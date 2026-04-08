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Smart Women, Smart Power

CSIS | Center for Strategic and International Studies
BusinessGovernment
Smart Women, Smart Power
Latest episode

247 episodes

  • Smart Women, Smart Power

    The Global Leadership Reset: AI, Allies, and a Transforming World

    01/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    Mishal Husain is known as one of Britain’s best interviewers who commands the attention of powerhouse figures. SWSP guest host, Emily Harding, sat down with Mishal to unpack her approach to high-stakes interviews and to explore major geopolitical trends that have emerged in 2025, from artificial intelligence to the shift in global leadership.
  • Smart Women, Smart Power

    Humans in Low Orbit: A Conversation with Astronaut Dr. Peggy Whitson

    10/31/2025 | 33 mins.
    Dr. Peggy Whitson holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut and any woman astronaut in the world. In this episode, guest host Emily Harding, Vice President of the CSIS Defense and Security Department, sits down with Dr. Whitson, Vice President of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space and former NASA astronaut, about health breakthroughs in space, the future of human spaceflight, and her record-setting journey in low orbit.
  • Smart Women, Smart Power

    A Fresh Perspective on National Security Policy

    10/24/2025 | 24 mins.
    Dr. Kathleen McInnis joins Nina Easton, Co-CEO of SellersEaston Media and Co-Founder of Journey to Lead, for a thoughtful discussion reflecting on her time leading SWSP and shaping a research agenda that explores how the United States can apply fresh perspectives to its most pressing security challenges — from strategic competition with China to Russia’s war in Ukraine. We hope you'll stay tuned as we continue to bring you powerful, in-depth conversations with women leaders from around the globe.
  • Smart Women, Smart Power

    Inside the CIA: Confronting China’s Digital Strategy

    08/27/2025 | 48 mins.
    When Jennifer Ewbank was chosen to lead the CIA’s digital innovation team, she quickly made the strategic decision to center its digital mission around countering China’s comprehensive national digital strategy — a threat widely underestimated at the time within the U.S. government. On this episode, Host Kathleen McInnis digs into the “why” of this story and dives in deeper on Jennifer’s career in the CIA and State Department.
  • Smart Women, Smart Power

    An Icelandic Perspective Inside NATO

    06/25/2025 | 32 mins.
    Iceland has no standing military—so how did Brynja Huld Óskarsdóttir, an Icelandic civilian, find herself working for NATO in Afghanistan and now holding a key role at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly? Host Kathleen McInnis sits down with Brynja to explore her unique journey and meaningful contributions to the Alliance.
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About Smart Women, Smart Power
CSIS Smart Women, Smart Power is a speaker series on women in international business and global affairs. The biweekly podcast features leading women from the corporate, government, and national security worlds discussing top international issues.
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