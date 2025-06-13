In this episode, I continue the CCPT Mindset series with a deep dive into something we all wrestle with at some point: progress anxiety. As child-centered play therapists, it’s easy to slip into the trap of wanting sessions to “go somewhere”—especially when outside pressures, whether internal doubts, school expectations, or parent demands, make us question whether anything is really happening. I unpack the ways agenda sneaks into our work, often in subtle forms, and how our discomfort can lead us to drift from the model without realizing it. I share the concept of progress as something that emerges, not something we make happen, and offer some practical mindset reframes to help you stay grounded in radical trust. If you’ve ever felt anxious about your client’s progress, this is the episode to bring you back to the heart of CCPT. A new cohort of Six-Figure Play Therapist coaching is starting in August! If you're interested in coaching with me, and you are in, or have a 1-3 year plan to open your own private practice, then visit the following website to learn more and book a 30-minute Discovery Call with me. https://sixfigureplaytherapist.com/ PlayTherapyNow.com is my HUB for everything I do! playtherapynow.com. Sign up for my email newsletter, stay ahead with the latest CCPT CEU courses, personalized coaching opportunities and other opportunities you need to thrive in your CCPT practice. If you click one link in these show notes, this is the one to click! If you would like to ask me questions directly, check out www.ccptcollective.com, where I host two weekly Zoom calls filled with advanced CCPT case studies and session reviews, as well as member Q&A. You can take advantage of the two-week free trial to see if the CCPT Collective is right for you. Ask Me Questions: Call (813) 812-5525, or email: [email protected]
