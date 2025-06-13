Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationPlay Therapy Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Play Therapy Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Play Therapy Podcast

Dr. Brenna Hicks
EducationCourses
Play Therapy Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 308
  • 310 | CCPT With Toddlers and Preschoolers: What Changes and What Doesn’t
    In this episode, I respond to a question from Mara in North Carolina—and a handful of other listeners—about working with very young children in Child-Centered Play Therapy, specifically those under the age of five. I share what you can expect when seeing toddlers and preschoolers in the playroom, including how their play differs, what sessions often look like, and how the process tends to unfold at a much faster pace. I also talk through common concerns like session length, speech challenges, attachment to caregivers, and the tendency toward repetitive play. While the CCPT model stays the same, younger clients show us the power of the process in a condensed and accelerated form. This episode is a great resource for anyone working with—or considering taking on—younger kids in the playroom. PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call ‪(813) 812-5525‬, or email: [email protected] Brenna's CCPT Hub: https://www.playtherapynow.com CCPT Collective (online community exclusively for CCPTs): https://www.ccptcollective.com Podcast HQ: https://www.playtherapypodcast.com APT Approved Play Therapy CE courses: https://childcenteredtraining.com Twitter: @thekidcounselor https://twitter.com/thekidcounselor Facebook: https://facebook.com/playtherapypodcast Common References: Cochran, N., Nordling, W., & Cochran, J. (2010). Child-Centered Play Therapy (1st ed.). Wiley. VanFleet, R., Sywulak, A. E., & Sniscak, C. C. (2010). Child-centered play therapy. Guilford Press. Landreth, G.L. (2023). Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship (4th ed.). Routledge. Bratton, S. C., Landreth, G. L., Kellam, T., & Blackard, S. R. (2006). Child parent relationship therapy (CPRT) treatment manual: A 10-session filial therapy model for training parents. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group. Benedict, Helen. Themes in Play Therapy. Used with permission to Heartland Play Therapy Institute.
    --------  
    8:43
  • 309 | CCPT Mindset: When Progress Anxiety Undermines the Model
    In this episode, I continue the CCPT Mindset series with a deep dive into something we all wrestle with at some point: progress anxiety. As child-centered play therapists, it’s easy to slip into the trap of wanting sessions to “go somewhere”—especially when outside pressures, whether internal doubts, school expectations, or parent demands, make us question whether anything is really happening. I unpack the ways agenda sneaks into our work, often in subtle forms, and how our discomfort can lead us to drift from the model without realizing it. I share the concept of progress as something that emerges, not something we make happen, and offer some practical mindset reframes to help you stay grounded in radical trust. If you’ve ever felt anxious about your client’s progress, this is the episode to bring you back to the heart of CCPT. A new cohort of Six-Figure Play Therapist coaching is starting in August!  If you're interested in coaching with me, and you are in, or have a 1-3 year plan to open your own private practice, then visit the following website to learn more and book a 30-minute Discovery Call with me.  https://sixfigureplaytherapist.com/ PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call ‪(813) 812-5525‬, or email: [email protected] Brenna's CCPT Hub: https://www.playtherapynow.com CCPT Collective (online community exclusively for CCPTs): https://www.ccptcollective.com Podcast HQ: https://www.playtherapypodcast.com APT Approved Play Therapy CE courses: https://childcenteredtraining.com Twitter: @thekidcounselor https://twitter.com/thekidcounselor Facebook: https://facebook.com/playtherapypodcast Common References: Cochran, N., Nordling, W., & Cochran, J. (2010). Child-Centered Play Therapy (1st ed.). Wiley. VanFleet, R., Sywulak, A. E., & Sniscak, C. C. (2010). Child-centered play therapy. Guilford Press. Landreth, G.L. (2023). Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship (4th ed.). Routledge. Bratton, S. C., Landreth, G. L., Kellam, T., & Blackard, S. R. (2006). Child parent relationship therapy (CPRT) treatment manual: A 10-session filial therapy model for training parents. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group. Benedict, Helen. Themes in Play Therapy. Used with permission to Heartland Play Therapy Institute.
    --------  
    20:58
  • 308 | Toileting Battles and the Need for Power: CCPT Parent Coaching
    In this episode, I respond to a question from Rachel in Missouri about a 5½-year-old client who refuses to poop in the toilet and insists on using a pull-up. We explore how this long-standing habit is likely a reflection of control and vulnerability, and how Child-Centered Play Therapy can gently address the emotional drivers behind it. I offer specific parent coaching strategies, including how to introduce a future transition date to allow the child time to adjust. I also explain how giving children limited choices—like choosing music or a book while using the toilet—can offer autonomy without re-engaging in power struggles. This episode is a practical case consultation focused on how CCPT principles guide both our clinical decisions and the way we support families through deeply rooted behavioral patterns. PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call ‪(813) 812-5525‬, or email: [email protected] Brenna's CCPT Hub: https://www.playtherapynow.com CCPT Collective (online community exclusively for CCPTs): https://www.ccptcollective.com Podcast HQ: https://www.playtherapypodcast.com APT Approved Play Therapy CE courses: https://childcenteredtraining.com Twitter: @thekidcounselor https://twitter.com/thekidcounselor Facebook: https://facebook.com/playtherapypodcast Common References: Cochran, N., Nordling, W., & Cochran, J. (2010). Child-Centered Play Therapy (1st ed.). Wiley. VanFleet, R., Sywulak, A. E., & Sniscak, C. C. (2010). Child-centered play therapy. Guilford Press. Landreth, G.L. (2023). Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship (4th ed.). Routledge. Bratton, S. C., Landreth, G. L., Kellam, T., & Blackard, S. R. (2006). Child parent relationship therapy (CPRT) treatment manual: A 10-session filial therapy model for training parents. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group. Benedict, Helen. Themes in Play Therapy. Used with permission to Heartland Play Therapy Institute.
    --------  
    10:17
  • 307 | When Parents Call It a Bribe: Defending Choice Giving in CCPT
    In this episode, I respond to a question from Sarah in California about how to explain the difference between bribery and choice giving in CCPT—specifically after a parent watched the Cookies, Choices, and Kids video and thought it sounded like a bribe. I walk through the foundational CCPT principles that differentiate choice giving from manipulation and how limit-setting within CCPT actually empowers children rather than controls them. We explore why true choices are rooted in mutual acceptability and ownership, and how bribes—no matter how well-intentioned—create control struggles, entitlement, and conditional behavior. I also contrast the outcomes of bribery vs. choice and offer practical language therapists can use to help parents better understand what choice giving actually means in the child-centered model. PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call ‪(813) 812-5525‬, or email: [email protected] Brenna's CCPT Hub: https://www.playtherapynow.com CCPT Collective (online community exclusively for CCPTs): https://www.ccptcollective.com Podcast HQ: https://www.playtherapypodcast.com APT Approved Play Therapy CE courses: https://childcenteredtraining.com Twitter: @thekidcounselor https://twitter.com/thekidcounselor Facebook: https://facebook.com/playtherapypodcast Common References: Cochran, N., Nordling, W., & Cochran, J. (2010). Child-Centered Play Therapy (1st ed.). Wiley. VanFleet, R., Sywulak, A. E., & Sniscak, C. C. (2010). Child-centered play therapy. Guilford Press. Landreth, G.L. (2023). Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship (4th ed.). Routledge. Bratton, S. C., Landreth, G. L., Kellam, T., & Blackard, S. R. (2006). Child parent relationship therapy (CPRT) treatment manual: A 10-session filial therapy model for training parents. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group. Benedict, Helen. Themes in Play Therapy. Used with permission to Heartland Play Therapy Institute.
    --------  
    11:12
  • 306 | CCPT Mindset: The Myth of the Therapeutic Agenda
    In this episode of the CCPT Mindset series, I unpack the “myth of the therapeutic agenda” and how even well-intentioned goals can lead us away from true child-centeredness. It’s easy to think we’re being helpful when we hope for insight, change, or breakthroughs—but these hopes can quietly become agendas that introduce pressure, control, and a loss of presence in the playroom. I walk through the signs of hidden agendas, how they show up in subtle ways, and why CCPT requires a radical trust in the model, the child, and the process. I also challenge you to reflect on your own thoughts after sessions—especially moments of frustration or disappointment—and how they might reveal unconscious expectations. At the heart of this episode is a powerful reminder: our worth as CCPTs is not measured by what happens in the playroom, but by our willingness to stay present in what is. Join me on Saturday 21 June 2025 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM (UTC+10) for the APPTA hosted webinar on the topic of: The Impact of Technology In and Out of the Playroom. Please note the time zone difference... for the US, this will be Friday, June 20th @ 10pm EST. PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call ‪(813) 812-5525‬, or email: [email protected] Brenna's CCPT Hub: https://www.playtherapynow.com CCPT Collective (online community exclusively for CCPTs): https://www.ccptcollective.com Podcast HQ: https://www.playtherapypodcast.com APT Approved Play Therapy CE courses: https://childcenteredtraining.com Twitter: @thekidcounselor https://twitter.com/thekidcounselor Facebook: https://facebook.com/playtherapypodcast Common References: Cochran, N., Nordling, W., & Cochran, J. (2010). Child-Centered Play Therapy (1st ed.). Wiley. VanFleet, R., Sywulak, A. E., & Sniscak, C. C. (2010). Child-centered play therapy. Guilford Press. Landreth, G.L. (2023). Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship (4th ed.). Routledge. Bratton, S. C., Landreth, G. L., Kellam, T., & Blackard, S. R. (2006). Child parent relationship therapy (CPRT) treatment manual: A 10-session filial therapy model for training parents. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group. Benedict, Helen. Themes in Play Therapy. Used with permission to Heartland Play Therapy Institute.
    --------  
    21:19

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Play Therapy Podcast

Your source for centered and focused Play Therapy coaching. A "Master-Class" in Play Therapy. Breaking down the barriers to high-quality Child-Centered Play Therapy (CCPT) education. No paywalls, no ads, no fluff... all content — just expert, accessible training for every play therapist, free of charge.
Podcast website
EducationCourses

Listen to Play Therapy Podcast, School Business Insider and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/16/2025 - 3:33:46 AM