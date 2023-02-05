Biden to send 1,500 troops to border as the U.S. braces for migrant surge

The Biden administration plans to send 1,500 additional troops to the U.S-Mexican border as the Title 42 public health authority expires next week. The city of El Paso has issued a disaster declaration as it sees nearly 1,400 migrants a day coming to cross the border, according to a federal law enforcement source. CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores is in El Paso. She tells Anderson Cooper how the city is preparing for the expected surge. Plus, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg who worked for Tucker Carlson and has filed a pair of explosive lawsuits against the network joins AC360 to discuss what it was like working for the former host.