Truth Time with Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner

Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the extraordinary work of Grammy Award winning singer and pianists Roberta Flack.
--------
42:48
The End of the Department of Education
Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the impact gutting the Department of Education may have on the state and local levels. How will this affect the quality of education moving forward?
--------
40:52
The Red Scare of 2025
Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the case of Mahmoud Khalil, an activist for Palestinian rights who has been targeted by the Trump administration. How does this impact the right to Freedom of Speech and other civil liberties.
--------
41:28
The Symbol and Substance of Bloody Sunday
Dr. West and Nina Turner discuss the disconnect between the symbol of Bloody Sunday 60 years later and the lack of substance or commitment to build on the work of the generation that made social and political sacrifices.
--------
38:24
Teach-in Thursday: Bree Newsome Bass
Dr. Cornel West and Nina Turner discuss the courage and tenacity of activist, artist and thought leader Bree Newsome Bass. In 2015, Newsome Bass climbed the flag pole at the South Carolina state house and took down the Confederate flag.