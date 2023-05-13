Bloomberg Daybreak delivers today's top stories, with context, in just 15 minutes. Get informed from Bloomberg's 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries... More
Debt Ceiling Meeting; Fed President Signals Pause
Your morning briefing. The news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast:1) 2nd Round of Debt Ceiling Talks2) Fed's Bostic Favors Policy Pause3) Amgen's Takeover of Horizon to Be Challenged
5/16/2023
23:50
Debt Talks to Resume; Turkey Poised for Runoff Vote
Your morning briefing. The news you need in just 15 minutes. On today's podcast: 1) Biden and McCarthy to Resume Debt Ceiling Talks 2) Turkey Poised for Runoff Vote3) Newmont Seals $19 Billion Newcrest Deal
5/15/2023
17:36
BONUS EPISODE: Jamie Dimon Speaks To Bloomberg
Jamie Dimon joins Bloomberg News to discuss the debt ceiling, the regional banking crisis and the US economy. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase speaks with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua from the bank's Global Markets Conference in Paris.
5/14/2023
18:46
Bloomberg Daybreak Weekend: Retail Earnings, Banks, China
Bloomberg Daybreak Weekend with Tom Busby takes a look at some of the stories we'll be tracking for you next week including a preview of this week's retail earnings, China's eco data and the British chambers of commerce.
5/13/2023
35:16
BONUS EPISODE: Janet Yellen Speaks To Bloomberg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sat down for an exclusive interview with Bloomberg News. She speaks with Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern on the sidelines of a Group of Seven gathering of finance officials in Niigata, Japan.