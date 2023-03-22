Fearless music activists. Savvy tech entrepreneurs. Social disrupters. Into Africa shatters the narratives that dominate U.S. perceptions of Africa. Host Mvemba... More
VP Harris Takes U.S. Promises One Step Further
Mvemba is joined by Maria Burnett (Senior Associate, CSIS Africa Program) and Gyude Moore (Senior Policy Fellow, Center for Global Development). They discuss the slate of high-level U.S. government visits to Africa, culminating with Vice President Kamala Harris, and the impact of these visits on U.S.-Africa relations.
5/4/2023
27:21
Sudan Conflict: How Did We Get Here?
Mvemba is joined by Cameron Hudson, Senior Associate with the CSIS Africa Program. They unpack the long-term drivers of tensions between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the factors that have triggered the current deadly unrest, and its devastating impact on civilians. They also discuss concerns about the conflict spreading across the region and the fate of Sudan's beleaguered democratic transition and security sector reforms.
4/20/2023
27:19
The Clerics Forging Peace in the Sahel
Catherine Nzuki, Associate Fellow with the CSIS Africa Program, steps in for Mvemba this week. Catherine is joined by two Ghanaian clerics: Bishop Alfred Agyenta and Sheikh Dr. Hazic Hussein Zakaria. They discuss insecurity and peacebuilding in the Sahel, the drivers of conflict in Ghana, the power of religious peacebuilding and interfaith dialogue, and the long-term solutions to the crisis in the Sahel.
Find out more about the Sahel Peace Initiative: https://www.crs.org/media-center/current-issues/sahel-crisis-facts-and-how-help
4/6/2023
45:34
Diving Deeper: U.S.-Africa Engagement on Maritime Security
Africa’s coastline is over 18,900 miles (30,500 km). With 2023 marking the 10-year anniversary of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct and the first ever African Maritime Forces Summit in Cabo Verde, the time to discuss key threats, threat management frameworks, and strategic partnerships to the African maritime space is critical.
This week on Into Africa, Mvemba is joined by Rear Admiral Chase Patrick, Director of the U.S. Naval Forces Maritime Headquarters to Europe-Africa and the U.S. Sixth Fleet and Mr. Mark Schapiro, Foreign Policy Advisor of the U.S. Naval Forces to Europe-Africa. They discuss threats faced by key anchor countries for U.S. maritime security engagement such as Djibouti and the Gulf of Guinea, the amplification of multilateral maritime partnerships to combat ‘sea-blindness’, economic challenges posed by maritime security, and more.
3/22/2023
33:23
Takeaways From Nigeria’s Elections
Mvemba is joined by Amaka Anku, Practice Head for Africa at the Eurasia Group. They offer their initial reactions to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, discuss the allegations of voter irregularities, and reflect on one of Nigeria's most competitive and consequential elections since the end of military rule in 1999.
This episode was recorded on March 02, 2023.
