Service Business Mastery for Skilled Trades: HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical Home Service

How to Run a Successful HVAC Company and Grow From Startup to $1 Million in Revenue

In this episode, hosts Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch are joined by Ken Hale and Jake Deputy from Complete Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, a company dedicated to HVAC solutions and business growth in the contracting space. 🔧📈 Ken Hale, Founder of Complete Comfort, has over 20 years of experience in the HVAC industry. Together with his business partner and General Manager, Jake Deputy, they have transformed Complete Comfort through a focus on operational consistency and team leadership. They share how they have overcome growth challenges, created a collaborative culture, and built a sustainable business model that thrives, even through seasonal fluctuations. 💡🤝🚀 In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: How Ken and Jake broke through business growth plateaus with a focus on consistency and small operational changes. The importance of building a strong, aligned team culture to drive motivation and performance. Practical strategies for balancing operational control while empowering your team leaders. Proven tactics for maintaining steady revenue during seasonal slowdowns through outbound marketing and customer conversion techniques.