  • Love Yourself Like Your Life Depends on It - Book Summary
    "How the Simple Act of Self-Love Can Transform Your Life" 👉 For more insights, check out the full book here 📖 Transcript and written book summary available here for free 🗒️ Author: Kamal Ravikant Category: Mindfulness & Happiness
    --------  
    19:30
  • The Pursuit of Excellence - Book Summary
    "The Uncommon Behaviors of the World's Most Productive Achievers" 👉 For more insights, check out the full book here 📖 Transcript and written book summary available here for free 🗒️ Author: Ryan Hawk Category: Career & Success
    --------  
    16:53
  • The Comfort Book - Book Summary
    "Hopeful Reflections on the Beauty and Unpredictability of Existence" Transcript and written book summary available here for free 🗒️ Author: Matt Haig Category: Mindfulness & Happiness
    --------  
    27:16
  • Scrum - Book Summary
    "The Art of Doing Twice the Work in Half the Time" 👉 For more insights, check out the full book here 📖 Transcript and written book summary available here for free 🗒️ Author: Jeff Sutherland Category: Corporate Culture
    --------  
    21:22
  • Successful Time Management - Book Summary
    "How to be Organized, Productive and Get Things Done" 👉 For more insights, check out the full book here 📖 Transcript and written book summary available here for free 🗒️ Author: Patrick Forsyth Category: Productivity
    --------  
    16:38

20 Minute Books

Every day, a new book summary! Embark on a journey of knowledge with the "20 Minute Books" podcast, your free gateway to invaluable insights distilled from best-selling non-fiction books. Spanning categories such as Business, Entrepreneurship, Psychology, and more we transform influential works into engaging (roughly) 20-minute summaries. Perfect for commuters, budding entrepreneurs, or book enthusiasts, join me as I distill key takeaways from a world of wisdom, offering a rich library of book summaries directly to your ears. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enhance your knowledge landscape in a time-efficient manner.
