Taking Big Risks: How David Jones Built a Billion-Dollar Brand Against All Odds
Convinced that technology was the future of advertising, David Jones set out to build Brandtech. But again and again, investors rejected his model, doubting the potential of AI and digital technology in an industry where traditional models worked so well. Despite countless ‘no’s,’ David pressed on, believing he could redefine the industry. And that's exactly what he did. Today, he leads a billion-dollar company that blends tech and creativity to reshape advertising. In this episode, David shares actionable advice on staying resilient in the face of doubt, innovating in a traditional industry, and building a brand that stands out.
David Jones is a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and founder of The Brandtech Group, a pioneering digital and Gen AI marketing company. He is also the co-founder of One Young World, a global organization empowering young leaders to drive social and environmental change.
In this episode, Ilana and David will discuss:
- His 180° shift from sports to advertising
- The audacious cold call that got his foot in the door
- Climbing to the top by breaking every rule
- Finding courage by imagining the worst
- Stepping back to leap forward
- Taking Australia’s digital ad scene by storm
- Defying naysayers to bring AI to ads
- Going from countless ‘no’s’ to billions in revenue
- Why he’s all-in on empowering young leaders
- How Brandtech is using AI to reinvent ads
- The business case for ‘doing good’ in the world
- Using your privilege to make an impact
- Turning vision into action
- How excellent storytelling creates opportunities
- And other topics…
David Jones is a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and founder of The Brandtech Group, a pioneering digital and Gen AI marketing company. Previously, he became the youngest global CEO in advertising history, leading Havas and Havas Worldwide, and was the only British CEO of a publicly traded French company. In 2009, he co-founded One Young World, a global organization empowering young leaders to drive social and environmental change. He also collaborated on Kofi Annan's TckTckTck Campaign for climate justice and has advised numerous high-profile leaders.
Connect with David:
David’s Website: https://thebrandtechgroup.com/
David’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidjonesoyw/
David’s Twitter: https://x.com/davidjonesOYW
Resources Mentioned:
David’s Book, Who Cares Wins: Why Good Business is Better Business: https://www.amazon.com/Who-Cares-Wins-business-Financial/dp/0273762532
One Young World: https://www.oneyoungworld.com/
Leap Academy:
Ready to make the LEAP in your career? There is a NEW way for professionals to Advance Their Careers & Make 5-6 figures of EXTRA INCOME in Record Time.
Check out our free training today at leapacademy.com/training
--------
55:27
Shopify President: The Golden Age of Entrepreneurship Has Arrived | Harley Finkelstein
Harley Finkelstein didn’t set out to be an entrepreneur. He had no choice. With his father out of the picture, he had to pay for university and support his mother and sisters. So, he turned to his go-to problem-solving tool: entrepreneurship. Starting a t-shirt business changed his life, eventually leading him to Shopify, where he became one of their first merchants and later, its president. In this episode, Harley shares his incredible journey, highlighting key lessons on how entrepreneurship can solve real-life problems and the power of adapting quickly in a fast-changing world.
Harley Finkelstein is the President of Shopify. He is also an entrepreneur, lawyer, and investor. He is one of the “Dragons” on CBC’s Next Gen Den and has been recognized among Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 and Fortune’s 40 Under 40.
In this episode, Ilana and Harley will discuss:
- His early roots in entrepreneurship
- The t-shirt business that changed his life
- How he set himself apart by overdelivering
- Entrepreneurship as a tool for problem-solving
- Why you must thrive in rapid change to stay relevant
- Embracing ‘founder mode’ by focusing on the details
- Why the future of entrepreneurship is limitless
- How he became one of the first Shopify users
- How Shopify built a mission-aligned culture
- Finding your life’s work
- And other topics…
Harley Finkelstein is an entrepreneur, lawyer, and President of Shopify. He is an advisor to Felicis Ventures and a notable investor. He has been recognized as Canadian Angel Investor of the Year and among Canada's Top 40 Under 40. As one of the "Dragons" on CBC's Next Gen Den, Harley brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to the forefront. His leadership extends beyond Shopify, having been on the Board of Directors for the C100 and the CBC. He’s also a proud member of the Order of Ottawa and currently serves on the board of Operation Hope, focusing on financial literacy empowerment.
Connect with Harley:
Harley’s Website: http://harleyf.com/about/
Harley’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/harleyf/?originalSubdomain=ca
Harley’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/harleyF
Leap Academy:
Ready to make the LEAP in your career? There is a NEW way for professionals to Advance Their Careers & Make 5-6 figures of EXTRA INCOME in Record Time.
Check out our free training today at leapacademy.com/training
--------
54:48
Richard Branson: The Journey to a Multi-Billion Dollar Empire
From struggling in school because of his dyslexia to starting a magazine at just 15, Richard Branson has always found ways to turn his challenges into unique opportunities. Even his iconic airline started as a joke when he was stranded in Puerto Rico after his canceled flight. He hired a plane, wrote "Virgin Airlines" on a blackboard, and offered seats to other stranded passengers. Soon enough, Virgin Atlantic was born. In this episode, Richard shares his incredible journey with Ilana, highlighting key lessons on embracing risk, staying resilient, and using challenges to fuel growth and innovation.
Sir Richard Branson is the founder of Virgin Group, spanning airlines, cruises, hotels, health, entertainment, and space travel. Known for his adventurous spirit and bold pursuits, he has not only transformed industries but also used his influence to champion global humanitarian causes.
In this episode, Ilana and Richard will discuss:
- Surviving British boarding school
- Quitting school at 15 to launch a magazine
- Partnering with people who share his vision
- The joke that led to the creation of Virgin Airlines
- Building the world’s largest independent record label
- Facing risk with excitement, not fear
- Tackling world problems as an entrepreneur
- Saving hostages from Saddam Hussein's regime
- Forming a peacekeeping council of global elders
- Pushing through the toughest days
- Dyslexia as a superpower for thinking differently
- And other topics…
Sir Richard Branson is a serial entrepreneur and founder of the Virgin Group, which includes more than 40 Virgin companies operating in 35 countries. At just 15, he dropped out of school and started Student magazine, which focused on youth culture. He went on to launch Virgin Records, signing iconic artists like Mike Oldfield and the Sex Pistols. Known for his bold ventures, Branson started Virgin Atlantic in 1984 and Virgin Galactic in 2004. Through Virgin Unite, he leads philanthropic efforts by using business to drive positive change globally.
Connect with Richard:
Richard’s Website: https://www.virgin.com/branson-family/richard-branson
Richard’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rbranson/
Richard’s Twitter: https://x.com/richardbranson
Resources Mentioned:
Richard’s Audiobook: Losing and Finding My Virginity: The Full Story: https://www.amazon.com/Losing-Finding-My-Virginity-Story/dp/B0CW8BS7W7
Leap Academy:
Ready to make the LEAP in your career? There is a NEW way for professionals to Advance Their Careers & Make 5-6 figures of EXTRA INCOME in Record Time.
Check out our free training today at leapacademy.com/training
--------
21:19
Jeff Dudan, Undercover Boss: How I Built a Thriving National Franchise From Scratch
Jeff Dudan started his first business in college, painting apartments to pay the bills. The business grew beyond his expectations, allowing him to support his younger brother and create jobs for other college athletes. Years later, he moved to South Florida to help with disaster recovery after Hurricane Andrew struck. Having learned to see opportunity in adversity, he started AdvantaClean, which eventually grew into a national franchise. In this episode, Jeff talks to Ilana about spotting hidden opportunities in crises and the mindset shifts that helped him build a successful franchise business to empower others.
Jeff Dudan is a franchise executive and the CEO of Homefront Brands. He brings decades of experience in funding, building, and scaling franchises to help others succeed in the industry. As a published author and host of The Homefront Podcast, Jeff also appeared on CBS’s Undercover Boss.
In this episode, Ilana and Jeff will discuss:
- Starting a business in college
- Pushing past your limitations
- Grabbing opportunities as they come
- Building Homefront to help franchise owners
- Lessons from his father’s business challenges
- Setting clear roles to make partnerships work
- Creating a unique franchise model
- Figuring out the right time to start franchising
- Leading franchisees with patience
- Why businesses are high-class assets
- Using real estate to fund his business
- The CEO’s role in setting standards
- Saying “yes” to chances for visibility
- Aligning your values with your business
- And other topics…
Jeff Dudan is the CEO of Homefront Brands, a published author, and a franchise executive with 25 years of experience building and scaling franchise businesses. He founded AdvantaClean in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, growing it from a disaster recovery business to a franchise with over 240 locations before it was acquired. Jeff is a Forbes contributor and host of The Homefront Podcast, where he explores the world of franchising and leadership. He has also appeared on CBS’s Undercover Boss. He has worked with organizations like Novant Health, the IFA Franchisor Forum, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Connect with Jeff:
Jeff’s Website: https://jeffdudan.com/
Jeff’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffdudan/
Resources Mentioned:
Jeff’s Episode on Undercover Boss: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6432766/
Jeff’s Books:
Discernment: The Business Athlete's Regimen for a Great Life through Better Decisions: https://www.amazon.com/Discernment-Business-Athletes-Regimen-Decisions/dp/1544508506
Hey, Coach! https://www.amazon.com/Hey-Coach-Jeff-Dudan/dp/1511990570
Leap Academy:
Ready to make the LEAP in your career? There is a NEW way for professionals to Advance Their Careers & Make 5-6 figures of EXTRA INCOME in Record Time.
Check out our free training today at leapacademy.com/training
--------
47:55
Making Big Ideas Happen: How Katrina Spade Transformed the Funeral Industry Forever
One day, while watching her baby somersault, Katrina Spade thought about how quickly time flies. Then it hit her like a ton of bricks that she would be in her 70s by the time he turned 40. This reflection sparked an interest in the funeral industry, ultimately leading her to design a new death experience. Despite facing legal hurdles and industry challenges, she founded the world’s first human composting company. In this episode, Katrina shares how she turned a simple grad school project into a groundbreaking business. She also highlights the key lessons she learned, from challenging norms to embracing big ideas.
Katrina Spade is the founder and CEO of Recompose, the world’s first human composting company. Combining her background in architecture with a deep respect for nature, she created an eco-friendly alternative to traditional funerals.
In this episode, Ilana and Katrina will discuss:
- How a grad school project sparked a revolutionary idea
- Balancing big ideas with practical execution
- Translating design skills into business
- Telling your story to test your ideas
- Why ‘perfect’ is the enemy of ‘good’
- How she quit her job and funded her dream
- Attracting investors who believe in your vision
- Building a reputation with intention and strategy
- Breaking legal barriers to disrupt death care
- And other topics…
Katrina Spade is the founder and CEO of Recompose, the world’s first human composting company, which offers an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burials and cremation. With a background in architecture and sustainable design, she created a groundbreaking method to transform human bodies into soil. In 2019, she successfully advocated for the legalization of human composting in Washington, and by 2020, Recompose had opened its first facility. Katrina has been featured in major outlets like NPR, Fast Company, and The New York Times. She is also a recipient of prestigious fellowships from Echoing Green and Ashoka.
Connect with Katrina:
Katrina’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-spade-37047439/
Katrina’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katrinaspade/
Resources Mentioned:
Recompose: https://recompose.life/
Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert: https://www.amazon.com/Big-Magic-Creative-Living-Beyond/dp/1594634726
Leap Academy:
Ready to make the LEAP in your career? There is a NEW way for professionals to Advance Their Careers & Make 5-6 figures of EXTRA INCOME in Record Time.
Check out our free training today at leapacademy.com/training
The Leap Academy Podcast with Ilana Golan is all about honest and inspiring conversations about what it really takes to leap to bigger things, amazing careers, and craft the life you want.
Stories and tips you won't find anywhere else.
Ilana speaks with some of the world's most influential people, experts, and thinkers who created incredible careers, massive impact, built a reputation, and an extraordinary life.
Together we discover the untold truths, the emotions, and important lessons that enabled them to reinvent themselves & leap.
We take our audience on a journey that will not only inspire but also teach concrete lessons on how to leap careers: fast-track to leadership, jump to entrepreneurship, build a personal brand, portfolio career, and much more.