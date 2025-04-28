In this episode, I chat about 3 things I'm super grateful for: ⚽😅🤖https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
7:53
always winning: worthiness + nimbleness 4/8
After a short break, I'm back with a powerful reflection on worthiness and nimbleness. ✨I’m sharing what it looked like to finally let go of something that no longer aligned and how making that leap brought unexpected opportunities. 💥Plus, get ready for tips on streamlining life and business to create space for what really matters. Tune in for real talk, inspiration, and a reminder that your intuition is worth trusting. Oh, and y'all...and don’t miss the new intro and outro! 🎉Visit the website here: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com(Still a work in progress!)Follow on IG here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7
7:51
always winning: inspired action 3/19
I'm excited to share that we'll be moving this to a weekly podcast! 🔥In this episode, I chat about daily standards and how they can help us subconsciously improve our lives! I also share an example of inspired action that I took that resulted in 8 new leads for my company ✨Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
12:35
always winning: net worth 3/12
Simple formula and practice for keeping track of your money so you can grow your net worth 💸Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
5:50
always winning: inspired action 3/11
Inspired action can be many things ✨In this quick episode I share two inspired actions that I am taking this week to grow my business and hit some personal goals 💪Connect with us here: https://www.instagram.com/w.i.n.n.i.n.g24.7Website launching soon: https://alwayswinningpodcast.com
Weekday motivation, inspiration and accountability through W.I.N.N.I.N.G ✨ Relaunching 5/5!
W - Worthiness
I - Inspired Action
N - Net Worth
N - Network
I - Imagination
N - Nimble
G - Gratitude
