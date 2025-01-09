Fitness Expert Don Saladino: Cutting Calories Isn’t the Answer to Losing Weight | Ep 5
Don Saladino is the trainer behind Hollywood’s most iconic superhero transformations, from X-Men to Marvel’s biggest stars. But his journey wasn’t always glamorous—he went from struggling to pay employees to building a fitness empire trusted by A-list celebrities. Discover how Don overcame immense challenges and the secrets he uses to help both stars and everyday people transform their lives.#fitness #muscle #weightloss
Connect with Don:https://donsaladino.com/https://instagram.com/donsaladinohttps://www.facebook.com/saladinodonhttps://twitter.com/donsaladinohttps://www.youtube.com/donsaladino
0:00 Intro1:26 Evy’s Unexpected First Impression of Don3:40 How to Score 3 Muscle Fitness Covers Without the "Perfect Body"4:58 The Secret to Turning Hustle Into Success: From Rock Bottom to Building an Empire8:59 Why Don Walked Away From Success: The Bold Move That Changed Everything11:39 The Dark Side of Owning a Business14:33 Raised to Fail: How Tough Love Prepares Kids for Life's Betrayals17:07 The Childhood Insecurity That Turned Don Into a Powerhouse22:07 Discover the Key to Wealth Without Chasing It24:15 Why Being the Boss Everyone Hates (or Loves) Will Destroy Your Business28:58 The Energy Vampires You Need to Cut From Your Life30:16 The Power of Listening and Reading People31:20 What Evy Learned From Working in Fitness34:08 Don’s Unexpected Secret to Life-Changing Fitness Results44:16 The Hidden Patterns of People Who Lose Weight vs Those Who Don’t45:55 Why Big Success Always Starts With Tiny Wins48:00 You’re Counting Calories Wrong and It’s Destroying Your Results50:53 From Scrubbing Floors to Training Hollywood’s Stars55:32 Stop Chasing Money: Look to Serve Others1:00:35 Does Money Bring Misery?1:01:21 The Real Reason You’re Failing in Fitness1:06:24 Is Body Positivity Secretly Hurting Us?1:07:37 The Best Diet Out There1:09:16 The Real Reason Americans Can’t Pass Elite Fitness Tests1:09:59 Is There a Blueprint for Perfect Health?1:11:35 How COVID Sparked Don’s Fitness Empire1:14:32 Why Actors/Actresses Are the Most Hardcore Clients1:17:26 The Shortcut to Reaching Your Goals Faster1:19:43 How the Ultra-Successful Stay Calm Under Pressure1:22:45 How to Handle “Takers” in Your Life1:25:23 Building Balanced Relationships1:27:39 The Key to Raising Hardworking, Unstoppable Kids1:32:22 Behind Don’s Game-Changing Fitness Challenges
Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course:https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence
You can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here:https://amzn.to/3VgEWqP
Follow Evy:https://linktr.ee/evypoumpouras
Bulletproof Community:https://beyondbulletproof.net/
1:34:59
Secret Service Strategies for Everyday Life | Mark Brandenburg Ep 4
Join Mark Brandenburg, an active US Secret Service Special Agent, as he shares how a personal tragedy—the murder of his sister—ignited his relentless pursuit of justice and protection. He reveals the intense training, unyielding mental resilience, and the principles that guide his every move. Whether shielding President Obama through the tumultuous streets of Kabul or facing covert threats head-on, Mark unveils the intense and multifaceted challenges of life behind the badge. Brenda Brandenburg’s murder remains a heartbreaking mystery 43 years later. Your insights and information could be the crucial piece needed to bring closure to this tragic case. Join us in seeking justice by sharing any details you may have. Together, we can honor Brenda’s memory and help solve this enduring mystery.
If you have any details related to Brenda Brandenburg’s case, please contact the Denton County Sheriff's Office at (940) 349-1600
#SecretService #SeekJustice #JusticeForBrenda
You can purchase Mark’s book, 'Fence Jumper' here: https://amzn.to/3WJjmvw
Connect with Mark Brandenburg: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-brandenburg-358342150/https://www.instagram.com/mbrandenburg34/https://x.com/brandenburg34
Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course:
https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence
00:00 Intro
02:10 Inside Presidential Protection: How Agents Transport & Secure the Commander-in-Chief
07:29 Managing "The Beast"
11:06 Capturing Assassination Attempts
13:04 Why Agents Hide Their Identity
13:50 The Unsolved Murder That Changed Mark’s Life
30:10 The Dark Figure of Crime: 80% of All Crimes Have No Justice
31:32 Humanity’s Biggest Flaw
33:41 Surprising Facts About the Presidential Limousine
36:46 Command Presence: Perception of the Secret Service
45:05 The New Generation of Agents
47:09 Law Enforcement in Media: The Growing Disdain for Police in America
53:10 Younger Agents: Shaping the Next Generation
56:39 Secret Service Careers: What It Takes and What Can Stop You
59:08 Toughest Polygraph in Law Enforcement
1:01:40 Why Integrity Matters Most
1:04:20 The Power of Clear Expectations
1:05:36 No Man Buns Are Allowed: Maintaining Professionalism
1:08:41 The Making of 'Fence Jumper'
1:12:35 Motivation is Bulls**t
1:14:02 Why Sleep Deprivation is a Major Struggle for Agents
1:18:25 Facing True Danger in the Field
1:22:18 Applying Secret Service Training to Everyday Life
1:24:58 Training Your Brain for Bravery in All Situations
1:28:33 Selfishness: Humanity's Biggest Challenge
1:34:20 Trust Your Gut: Listen to the Voice in Your Head
1:36:33 Resilience: Leaving Your Old Self Behind
1:42:52 Finding High-Caliber Individuals in the Agency
1:48:17 How Much Do Agents Know About the President’s Life?
1:49:10 How Assassinations Lead to the Creation of the Secret Service
1:50:39 White House Ghost Stories
1:51:55 Why Aren’t Presidents Required to Take Polygraphs?
1:53:40 Being the Spouse of a Secret Service Agent
1:57:41 The Unsolved Murder of Brenda Brandenburg: In-Depth Details and How to Help
You can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here: https://amzn.to/3VgEWqP
Follow Evy: https://linktr.ee/evypoumpouras
Bulletproof Community: https://beyondbulletproof.net/
2:00:07
Your Phone is Doing More Than Just Listening | Matthew Ferrante Ep 3
Explore the critical importance of data privacy in today's digital landscape through the lens of former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Matthew Ferrante. This in-depth discussion reveals how personal data is collected, monetized, and potentially used without your awareness. Uncover the hidden costs of your digital identity and the true extent of targeted advertising. This video sheds light on pressing issues surrounding technology and privacy, empowering you to make informed choices in the digital world. Stay informed. Stay secure.
#DataPrivacy #Cybersecurity #DigitalIdentity #USSecretService #SpecailAgent #AI #ArtificalIntellegance
Connect with Matthew Ferrante:
Use discount code EVY15 to get 15% off Citanex products and services
Website: https://rebrand.ly/citanex
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewferrante/
Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course:
https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence
00:00 Trailer
1:06 The Birth of Cybersecurity: Matthew Ferrante's Secret Service Experience
6:31 How Your Personal Data Uniquely Identifies You
8:37 Are Corporations Listening to Your Conversations Through Your Devices?
10:42 How Companies Use Targeted Ads to Influence and Profit
12:35 Who's Controlling Your Data and Monitoring You?
13:32 Can Law Enforcement Easily Access Your Data and Phone?
16:38 What Happens to Your Digital Data After You Die?
18:16 How Manipulated Data Can Be Used Against You
19:45 Digital Forensics in Divorce Cases
29:48 From Tragedy to Service: Matthew Ferrante's Journey to the U.S. Secret Service
41:54 Handling Presidential Threats and Mental Illness in the Secret Service
47:25 U.S. Foreign Security vs. Other Countries: An Insider's Perspective
50:40 Working with World Leaders as a Secret Service Agent
55:12 Data Privacy Tips: How to Protect Your Personal Information
58:53 Password Protection: Tips for Stronger Security
1:03:31 Social Engineering: How Cyber Scams Trick You
1:07:24 Why Cybercriminals Lack Empathy
1:11:54 Who Lies More in Divorce Cases: Men or Women?
1:13:13 Challenges of Leaving the U.S. Secret Service
1:14:21 AI's Growing Influence and Society's Unpreparedness
1:17:33 Staying Relevant in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
1:22:27 Matthew Ferrante's Firsthand Experience During the 9/11 Attacks
1:34:25 How Credit Card Fraud Led to the Capture of a 9/11 Co-Conspirator
1:36:12 The Benefits of Job Decentralization in Organizations
1:39:29 The Shocking State of U.S. Critical Infrastructure
1:48:27 Bias Affecting U.S. News Accuracy
1:53:33 The Threat of Deepfakes
1:54:19 Solving Child Exploitation Cases with Digital Forensics
2:02:00 The Power of Shame: Getting People to Deliver
2:07:22 Money Isn't Everything: Making a Real Impact
2:17:58 Remove and Secure Your Personal Data from the Internet
2:20:09 Behind The Scenes
You can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here: https://amzn.to/3VgEWqP
Follow Evy: https://linktr.ee/evypoumpouras
Bulletproof Mentorship Community: https://rebrand.ly/beyondbulletproof
2:22:02
The Truth About Human Behavior from FBI Insider | Colton Seale Ep. 2
This episode is dedicated to the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11/2001. We will never forget.Former FBI agent Colton Seale delves into the intricacies of gathering intelligence on one of history's most notorious figures, Osama Bin Laden. Colton Seale is renowned for his innovative interrogation techniques. Explore how he revolutionized traditional methods, moving away from fear-based tactics and achieving more effective outcomes in high-stakes situations.#IntelligenceGathering #FBI Connect with Colton Seale: Website: https://www.pyxisacademy.com/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/colton-seale/Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course:https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence00:00 Trailer0:33 Leading Osama Bin Laden’s Capture 4:32 Colton’s Unexpected Journey into the FBI05:40 Training For A New Agents6:54 The FBI's Operations in Akridge, Alaska9:18 The Alarming Reality of Human Trafficking14:07 The Public Corruption Case Involving Senator Stevens15:30 Building Strong Relationships in War Zones17:58 Blending In to Stay Safe within Nigeria19:05 Becoming Director of the HIG: Leading High-Priority Interrogations20:58 Interrogation Tactics We've Been Taught Are Wrong26:00 The Secret to Getting People to Open Up35:13 Inside the Mind of a Terrorist37:55 Are There Differences in Interviewing Suspects, Witnesses, and Victims?39:42 Why Everyone Has Something to Hide41:15 How to Effectively Deal with Resistance to Change45:02 The Biggest Myths About Detecting Lies 46:14 Why People Struggle to Control Their Emotions48:50 Having Difficult Conversations50:14 Why the 'Compliment Sandwich' is Ineffective53:03 Colton's Encounter with the Times Square Bomber56:27 The Wrong Way to Conduct an Interview59:21 Do Waterboarding, Isolation, and Confinement Work?1:01:52 Can You Trust Your Memories?1:03:22 Fixing America’s Outdated Interviewing Methods1:16:57 Why Is There So Much Resistance to the FBI?1:19:44 Why the Public Lost Trust in the Government1:21:29 The Darkest Moment of Colton’s Career1:22:29 How Hypnosis Led to False Rape Accusations1:24:23 Why 80% of Crimes Go Unpunished1:25:43 Colton’s Mindset After Handling Dark, High-Profile CasesYou can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here: https://amzn.to/3VgEWqPFollow Evy: https://linktr.ee/evypoumpourasBulletproof Community: https://beyondbulletproof.net/
1:26:42
I Spent 29 Years in the CIA, Here's What I Learned | John Franchi Ep 1
Join former CIA Chief of Station John Franchi as he reveals the most challenging scenarios faced in his 29-year career and how he navigated dealing with the world's most dangerous people. Discover how "The Godfather" offers insights into the complexities of the Middle East and the covert operations. Explore untold stories behind global conflicts and the imminent threats we face today.#CIA #secretservice *At the time of this recording certain historical facts have changed*Connect with John Franchi: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-franchi-40a82854/Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course:https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence01:23 Early Career in the CIA02:52 CIA Hiring Process Explained05:35 What Type of Person the CIA Looks For07:35 Understanding What Makes Someone a Terrorist11:11 Ideal Ways to Handle Gaza Conflict17:59 Developing Empathy for a Terrorist20:10 Is America Losing Its Global Strength?26:08 Future Threats Facing the US30:58 Types of Attacks the US Faces34:19 Causes of the Divide in America36:45 Important Lessons to Teach Your Kids39:41 Impact of COVID on People's Lives40:43 Accuracy of News Media Today41:55 Preparing for Future Threats44:09 Monitoring Your Kids' Online Activities49:21 Being A Leader Within The Agency51:13 Morals and Ethics in the CIA1:00:40 Working in Dangerous Situations1:04:48 Common Myths About the CIA1:08:35 Three Ways to Prepare for Attacks1:14:48 Understanding the Role of a 'Fixer'1:20:30 Reading People1:22:39 Impact of Trump Winning the Election01:27:26 Leaving the CIA01:30:27 Impact of Your Inner CircleYou can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here: https://amzn.to/3VgEWqPFollow Evy: https://linktr.ee/evypoumpourasBulletproof Community: https://beyondbulletproof.net/