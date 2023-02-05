Anderson Cooper brings you highlights from CNN's premier nightly news program AC360. More
Available Episodes
5 of 961
Atlanta mass shooting suspect arrested after hours long manhunt
Officials say at least one person is dead and four others were injured after a gunman became enraged during a visit to an Atlanta medical facility and opened fire. The suspect, 24-year-old Deoin Patterson, was taken into custody in a nearby county after a hours long manhunt. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tells Anderson Cooper how intense a search like this one can be for law enforcement.
Plus, sources tell CNN that prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith have been probing the Trump Organization’s handling of the Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage following the subpoena last summer for the footage. CNN Senior Crime and Justice Reporter Katelyn Polantz joins AC360 with the details.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
5/4/2023
38:55
Biden to send 1,500 troops to border as the U.S. braces for migrant surge
The Biden administration plans to send 1,500 additional troops to the U.S-Mexican border as the Title 42 public health authority expires next week. The city of El Paso has issued a disaster declaration as it sees nearly 1,400 migrants a day coming to cross the border, according to a federal law enforcement source. CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores is in El Paso. She tells Anderson Cooper how the city is preparing for the expected surge.
Plus, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg who worked for Tucker Carlson and has filed a pair of explosive lawsuits against the network joins AC360 to discuss what it was like working for the former host.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
5/3/2023
41:06
ICE source: Suspect in Texas massacre had been deported 4 times after entering U.S. illegally
There is a manhunt for Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, who police say is armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed five neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy. A source with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells CNN the suspect had been deported from the United States four times after he entered illegally. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tells AC360 what investigators are likely doing to try and track down Oropesa.
Plus, CNN National Correspondent Randi Kaye joins AC360 from Celebration, Florida to give an update on the ongoing legal battles between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
5/2/2023
41:32
Children among at least 23 killed in early-morning Russian strike on Ukrainian apartment block
At least 23 people have died after a Russian airstrike on Ukrainian civilians. Rescuers are still searching for any children and other survivors in the rubble of the apartments. Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling tells Anderson Cooper why he thinks it’ll be a “difficult fight” over the next couple weeks.
Plus, best-selling author Judy Blume joins AC360 to discuss why she thinks certain books are being banned in some Florida schools and libraries, including at least one of her own. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
4/29/2023
40:57
Pence testifies to federal grand jury investigating Trump and January 6
Sources tell CNN that former Vice President Mike Pence testified in front of a federal grand jury that’s investigating then-President Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Pence spoke with investigators for more than five hours, according to a source familiar with the matter. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe tells AC360 why he thinks Trump should be “very, very nervous” about Pence’s testimony.
Plus, E. Jean Carroll was back on the stand in her civil battery and defamation lawsuit against Trump. Carroll alleges the former President raped her in the spring of 1996 and then defamed her for years. Trump has denied the accusations. CNN Correspondent Kara Scannell gives AC360 an update on the cross-examination.To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy