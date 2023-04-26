Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dewayne Noel
Dewayne Noel has been living the horse life for over 30 years as a professional and private owner. A husband of 30 years, the father of 7 grown children, and "Grumpa" to many grandchildren
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Build The Resources then Build The Life
    Build The Resources then Build The Life
Instead of looking at where we want to go, what we want to be, or what we want to do, and shrugging and saying "I just don't have the resources for that", we should go through the effort and the time of creating the resources. And then, once we have the resources that we have created, we can apply those resources to the life that we want. And this has very little to do with money.
    6/11/2023
    21:28
  • Dealing With The Cranky
    Link to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DryCreekWranglerSchool Link to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drycreekdewayne/ Link to Website: https://drycreekwranglers.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/21/2023
    24:47
  • The Greatest Ability
    Link to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DryCreekWranglerSchool Link to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drycreekdewayne/ Link to Website: https://drycreekwranglers.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/14/2023
    32:39
  • Back to the Basics
    Link to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DryCreekWranglerSchool Link to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drycreekdewayne/ Link to Website: https://drycreekwranglers.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/30/2023
    23:29
  • Building A Better Mouse Trap
    Link to YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DryCreekWranglerSchool Link to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drycreekdewayne/ Link to Website: https://drycreekwranglers.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    27:57

About Dry Creek Wrangler Podcast

Dewayne Noel has been living the horse life for over 30 years as a professional and private owner. A husband of 30 years, the father of 7 grown children, and "Grumpa" to many grandchildren, this life experience cannot be separated from the reality of who he is and often makes its way into the mix. As a Christian with a varied and unique history in ministry and law enforcement, he also brings these life experiences to the table. It is not the purpose of this podcast to present "the" way to do anything but rather to use simple logic and experience to try and help others who might be looking for answers. It does not always offer direct answers to certain questions but instead humbly seeks to show a road one might go down to find the answers they need for themselves.
