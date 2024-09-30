Trump DISASTER TRANSITION gets EVEN WORSE

On this episode of the MeidasTouch Podcast: Trump's plans emerge as he threatens mass deportations using the military and plans massive cuts to social safety net programs in order to ensure the rich get tax cuts; Trump threatens prosecutions over bad polls as the corporate media bends the knee; Even Fox and Trump voters become uneasy with some of Trump's first moves; President Biden makes a big statement regarding climate and the future of clean energy; Biden provides Ukraine with some much-needed offensive weapons; and more. Ben, Brett and Jordy break it down.