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Into Africa

CSIS | Center for Strategic and International Studies
BusinessGovernment
Into Africa
Latest episode

198 episodes

  • Into Africa

    Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme: Ebola outbreak in Ituri, Congo "a perfect storm."

    07/30/2026 | 41 mins.
    This week on Into Africa, we are sharing an episode from the CSIS podcast, CommonHealth, hosted by CSIS Senior Vice President and Director of Global Health Policy Center Stephen Morrison. Stephen is joined by Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme. Dr. Ihekweazu spent several weeks in the hot zone in eastern Congo, mobilizing the international response to the late-discovered Ebola outbreak. Establishing community trust and confidence is the single most urgent challenge across all activities. At the six-week point, the response is scaling. However, "We have to be humble." "We are nowhere yet where we want to be." There is now a high-level UN figure in eastern Congo charged with addressing the complex security challenges. The absence of advanced US technical expertise in the deliberations and response, following the US withdrawal from WHO, is "strange." "Everyone pays a price."
  • Into Africa

    Africa at the Center: Power, Partnership, and the Future Global Order

    07/16/2026 | 44 mins.
    As global power shifts and competition intensifies, Africa is moving from the margins toward the center of the global strategic stage. The question is whether the continent will become a decisive global actor—and whether its partners are prepared for that repositioning. Too often, policymakers consumed by immediate crises overlook the deeper structural forces reshaping Africa’s trajectory. Trade integration, demographic shifts, and greater African agency will shape the continent's role in the changing global order.

    Drawing on decades of forecasting data and scenario modeling, Jakkie Cilliers, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Security Studies and Director of the Africa Futures program, joins Oge to unpack the structural forces shaping the continent's future. Together, they explore the slow-moving but transformative trends shaping Africa's future.
  • Into Africa

    Old Playbooks, New Threats: Africa’s Evolving Security Landscape

    07/02/2026 | 48 mins.
    Across Africa, the security landscape is shifting. Extremist groups are becoming more mobile, more digitally savvy, and more deeply rooted in local grievances, even in cases where they lose physical territory. From northern Mozambique to the Sahel, the old playbooks for counterterrorism and conflict response are struggling to keep pace with threats that operate more like adaptive ecosystems than traditional insurgencies. 

    In the season two premiere of Into Africa, Dr. Olajumoke Ayandele, Clinical Assistant Professor at New York University, and Peter Bofin, Senior Analyst, Southeast Africa at ACLED, join Oge to unpack this evolving threat landscape. Together, they examine how technology is reshaping how armed groups recruit, finance, and operate.
  • Into Africa

    Into Africa: Season One Reflections

    05/07/2026 | 10 mins.
    In this season finale, we revisit our guests’ reflections on what continues to inspire hope for them.  Into Africa will be back on June 18th for its second season. Thank you for listening.
  • Into Africa

    Beyond Aid: Redefining Africa’s Development

    04/23/2026 | 43 mins.
    The international development and humanitarian landscape in Africa is at an inflection point, driven by a convergence of severe funding cuts,  escalated climate and conflict-related crisis, and a necessary, but challenging shift from donor-led relief to locally led, long-term development. The current aid architecture was built for a different era, and this moment of disruption presents an opportunity to reimagine a system that is more effective, sustainable, and built on local partnerships and resilience.

    Tjada D'Oyen McKenna, CEO of Mercy Corps, and Noam Unger, Vice-President of the Global Development department at CSIS, join Oge to assess the current state of the international development and humanitarian assistance landscape and explore what challenges and opportunities this moment presents for  Africa’s future.

    Note: Into Africa will be taking a short break and will return in the next few months!
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About Into Africa
Fearless music activists. Savvy tech entrepreneurs. Social disrupters. Into Africa shatters narratives that dominate U.S. perceptions of Africa. With the world’s youngest population, the decisions made across Africa today—good or bad—will shape the world’s future. Featuring in-depth interviews, the CSIS Africa Program sits down with policymakers, journalists, academics, and other trailblazers in African affairs to shine a spotlight on the people and stories shaping cultural, political, and economic trends across the continent today and for decades to come.
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