PodcastsEducationalways winning
always winning
always winning

Nicole Bernard
EducationSelf-Improvement
always winning
  • always winning: gratitude 4/10
    In this episode, I chat about 3 things I'm super grateful for: ⚽😅🤖https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
    7:53
  • always winning: worthiness + nimbleness 4/8
    After a short break, I'm back with a powerful reflection on worthiness and nimbleness. ✨I’m sharing what it looked like to finally let go of something that no longer aligned and how making that leap brought unexpected opportunities. 💥Plus, get ready for tips on streamlining life and business to create space for what really matters. Tune in for real talk, inspiration, and a reminder that your intuition is worth trusting. Oh, and y'all...and don’t miss the new intro and outro! 🎉Visit the website here: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com(Still a work in progress!)Follow on IG here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7
    7:51
  • always winning: inspired action 3/19
    I'm excited to share that we'll be moving this to a weekly podcast! 🔥In this episode, I chat about daily standards and how they can help us subconsciously improve our lives! I also share an example of inspired action that I took that resulted in 8 new leads for my company ✨Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
    12:35
  • always winning: net worth 3/12
    Simple formula and practice for keeping track of your money so you can grow your net worth 💸Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
    5:50
  • always winning: inspired action 3/11
    Inspired action can be many things ✨In this quick episode I share two inspired actions that I am taking this week to grow my business and hit some personal goals 💪Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
    6:33

About always winning

Weekday motivation, inspiration and accountability through W.I.N.N.I.N.G ✨ Relaunching 5/5! W - Worthiness I - Inspired Action N - Net Worth N - Network I - Imagination N - Nimble G - Gratitude Get more inspiration and connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7 Website (coming soon): https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
EducationSelf-Improvement

