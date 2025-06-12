The Simplicity Parenting Podcast with Kim John Payne

Kim reflects on the beauty and importance of slow learning. He invites parents to protect and nurture a child’s natural tendency to wonder, observe, and inquire. Instead of immediately reaching for quick answers through digital means, he suggests creating space for questions to unfold over time. One idea he shares is keeping a “wondering notebook,” where children can write or draw the things they are curious about. These questions can later be explored together, perhaps through library visits or talking with knowledgeable people in the community. This kind of slow, relational learning helps children develop strong attention, self-regulation, and a lasting love of inquiry. It stands in contrast to the fast facts of the internet, which Kim likens to the fast food of learning. True understanding, he explains, is more like drawing water from a deep well.
#265: Children's Big Feelings
In this episode, Kim John Payne explores how young children experience emotions as full-body states, rather than isolated feelings they can easily identify and name. He expresses concern about the modern emphasis on naming emotions with young children, noting that their brain development often does not support this level of emotional analysis. Instead of asking children to explain or label their feelings, he encourages parents to simply be present, co-regulate, and help their child move through the emotional experience. One effective tool he describes is sharing an “I remember when” story from your own childhood that mirrors the feeling the child is experiencing. This offers connection and reassurance without pressure to intellectualize. Kim reminds us that this approach is not about denying feelings but about honoring them in a developmentally appropriate way and helping children return to the rhythm of their day.
#264: Another Way to Understand It
Kim offers a fresh perspective on childhood anger, inviting parents to view it as a natural attempt to restore emotional balance. Anger may surface when a child feels powerless, ignored, or overwhelmed, and while it can be loud or disruptive, it is not something to fear. Using the metaphor of a blacksmith’s forge, Kim explains how parents can stay close without getting swept into the heat of the moment. Their calm presence acts like the blacksmith who patiently shapes the molten metal. With steadiness and empathy, adults can help a child begin to settle and eventually work through what caused the outburst. This approach brings dignity and compassion to one of the hardest parenting challenges.
#263: The Hidden Treasures of Previewing
In this episode, Kim expands on the idea of previewing as a key parenting tool that brings calm and predictability to family life. He describes two types of previews: larger ones that look ahead to the day or week and smaller, moment-to-moment ones that guide children gently through transitions. Previewing helps children develop an inner picture of what’s to come, which in turn reduces anxiety and fosters co-regulation. This shared picture builds trust, soothes nervous systems, and even supports healthy brain development by helping children move from stress to calm thinking. Previewing becomes a quiet but powerful way of helping a child feel safe and seen.
#262: The Four "Its" of Problem Solving
Kim shares a simple yet powerful approach for when things are heading in a difficult direction with children. The process includes four steps: calm it down, work it out, put it right, and move it on. He emphasizes that meaningful resolution only begins once emotions have settled, so calming the situation is the essential first step. This might involve quiet presence, gentle touch, or a calming story. Once calm has returned, parent and child can begin to reflect, understand what happened, make amends, and move forward together. These steps help children feel emotionally supported and teach valuable tools for conflict resolution and resilience.
