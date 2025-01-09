Your Phone is Doing More Than Just Listening | Matthew Ferrante Ep 3

Explore the critical importance of data privacy in today's digital landscape through the lens of former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Matthew Ferrante. This in-depth discussion reveals how personal data is collected, monetized, and potentially used without your awareness. Uncover the hidden costs of your digital identity and the true extent of targeted advertising. This video sheds light on pressing issues surrounding technology and privacy, empowering you to make informed choices in the digital world. Stay informed. Stay secure. #DataPrivacy #Cybersecurity #DigitalIdentity #USSecretService #SpecailAgent #AI #ArtificalIntellegance Connect with Matthew Ferrante: Use discount code EVY15 to get 15% off Citanex products and services Website: https://rebrand.ly/citanex LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewferrante/ Master the Art of Influence: Join Evy's Expert-Guided Course: https://rebrand.ly/artofinfluence 00:00 Trailer 1:06 The Birth of Cybersecurity: Matthew Ferrante's Secret Service Experience 6:31 How Your Personal Data Uniquely Identifies You 8:37 Are Corporations Listening to Your Conversations Through Your Devices? 10:42 How Companies Use Targeted Ads to Influence and Profit 12:35 Who's Controlling Your Data and Monitoring You? 13:32 Can Law Enforcement Easily Access Your Data and Phone? 16:38 What Happens to Your Digital Data After You Die? 18:16 How Manipulated Data Can Be Used Against You 19:45 Digital Forensics in Divorce Cases 29:48 From Tragedy to Service: Matthew Ferrante's Journey to the U.S. Secret Service 41:54 Handling Presidential Threats and Mental Illness in the Secret Service 47:25 U.S. Foreign Security vs. Other Countries: An Insider's Perspective 50:40 Working with World Leaders as a Secret Service Agent 55:12 Data Privacy Tips: How to Protect Your Personal Information 58:53 Password Protection: Tips for Stronger Security 1:03:31 Social Engineering: How Cyber Scams Trick You 1:07:24 Why Cybercriminals Lack Empathy 1:11:54 Who Lies More in Divorce Cases: Men or Women? 1:13:13 Challenges of Leaving the U.S. Secret Service 1:14:21 AI's Growing Influence and Society's Unpreparedness 1:17:33 Staying Relevant in the Age of Artificial Intelligence 1:22:27 Matthew Ferrante's Firsthand Experience During the 9/11 Attacks 1:34:25 How Credit Card Fraud Led to the Capture of a 9/11 Co-Conspirator 1:36:12 The Benefits of Job Decentralization in Organizations 1:39:29 The Shocking State of U.S. Critical Infrastructure 1:48:27 Bias Affecting U.S. News Accuracy 1:53:33 The Threat of Deepfakes 1:54:19 Solving Child Exploitation Cases with Digital Forensics 2:02:00 The Power of Shame: Getting People to Deliver 2:07:22 Money Isn't Everything: Making a Real Impact 2:17:58 Remove and Secure Your Personal Data from the Internet 2:20:09 Behind The Scenes You can purchase Evy's book, 'Becoming Bulletproof' here: https://amzn.to/3VgEWqP Follow Evy: https://linktr.ee/evypoumpouras Bulletproof Mentorship Community: https://rebrand.ly/beyondbulletproof