How did Jeffrey Epstein make his money? How did he spend it? In exclusive reporting, Jason Leopold reveals that federal prosecutors followed Epstein's money trail almost two decades ago – in an 18-month money laundering inquiry whose existence has remained hidden until now. In this episode, Leopold and co-host Matt Topic dive into Epstein's old emails, which capture his fury at the probe and his efforts to discredit the investigation and investigators. And they show which "Epstein Files" documents may hold the keys to the Epstein money mystery.

In August 2022, on the day the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago to recover files from Donald Trump's first term, another allegation was swirling around – that presidential papers may have been flushed down a White House toilet. This raised a lot of questions. How many documents could a person flush down a toilet? Could they be recovered? Did the FBI ever investigate? Join hosts Jason Leopold and Matt Topic, and producers Heather Schroering and Sean Cannon, on a journey of sinkholes, fatbergs and the power of public record searches.

Earlier this year, newly minted young workers from the Department of Government Efficiency slashed USAID spending and hobbled the US Institute of Peace. Meanwhile, at the Peace Corps, staffers spent weeks preparing for their own mystery guest from Doge – ensuring that whoever arrived would have computers, a quiet conference room and weekend access, according to public records obtained under FOIA. Special thanks/apologies to Phil Collins, Loverboy, Slayer and Megadeth for this episode's rich tapestry of musical touchpoints. For access to episodes early and ad-free, subscribe at www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions/podcasts

Exclusivity was the point of Wu-Tang Clan's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. Only one copy was produced. A few minutes of it were played -- once -- in public. It sold at auction, with the condition it be heard only in private. And the album may have remained shrouded in mystery, were it not for a pharma bro, a Justice Department seizure... and the power of the Freedom of Information Act. Thanks to Open Mike Eagle for reading this week's Justice Department documents. For access to episodes early and ad-free, subscribe at www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions/podcasts

The new Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the government to release a trove of documents from its Jeffrey Epstein investigations – minus whatever documents the Justice Department determines need to be withheld from the public. Jason and Matt dig into the FBI's massive review of the Epstein files earlier this year, unearth an inventory of the government's Epstein records and explore an alternate way the files could go public -- via a long-running, under-the-radar court battle. For early and ad-free access to this episode on Apple, subscribe at www.bloomberg.com/subscriptions/podcasts.

