Dr. Peggy Whitson holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut and any woman astronaut in the world. In this episode, guest host Emily Harding, Vice President of the CSIS Defense and Security Department, sits down with Dr. Whitson, Vice President of Human Spaceflight at Axiom Space and former NASA astronaut, about health breakthroughs in space, the future of human spaceflight, and her record-setting journey in low orbit.