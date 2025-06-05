Guest Suggestion Form: https://forms.gle/bnaeY3FpoFU9ZjA47Disclaimer: This video is intended solely for educational purposes and opinions shared by the guest are his personal views. We do not intent to defame or harm any person/ brand/ product/ country/ profession mentioned in the video. Our goal is to provide information to help audience make informed choices. The media used in this video are solely for informational purposes and belongs to their respective owners.Order 'Build, Don't Talk' (in English) here: https://amzn.eu/d/eCfijRuOrder 'Build Don't Talk' (in Hindi) here: https://amzn.eu/d/4wZISO0Follow Our Whatsapp Channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaokF5x0bIdi3Qn9ef2JSubscribe To Our Other YouTube Channels:-https://www.youtube.com/@rajshamaniclipshttps://www.youtube.com/@RajShamani.Shorts📺 Watch Figuring Out episodes on YouTube:https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE0Jo6NF_JYO5-phess8GKafKMtPv3tfZTimestamps:(00:00) - Intro(05:20) - First Media Interaction After 9 Years(12:16) - Childhood & Strict Upbringing(29:50) - Building Alcohol Brands(37:16) - Father's Style vs My Style of Doing Business(42:01) - The Flamboyant Vijay Mallya(51:48) - Building Kingfisher: King of Good Times(58:27) - Acquiring Berger Paints(01:03:36) - Relationship with My Mother(01:07:20) - Rise & Fall of Kingfisher Airlines(01:35:00) - Founding Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)(01:45:10) - Formula 1 Journey(01:49:02) - The Iconic Kingfisher Calendar(01:51:12) - My Love for Cars(01:54:36) - Most Expensive Things I Bought(01:59:31) - Turmoil at Kingfisher Airlines(02:16:12) - Traditional Media Backlash & Public Reactions(02:30:08) - Message to Kingfisher Employees(02:38:09) - Misrepresentation & Leaving the Country(03:01:48) - Biggest Challenge of Doing Business in India(03:16:02) - What I’m Doing Now(03:30:10) - Here’s My Justification: Check the Proofs(03:46:56) - I Want to Come Back to India If...(04:16:47) - Documents(04:18:23) - OutroIn this episode, we talk to Vijay Mallya once known as the King of Good Times. He opens up about the rise of Kingfisher, the fall that followed, and the personal cost of building an empire that couldn’t survive.We explore how his larger-than-life image was built, how flamboyance became a business strategy, and why his father’s legacy shaped every move he made. From airlines and IPL to Formula 1 and luxury lifestyles, Mallya reflects on the choices that defined him.He shares why he believes business failure is seen as fraud in India, why he regrets starting Kingfisher Airlines, and how the media shaped public opinion against him. He also talks about repaying more than he borrowed, the pain of letting go, and the long silence he’s finally breaking.In the final segment, he addresses the question everyone’s been asking will he return to India? And in the end, was he a showman, a businessman, or simply misunderstood?Subscribe for more conversations with extraordinary guests.Follow Vijay Mallya Here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vijaymallyaofficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheVijayMallyaAbout Raj ShamaniRaj Shamani is an Entrepreneur at heart that explains his expertise in Business Content Creation & Public Speaking. He has delivered 200+ speeches in 26+ countries. Besides that, Raj is also an Angel Investor interested in crazy minds who are creating a sensation in the Fintech, FMCG, & passion economy space.To Know More,Follow Raj Shamani On ⤵︎Instagram @RajShamanihttps://www.instagram.com/rajshamani/Twitter @RajShamanihttps://twitter.com/rajshamaniFacebook @ShamaniRajhttps://www.facebook.com/shamanirajLinkedIn - Raj Shamanihttps://www.linkedin.com/in/rajshamani/#Podcast #FiguringOut #RajShamani #india #vijaymallya #kingfisher #rcb #airlines #business #sbi #loan
Timestamps:
(00:00) – Introduction
(02:13) – Craziest investigation find
(11:31) – High-profile vs. regular investigations
(15:05) – Post-matrimonial investigations
(20:31) – Exaggeration of finances in relationships
(23:42) – Why men verify more before marriage
(25:06) – Arranged vs. love marriage: Who investigates more?
(25:40) – Lies told by NRIs before marriage
(28:53) – Post-marital investigation process
(32:23) – A man tried to kill him
(38:10) – Rise in extra-marital affairs
(40:52) – Divorce and revenge after investigations
(42:53) – How detectives catch affairs
(46:59) – Different devices used for spying
(49:19) – Stalking vs surveillance
(54:24) – What if an investigation goes wrong?
(59:58) – Bugging and debugging
(1:00:37) – Places to check in a hotel room
(1:03:24) – Debugging requirements
(1:05:02) – How to check if you're being spied on
(1:06:21) – Demand for investigations in cities
(1:08:26) – How much can an investigator earn?
(1:10:43) – Loyalty test investigations
(1:14:12) – How to spot a liar
(1:15:01) – Noticing body language
(1:20:05) – End message
(1:20:51) – BTS
(1:21:18) – Outro

In this episode, we have Baldev Puri, Chairman of AMX Detectives, who has spent decades uncovering the truth behind marriages, affairs, and frauds. From high-profile clients to everyday families, he's seen how people lie and what they hide when it comes to relationships. This episode explores how private investigations happen in real life and why more people than you'd think are using them.

We talked about the surprising reasons people hire private investigators, what most people lie about before marriage, and how arranged marriages come with their own set of secrets. Baldev also shares the wildest case he's handled, how surveillance tools have evolved, and what makes investigating politicians or NRIs more difficult than usual.

In the last segment, we get into the ethics of private investigation, and how far is too far? Is surveillance illegal? What kind of mistakes happen? And what should you be careful about before getting married?
Aamir Khan On Marriage Failure, Family, Nepotism, Last Film, Bollywood & 3 Idiots |FO362 Raj Shamani
Timestamps:
(00:00) – Intro
(03:18) – Early Life & Father
(07:30) – Biggest Failure & Guilt
(18:17) – How Do You Handle Doubts?
(22:08) – First Marriage Failure
(26:12) – My Red Flags
(30:30) – Passive-Aggressive & Crying
(33:37) – Relationship with Mother
(41:18) – 3 Idiots vs Dangal Parenting
(46:31) – Impractical Decision-Making Trait
(50:20) – Rang De Basanti Unheard Story
(55:02) – Why There Are Only 3 Khans in Bollywood
(58:47) – Competition with SRK & Salman
(01:01:08) – SRK Gifted Me a Laptop
(01:04:21) – Money
(01:05:52) – Separation & Next Marriage
(01:11:05) – Why We Quit Satyamev Jayate
(01:23:27) – Traits I Don't Want to Teach My Kids
(01:26:49) – I Sleep Deep
(01:33:27) – Nepotism
(01:43:23) – Body Transformations
(01:53:57) – Smoking & Alcohol
(01:56:48) – Original Work vs Adaptations
(02:01:37) – Where Taare Zameen Par is Releasing
(02:07:06) – Mahabharat as the Last Film
(02:09:44) – Aamir's Advice to Raj
(02:15:30) – Behind the Scenes
(02:16:21) – Outro

In this episode, we have Aamir Khan, one of India's most respected actors and producers, known for his dedication to meaningful cinema. We talk about the moments that made him grow up, the films that hurt him the most, and the lessons he's learned over the decades in the industry.

We dive into his reflections on balancing family and work, the emotional ups and downs of relationships, and the sacrifices his mother made for him. He also talks about how films like Laal Singh Chaddha affected him, his views on nepotism, and why he chose to close Satyamev Jayate.

In the last segment, Aamir shares his challenges with body transformation, his commitment to honesty with himself, and why he values his son Junaid's success just as much as his own. He also reveals what his dream final film would be and the qualities he hopes to pass on to future generations.
Timestamps:
(00:00) – Intro
(01:55) – What is a Bahubali & Its Origins
(05:17) – Rise of Hari Shankar Tiwari
(10:50) – Rise of Shri Prakash Shukla
(14:13) – Brij Bihari Prasad's Assassination
(17:28) – How One Becomes a Bahubali
(18:18) – Brijesh Singh: New Thakur Leader
(21:26) – Mukhtar Ansari's Life in Jail
(22:41) – Can MLAs Be Imprisoned?
(23:09) – Caste Rivalries in UP
(25:15) – Rise of 'Katta Culture'
(26:33) – Law & Order Improvements Under Yogi
(31:30) – Criminals Turning Politicians
(33:01) – Political Journey of Mayawati
(40:36) – Why Mayawati Was Not Re-Elected
(43:22) – Akhilesh Yadav vs. Mulayam Singh
(46:07) – Rise of BJP in Uttar Pradesh
(54:18) – How Yogi Became Gorakhpur's Face
(55:32) – Attack on Yogi Adityanath
(57:22) – Are Politicians Involved in Encounters?
(1:00:30) – Raghuraj Pratap Singh
(1:02:44) – Do Politicians Spread Rumors to Build Fear?
(1:04:05) – Atiq Ahmed's Criminal & Political Journey
(1:08:01) – Why Investors Fear UP
(1:11:42) – India's Industrialization Challenge
(1:14:50) – Migration from UP: Causes
(1:15:57) – PMs from Uttar Pradesh
(1:18:47) – Will Yogi Adityanath Be the Next PM?
(1:20:28) – What is Bulldozer Justice?
(1:23:22) – Is Tough Policing Justified?
(1:24:23) – Future of UP Politics
(1:25:20) – What is Delimitation & Its Impact
(1:32:35) – Will Delimitation Happen in 2026?
(1:33:15) – Why the Middle Class Always Suffers
(1:35:53) – BTS
(1:36:25) – Outro

In this episode, we talked to Mrityunjay Sharma, a politician, entrepreneur, author of Broken Promises, and the Election Management Chief of BJP in Jharkhand. He shared a side of Uttar Pradesh that most people only know from movies.

We explore how UP's gangster-politician image came to be, starting from student fights in Gorakhpur University to the Bahubali rule in Purvanchal. We also talk about the rise of Yogi Adityanath, the impact of encounter politics, and how the state has changed.

In the last segment, we dig into complex issues like delimitation, how the South may get fewer seats in Parliament, and whether the Samajwadi Party has any future in UP.
0 to ₹1000 Cr: Build A Successful Food Business In India, DMart & SRK | Veeba | FO360 Raj Shamani
Timestamps:
(00:00) – Introduction
(02:41) – Hack to Build a ₹1000 Crore Business
(08:33) – Quick Commerce vs. General Trade
(16:19) – 3 Profitable Food Products to Build a Brand
(20:30) – Steps to Start a Successful Brand
(23:19) – How to Compete with Big Brands
(28:54) – Veeba's Journey
(41:16) – How to Sell Your Product in D-Mart
(44:13) – A Simple Distribution Hack
(46:32) – Taking Over Shelf Space in Retail
(48:50) – SRK as Brand Ambassador
(51:58) – Malpractices
(58:48) – Using a Brand Ambassador
(1:01:22) – Diljit Dosanjh Endorsement
(1:03:00) – How to Become a Shark
(1:06:10) – BTS
(1:06:41) – Outro

In this episode we have Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of VRB Consumer Products (Veeba and Wok Tok). He built a 1000 crore business without funding, co-founders, or shortcuts. This episode is packed with honest insights about what it actually takes to build a long-lasting brand in India.

We talked about why quick commerce isn't enough if you want to build a big business, how general trade still rules India, and what most founders get completely wrong about scaling. Viraj also breaks down how one simple thing that sets apart brands that grow from the ones that fizzle out.

In the last part, Viraj shares how he once got cheated in business, some surprising things he learned about Shah Rukh Khan, and what really goes on when someone becomes a Shark Tank judge. If you're a founder, marketer, or just someone curious about how big Indian brands are built, this one's for you.
The next 10 years is going to be The Golden Age for India filled with infinite once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, but if you don’t prepare and grow yourself to win these opportunities then you won’t be able to achieve your ‘Indian Dream’.
And we won’t let that happen, this channel is about helping you grow and win in life.
Hi! I am Raj Shamani and I believe in ‘figuring out’ how to grow every day so that we can live and love better.
Our Purpose for this channel is to become one of the most authoritative and informative guides to what is happening in business, relationships, politics, health,