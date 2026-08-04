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362 episodes
- Bill and Scott discuss the Trump administration's proposed new tariffs on Canada under Section 338, the implementation of Section 301 tariffs on more than 80 countries, and the implications of the tariff provisions contained in the Russia Sanctions Bill currently making its way through Congress.
- Bill and Scott unpack the latest developments around the Trump administration's Section 301 tariffs and take a look at the state of digital services taxes in Europe following President Trump's recent threat to impose 100% tariffs on countries that move forward with those taxes.
Chinese Export Restrictions, USTR in India and Uzbekistan, and German Pharmaceutical Pricing06/29/2026 | 32 mins.Bill and Scott take a look at recent Chinese export restrictions on U.S. companies, examine the USTR's visits to India and Uzbekistan, and dig into a newly announced U.S. probe of German pharmaceutical pricing.
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About The Trade Guys
Trade experts Scott Miller and Bill Reinsch break down the buzz around trade, how it affects policy, and how it impacts your day-to-day. The Trade Guys is a weekly podcast from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.Podcast website
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