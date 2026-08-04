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The Trade Guys

CSIS | Center for Strategic and International Studies
BusinessGovernment
The Trade Guys
Latest episode

362 episodes

  • The Trade Guys

    Tariffs, Tariffs, Tariffs: Sections 338 & 301 and the Russia Sanctions Bill

    08/03/2026 | 26 mins.
    Bill and Scott discuss the Trump administration's proposed new tariffs on Canada under Section 338, the implementation of Section 301 tariffs on more than 80 countries, and the implications of the tariff provisions contained in the Russia Sanctions Bill currently making its way through Congress.
  • The Trade Guys

    Dan Anthony on Tariffs and Small Businesses

    07/20/2026 | 33 mins.
    Bill and Scott welcome Dan Anthony, president of Trade Partnership Worldwide, to discuss recent tariffs and their impact on small businesses.
  • The Trade Guys

    Section 301 Tariffs and Digital Services Taxes in Europe

    07/13/2026 | 24 mins.
    Bill and Scott unpack the latest developments around the Trump administration's Section 301 tariffs and take a look at the state of digital services taxes in Europe following President Trump's recent threat to impose 100% tariffs on countries that move forward with those taxes.
  • The Trade Guys

    USMCA Review Deadline with CSIS's Diego Marroquín Bitar

    07/07/2026 | 32 mins.
    Bill and Scott welcome Diego Marroquín Bitar, fellow with the CSIS Americas Program, following the July 1, 2026, USMCA review deadline to discuss the U.S. decision not to renew and the future of the USMCA.
  • The Trade Guys

    Chinese Export Restrictions, USTR in India and Uzbekistan, and German Pharmaceutical Pricing

    06/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    Bill and Scott take a look at recent Chinese export restrictions on U.S. companies, examine the USTR's visits to India and Uzbekistan, and dig into a newly announced U.S. probe of German pharmaceutical pricing.
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About The Trade Guys
Trade experts Scott Miller and Bill Reinsch break down the buzz around trade, how it affects policy, and how it impacts your day-to-day. The Trade Guys is a weekly podcast from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.
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