Listen to The Trade Guys in the App
CSIS | Center for Strategic and International Studies
Trade experts Scott Miller and Bill Reinsch break down the buzz around trade, how it affects policy, and how it impacts your day-to-day. The Trade Guys is hoste... More
Trade experts Scott Miller and Bill Reinsch break down the buzz around trade, how it affects policy, and how it impacts your day-to-day. The Trade Guys is hoste... More

  • Is Big Bad?
    On this episode of the Trade Guys, they talk about EU digital trade, AGOA, and the US Chamber of Commerce.
    4/21/2023
    29:08
  • Friendship is in the Eye of the Beholder
    On this week’s episode, the Trade Guys talk about the Transatlantic trade relationship in light of European officials’ visit to China, Indonesia’s plan to propose a critical minerals deal with the U.S., and the state of globalization. Here is the link to The Trade Guys Crash Course: https://www.csis.org/executive-education/courses/crash-course-trade-policy-trade-guys
    4/14/2023
    34:05
  • The Center is Complicated
    On the next episode of the Trade Guys, they talk about the G7 trade ministers meeting and WTO reform, then they’ll talk about CPTPP and what’s going on between the US and China.
    4/7/2023
    27:57
  • Everyone Needs Friends in Washington
    This week, the Trade Guys discuss the U.S.-Japan deal on EV tax credits, USTR Katherine Tai's House Ways and Means Committee hearing, and Mexico's rollback of power and oil markets reforms.
    3/30/2023
    26:41
  • Chips, Canada, and IRA
    In this week's episode of the Trade Guys, we'll discuss the new CHIPS guard rails, President Biden's trip to Canada, and U.S. and E.U. Critical-Minerals Pact over IRA concerns.
    3/24/2023
    23:17

About The Trade Guys

Trade experts Scott Miller and Bill Reinsch break down the buzz around trade, how it affects policy, and how it impacts your day-to-day. The Trade Guys is hosted every week by H. Andrew Schwartz at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C. Email your questions to [email protected]
