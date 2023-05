Democracy Summit

CSIS’s Marti Flacks joins the podcast to discuss President Biden’s upcoming 2nd Summit for Democracy. On Tuesday, March 28th, CSIS will host a half-day Forum as part of the 2023 Summit for Democracy spotlighting the critical impact of the private sector on democracy around the world and spotlighting commitments that companies are making to advance democracy. This official Summit side event will feature senior government officials, corporate executives, and civil society leaders.