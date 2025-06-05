Aamir Khan On Marriage Failure, Family, Nepotism, Last Film, Bollywood & 3 Idiots |FO362 Raj Shamani

Timestamps:(00:00) – Intro(03:18) – Early Life & Father(07:30) – Biggest Failure & Guilt(18:17) – How Do You Handle Doubts?(22:08) – First Marriage Failure(26:12) – My Red Flags(30:30) – Passive-Aggressive & Crying(33:37) – Relationship with Mother(41:18) – 3 Idiots vs Dangal Parenting(46:31) – Impractical Decision-Making Trait(50:20) – Rang De Basanti Unheard Story(55:02) – Why There Are Only 3 Khans in Bollywood(58:47) – Competition with SRK & Salman(01:01:08) – SRK Gifted Me a Laptop(01:04:21) – Money(01:05:52) – Separation & Next Marriage(01:11:05) – Why We Quit Satyamev Jayate(01:23:27) – Traits I Don't Want to Teach My Kids(01:26:49) – I Sleep Deep(01:33:27) – Nepotism(01:43:23) – Body Transformations(01:53:57) – Smoking & Alcohol(01:56:48) – Original Work vs Adaptations(02:01:37) – Where Taare Zameen Par is Releasing(02:07:06) – Mahabharat as the Last Film(02:09:44) – Aamir's Advice to Raj(02:15:30) – Behind the Scenes(02:16:21) – OutroIn this episode, we have Aamir Khan, one of India's most respected actors and producers, known for his dedication to meaningful cinema. We talk about the moments that made him grow up, the films that hurt him the most, and the lessons he's learned over the decades in the industry.We dive into his reflections on balancing family and work, the emotional ups and downs of relationships, and the sacrifices his mother made for him. He also talks about how films like Laal Singh Chaddha affected him, his views on nepotism, and why he chose to close Satyamev Jayate. In the last segment, Aamir shares his challenges with body transformation, his commitment to honesty with himself, and why he values his son Junaid's success just as much as his own. He also reveals what his dream final film would be and the qualities he hopes to pass on to future generations.