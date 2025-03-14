Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentTruth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner
Listen to Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner in the App
Listen to Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner

Podcast Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner
KBLA Talk 1580
The renowned scholar and powerhouse public intellectual join forces weekdays to sound off on the news of the day from an unapologetically progressive perspectiv...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Teach-in Thursday: Roberta Flack
    Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the extraordinary work of Grammy Award winning singer and pianists Roberta Flack. 
    --------  
    42:48
  • The End of the Department of Education
    Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the impact gutting the Department of Education may have on the state and local levels. How will this affect the quality of education moving forward? 
    --------  
    40:52
  • The Red Scare of 2025
    Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the case of Mahmoud Khalil, an activist for Palestinian rights who has been targeted by the Trump administration. How does this impact the right to Freedom of Speech and other civil liberties.
    --------  
    41:28
  • The Symbol and Substance of Bloody Sunday
    Dr. West and Nina Turner discuss the disconnect between the symbol of Bloody Sunday 60 years later and the lack of substance or commitment to build on the work of the generation that made social and political sacrifices.
    --------  
    38:24
  • Teach-in Thursday: Bree Newsome Bass
    Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the courage and tenacity of activist, artist and thought leader Bree Newsome Bass. In 2015, Newsome Bass climbed the flag pole at the South Carolina state house and took down the Confederate flag.
    --------  
    41:22

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner

The renowned scholar and powerhouse public intellectual join forces weekdays to sound off on the news of the day from an unapologetically progressive perspective.
Podcast website

Listen to Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast A More Perfect Union with Nii-Quartelai Quartey
    A More Perfect Union with Nii-Quartelai Quartey
    Government, Society & Culture, News, Politics
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/17/2025 - 4:46:11 PM