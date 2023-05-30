Wedding Guest Etiquette: From What to Wear to What to Gift

Wedding season is officially upon us – which means it’s time to struggle with overwhelming gift registries and confusing dress codes (what the hell is “cocktail semi-casual??”). To help us sort through all of the madness, we’re chatting with Lizzie Post, author of “Emily Post’s Etiquette - the Centennial Edition” and co-host of the podcast “Awesome Etiquette” (also Emily Post’s great-great-grandaughter!). Learn about the importance of RSVP cards, whether or not it’s okay to buy a gift off-registry, and why wearing all white to a wedding as a guest is the ultimate faux pas. Cited Sources: The Wedding Report - "2021 Covid-19 Wedding Market Update" Bankrate - "Survey: Americans can expect to spend over $600 to attend a wedding in 2023" See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.