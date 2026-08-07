Rep. Max Miller remains defiant in the face of a growing chorus of calls for him to step down amid abuse allegations, which he denies. And he is not the only Republican congressman facing allegations and an investigation. All of it has anxiety spiking in the GOP for fears they could lose seats because of mounting scandals and potentially, control of the House. Plus, new details on a man arrested outside a Trump golf course in California. Authorities say he was armed, days before the president was set to arrive there.

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