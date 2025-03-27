Former Action Guys Podcast is a way for veterans, first responders and others to share their stories that the world has never heard in a casual, conversational ...

Fred Apgar worked in Air Force intelligence during the Vietnam War. However, he was part of the clandestine war in Laos that was not acknowledged at the time. We talk fire support, electronic warfare, and Fred's return to the country to close that chapter of his life. Fred's Bookhttps://www.amazon.com/Return-Plaine-Jarres-Fred-Apgar/dp/196430003700:00:00 J Cramer Graphics Ad00:00:40 Intro | Joining the Air Force00:04:07 Treatment of Veterans | Deployment Cycles00:14:08 Individual Augments to Vietnam | Joining the Air Force00:17:49 Vietnam Vet Reacts to Afghanistan Withdrawal00:29:31 Airborne Intelligence in Laos and Vietnam00:32:20 What are the JTAC and FAC Jobs?00:41:28 Operations in Laos and the Naming of the Podcast00:44:43 Laos ELINT Missions | TF Alpha00:53:27 First Paveway Bombs | Dragon's Jaw Bridge01:00:46 "We Weren't In Laos"01:07:22 Redemption01:18:11 Keep Your Honor Clean | POWs

Travis Harless is a former 0311 Marine Rifleman who joined when he was 17 and linked up with C 1/7 in Kuwait only weeks after graduating from the School of Infantry. Because his first deployment began so soon into his enlistment, Harless was able to deploy three times during his four year enlistment.C 1/7 Flags: https://www.jcramergraphics.com/search?q=charley Travis's podcasthttps://youtube.com/@badgesbulletsblunders 00:00:00 J Cramer Graphics Ad00:00:40 Intro | Joining the Marines00:06:48 Police Academy vs Marine Boot Camp00:10:06 Infantry Training | Deployment with C 1/700:26:51 First Engagement00:35:02 Rockets00:45:03 The Infantry | From Iron Sights to Optics00:56:55 Hillbilly Armor01:11:13 Pre-Deployment Training01:25:38 Is Iraq Safer Now?

Aren Brandfass & Cody Anderson are former MARSOC plank holders who also worked as government contractors before starting the Stranger By The Hour podcast. We dive into some current events and controversies in this episode!Stranger By The Hour Linkhttps://open.spotify.com/show/5Webs3ny2aEpe7AuKp6rPv00:00:00 J Cramer Graphics Ad00:00:40 Intro | Podcasting00:09:00 Information Operations00:15:50 Who is "They"00:24:30 Epstein00:29:49 Ukraine vs Russia00:50:43 Immigration00:57:35 Artifical Intelligence01:03:37 Assassination Attempt01:17:46 OnlyFans01:33:43 Tech Overlords01:45:04 Not Caring About Overseas Conflicts02:09:43 Keeping Perspective

Merryl Tengesdal had a dream to reach space and believed her best chance was as a Naval Aviator. She began her career flying H-60s, moved on to training students flying the T-34c and T-6a, then applied for an inter-service transfer to screen to become a U-2 spy plane pilot.Merryl's siteshttps://merryltengesdal.com/shop-book/https://www.youtube.com/@UC_RCb3DfyEaWv80aQlKooRg00:00:00 J Cramer Graphics Ad00:00:40 Intro | mIRC Chat00:04:47 1st Deployment | 1st Females on Ship00:10:00 I Wanted to Be an Astronaut00:14:40 Flight School00:19:59 Landing SH-60s in Rough Seas00:32:24 SH-60 Roles00:34:40 2nd Deployment | South America00:46:58 Different Cultures00:56:44 Applying to be a U-2 Pilot01:01:38 U-2 Spy Plane Pilot Selection and Training01:16:54 U-2 Pilot's Custom Space Suit01:23:04 Operating at High-Altitude01:32:58 First High Altitude Flight | Food During Missions01:37:02 Foreign Navies and Life on US Ships01:42:33 Reality Checks | Casualty Assistance Officer01:52:46 Extreme Ross

Brian Dickinson is a former Navy Aviation Rescue Swimmer and alpinist that has climbed the highest peak on each continent. Check out our entire interview on Ep. 211.Brian's Sitehttps://briandickinson.net/00:00:00 Tibet Route vs Nepal Route00:04:09 Acclimating to Everest00:07:27 Summit Day00:09:59 Gear Malfunction00:13:52 The Final Push | Summiting Everest00:19:57 Verifying a Summit

Former Action Guys Podcast is a way for veterans, first responders and others to share their stories that the world has never heard in a casual, conversational format that allows a natural flow of information about their career and lives. Justin Cramer is a former Marine JTAC Evaluator that completed 5 deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and on the USS Makin Island. Justin served with 1st ANGLICO, 10th Marine Regiment, 3rd Battalion 6th Marine Regiment and others before leaving the military after 12 years in 2018.Some content is not appropriate for children or listeners because of the graphic description of combat and other traumatic events.