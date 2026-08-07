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Anderson Cooper 360

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Anderson Cooper 360
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1785 episodes

  • Anderson Cooper 360

    Furious Push to Get Defiant Rep. Miller Out of Race

    08/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    According to a source, Republican party officials are engaged in an intense effort to push Ohio Rep. Max Miller to drop out of his race in the face of abuse allegations. Allegations he denies. Plus, AI has created 16 new viruses. Some scientists herald it as a major medical breakthrough, while others worry it could eventually pave the way for a computer-generated pandemic.
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  • Anderson Cooper 360

    GOP Rep. Miller Remains Defiant: “Not Going Anywhere”

    08/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    Rep. Max Miller remains defiant in the face of a growing chorus of calls for him to step down amid abuse allegations, which he denies. And he is not the only Republican congressman facing allegations and an investigation. All of it has anxiety spiking in the GOP for fears they could lose seats because of mounting scandals and potentially, control of the House. Plus, new details on a man arrested outside a Trump golf course in California. Authorities say he was armed, days before the president was set to arrive there.
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  • Anderson Cooper 360

    Major Primary Races Across Five States

    08/05/2026 | 47 mins.
    It's Election Night in America with primaries in Michigan, Virginia, Washington state, Missouri, and Kansas. Plus, Jake Tapper joins on his exclusive interview with embattled Republican Congressman Max Miller. The congressman is facing allegations of spousal abuse and calls by some in his own party to step down. He is denying the allegations and vowing to stay in the race.
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  • Anderson Cooper 360

    Sources: Trump "Furious" with Pirro, "Blindsided" by Pool Filing

    08/04/2026 | 47 mins.
    New reporting that President Trump is furious with the US Attorney for Washington, DC Jeanine Pirro, who also happens to be a longtime friend and former Fox personality, over a Justice Department conclusion that problems with the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool stemmed from a flawed renovation rather than vandalism, two people familiar with his thinking told CNN. Plus, tens of thousands of people evacuated as wildfires burn across Washington state.
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  • Anderson Cooper 360

    Trump: “I Wish” $1.8B Fund Weren’t Dead Amid Revolt Over Blanche Bid

    08/01/2026 | 48 mins.
    The Justice Department is admitting that President Trump’s $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was “botched,” and it is dropping the criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn that accused him of vandalizing the pool, according to a new court filing from DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro. Plus, the White House says the president held the first-ever live, televised cabinet meeting at Camp David today. We look at the key moments over the years at the presidential retreat.
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About Anderson Cooper 360
Anderson Cooper brings you highlights from CNN's premier nightly news program AC360.
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