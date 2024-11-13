Service Business Mastery for Skilled Trades: HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical Home Service

From HVAC Technician to Entrepreneur Scaling Blue-Collar Businesses with Matt Murray
Welcome to the Service Business Mastery Podcast! Visit our website for more episodes and insights! www.servicebusinessmastery.comIn this episode, hosts Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch are joined by Matt Murray Founder and CEO of Blue Collar King Coaching & Consulting, known as the "Blue Collar King," a leading voice in business coaching for service-based industries. 🛠️💼 With more than 20 years of hands-on experience in the HVAC and mechanical sectors. Matt's expertise in leadership development, personal growth, and strategic business systems equips contractors with the tools to build strong company cultures and drive sustainable growth. Through his "Blue Collar King" Blueprint, Matt helps service business owners navigate challenges and achieve lasting success in a competitive industry. 🔍🚀📈 In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: How effective leadership and personal growth drive long-term business success Practical strategies for transitioning from technician to business owner The impact of self-awareness on overcoming business challenges and self-sabotage Techniques for building a company culture that supports team growth and retention How Matt's "Blue Collar King" Blueprint empowers service contractors with tools for sustainable growth If you enjoy the episode, please don't hesitate to leave us a review (5 stars preferably 😉) Links & References: Linkedin: Matt Murray Blue Collar King Executive Coaching Website: Blue Collar King Executive Coaching
49:37
Scaling Your Home Service Business with AI-Powered Customer Support with Bradley Scruggs from Zyratalk
Welcome to the Service Business Mastery Podcast! Visit our website for more episodes and insights! www.servicebusinessmastery.com In this episode, hosts Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch are joined by Bradley Scruggs, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-founder of ZyraTalk, a company transforming customer engagement with AI technology for home service businesses. 🤖📞 Bradley Scruggs brings nearly ten years of experience in the home service industry. His expertise in AI-powered voice assistants helps contractors reduce missed calls, streamline customer interactions, and boost operational efficiency. ZyraTalk specializes in solutions that allow HVAC and home service companies to capture leads, improve customer satisfaction, and stay competitive in today's market. 🚀📈✨ In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: How AI voice technology can reduce missed calls and improve customer satisfaction. Best practices for customizing AI to handle unique business needs and FAQs. The role of AI in transforming traditional answering services for home service businesses. Insights into integrating AI with CRMs to streamline bookings and dispatching. Future trends in AI for outbound calling and how businesses can stay compliant with regulations. If you enjoy the episode, please don't hesitate to leave us a review (5 stars preferably 😉) Links & References: LinkedIn: Bradley Scruggs ZyraTalk Website: ZyraTalk
48:30
How to Run a Successful HVAC Company and Grow From Startup to $1 Million in Revenue
Welcome to the Service Business Mastery Podcast! Visit our website for more episodes and insights! www.servicebusinessmastery.com In this episode, hosts Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch are joined by Ken Hale and Jake Deputy from Complete Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing, a company dedicated to HVAC solutions and business growth in the contracting space. 🔧📈 Ken Hale, Founder of Complete Comfort, has over 20 years of experience in the HVAC industry. Together with his business partner and General Manager, Jake Deputy, they have transformed Complete Comfort through a focus on operational consistency and team leadership. They share how they have overcome growth challenges, created a collaborative culture, and built a sustainable business model that thrives, even through seasonal fluctuations. 💡🤝🚀 In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: How Ken and Jake broke through business growth plateaus with a focus on consistency and small operational changes. The importance of building a strong, aligned team culture to drive motivation and performance. Practical strategies for balancing operational control while empowering your team leaders. Proven tactics for maintaining steady revenue during seasonal slowdowns through outbound marketing and customer conversion techniques. If you enjoy the episode, please don't hesitate to leave us a review (5 stars preferably 😉) Links & References: Ken Hale Complete Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing
55:29
Customer Loyalty Strategies for Service Business Owners to Boost Retention with Justin Riley
Welcome to the Service Business Mastery Podcast! Visit our website for more episodes and insights! www.servicebusinessmastery.com In this episode, hosts Tersh Blissett and Joshua Crouch are joined by Justin Riley, President of UpFrog, a company revolutionizing marketing and lead generation for service-based businesses. 📊💻 Justin Riley brings over 20 years of experience in contracting and marketing to the table. His expertise in transparent pricing and lead-capturing strategies is helping contractors improve customer engagement and boost conversions. UpFrog specializes in tools that empower HVAC and home service companies to build trust with clients and stay ahead in a competitive market. 🔍📈✨ In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: How transparent pricing can boost customer engagement and trust. Practical strategies for converting leads through targeted marketing. The value of empathy in customer interactions and its impact on long-term business success. Techniques for capturing leads at different stages of the customer journey. How UpFrog's online pricing systems can help contractors stay competitive in today's market. If you enjoy the episode, please don't hesitate to leave us a review (5 stars preferably 😉) Links & References: Justin Riley Upfrog
1:30:37
Building a Million-Dollar Service Business From Door Knocking with Zach Jones & Dalton Hadley
Welcome to the Service Business Mastery Podcast! Visit our website for more episodes and insights! www.servicebusinessmastery.com In this episode, we are excited to feature Zach Jones and Dalton Hadley from Air Support Heating & Cooling, two rising stars in the HVAC industry. Zach and Dalton have built their business from the ground up, growing rapidly in just 18 months by staying debt-free and using innovative strategies to drive customer growth. 🚀💡 These two entrepreneurs share their journey from starting with $13,000 to scaling their company across multiple locations, offering valuable insights into low-budget marketing, reinvesting profits, and building a high-performance team. 💼🏗️ In this episode, here's what you can expect to learn: Zach and Dalton's journey from starting their HVAC business with just $13,000 to becoming successful entrepreneurs. How to grow a small HVAC business while staying lean and debt-free. Innovative marketing strategies like door knocking, referrals, and leveraging Google My Business for rapid growth. The importance of reinvesting profits into the business to fuel expansion and improve operations. Practical tips on building a high-performance team and knowing when to make key hires to scale your business. If you enjoy the episode, please don't hesitate to leave us a review (5 stars preferably 😉) Links & References: LinkedIn Accounts: Dalton Hadley Zach Jones Air Support Heating and Cooling Website: Air Support Heating and Cooling
