Centennial Edition” and co-host of the podcast “Awesome Etiquette” (also Emily Post’s great-great-grandaughter!). Learn about the importance of RSVP cards, whether or not it’s okay to buy a gift off-registry, and why wearing all white to a wedding as a guest is the ultimate faux pas.
Cited Sources:
The Wedding Report - "2021 Covid-19 Wedding Market Update"
Bankrate - "Survey: Americans can expect to spend over $600 to attend a wedding in 2023"
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Do your eyes glaze over when looking at a long list of annual health insurance enrollment options – or maybe while you’re trying to calculate how much you owe the IRS? You might be wondering the same thing we are: Where’s the guidebook for all of this grown-up stuff? Whether opening a bank account, refinancing student loans, or purchasing car insurance (...um, can we just roll the dice without it?), we’re just as confused as you are.
Enter: “Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult” a podcast dedicated to explaining the complexities of adulthood for which most of us are woefully under-prepared. In each episode, we seek out folks who can actually help us start to make sense of all the basic life skills required to be, well, a grown-up.