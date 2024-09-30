Trump Picks BLOWS UP in his face WORSE THAN EXPECTED
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks getting destroyed even within own party.
17:24
Trump NUKES his Entire Term Before IT STARTS
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Donald Trump’s latest moves that are the dumbest in presidential transition history.
20:15
Fox News GETS IMPLICATED in Trump CABINET SCANDAL
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on how Trump’s Cabinet pick scandals are now drawing in Fox into the dumpster fire.
20:22
GOP starts EXTORTING its OWN MEMBERS over Trump Picks?!!
MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Republicans going after each other based on Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks.
21:05
Trump DISASTER TRANSITION gets EVEN WORSE
On this episode of the MeidasTouch Podcast: Trump’s plans emerge as he threatens mass deportations using the military and plans massive cuts to social safety net programs in order to ensure the rich get tax cuts; Trump threatens prosecutions over bad polls as the corporate media bends the knee; Even Fox and Trump voters become uneasy with some of Trump’s first moves; President Biden makes a big statement regarding climate and the future of clean energy; Biden provides Ukraine with some much-needed offensive weapons; and more. Ben, Brett and Jordy break it down.
Ben, Brett and Jordy Meiselas are three brothers with very unique backgrounds! Ben is a top lawyer and Colin Kaepernick’s business partner. Brett is a two-time Emmy award winning video editor from the world of film and television. Jordy, the fan favorite, was an award-winning advertising executive in New York. The brothers' unique approach at covering news by combining hilarious brother banter with an unapologetic support of democracy has earned them millions of supporters in America and across the globe and made them social media icons. The MeidasTouch Podcast combines brotherly love, comedy, news coverage, and deep discussions about supporting our democracy and is the go-to destination for top political leaders who view the podcast as a pivotal stop for their interviews. Join the Meiselas brothers and their loyal following — the self-described MeidasMighty — with new episodes featuring all three brothers released every Tuesday and Friday morning, and breaking news updates every single day! Catch the MeidasTouch Podcast with the brothers LIVE on video every Monday and Thursday night at 8p ET/5p PT on the MeidasTouch YouTube channel!