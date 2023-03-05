CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power is a speaker series on women in international business and global affairs. The biweekly podcast features leading women from the co... More
Available Episodes
5 of 179
The Establishment of the U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council
On this episode, host Kathleen McInnis sat down with Ambassador Paula J. Dobriansky, the former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs, at the Reagan National Defense Forum. Ambassador Dobrianksy discussed the establishment of the U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council during the George W. Bush administration.
5/3/2023
20:18
On the Ground in Iraq
Host Kathleen McInnis sat down with Kristi Rogers, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Principal to Principal, for a conversation on her time working on the ground in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. Additionally, they discuss her experience in problem-solving and crisis communications.
4/26/2023
24:14
A Practical Approach to Migration
Host Kathleen McInnis sat down with Amy E. Pope, U.S. Candidate for Director General at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), for a powerful conversation on her approach to migration, and her decision to run for IOM Director General.
4/19/2023
27:00
The Only Woman on the Abraham Accords Team
On this episode, host Kathleen McInnis sat down with Morgan Ortagus, the former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, at the Reagan National Defense Forum. Morgan walked us through her role in the historic Abraham Accords, and more!
4/12/2023
19:19
A Conversation with Admiral Linda L. Fagan, 27th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard
On April 4, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, the 27th Commandant of the United States Coast Guard, joined Kathleen McInnis for a Smart Women, Smart Power speaker series event. The pair discussed the U.S. Coast Guard’s growing presence beyond America’s immediate maritime borders, including in the Indo-Pacific and the Arctic. Additionally, the pair discussed Admiral Fagan’s approach to leadership, recruitment, and retention within the force.
CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power is a speaker series on women in international business and global affairs. The biweekly podcast features leading women from the corporate, government, and national security worlds discussing top international issues.