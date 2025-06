306 | CCPT Mindset: The Myth of the Therapeutic Agenda

In this episode of the CCPT Mindset series, I unpack the "myth of the therapeutic agenda" and how even well-intentioned goals can lead us away from true child-centeredness. It's easy to think we're being helpful when we hope for insight, change, or breakthroughs—but these hopes can quietly become agendas that introduce pressure, control, and a loss of presence in the playroom. I walk through the signs of hidden agendas, how they show up in subtle ways, and why CCPT requires a radical trust in the model, the child, and the process. I also challenge you to reflect on your own thoughts after sessions—especially moments of frustration or disappointment—and how they might reveal unconscious expectations. At the heart of this episode is a powerful reminder: our worth as CCPTs is not measured by what happens in the playroom, but by our willingness to stay present in what is.