This week, Greg was joined by Natalie Sambhi and Bich Tran to discuss their new report on the factors that would shape Southeast Asian responses to potential U.S.-China conflict. Lauren and Japhet cover the latest from Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy to the latest updates on scam centers.

This week, Greg and Elina are joined by Prashanth Parameswaran to discuss his new book on the future of Southeast Asia’s strategic alignment amid U.S.-China rivalry. Lauren and Sebastian cover the latest in the region, from Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial to region-wide efforts against illegal drugs.

This week, Greg is joined by Regine Cabato to cover the latest in Philippine domestic politics, including Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial in the Senate. Lauren and Japhet cover the latest in the region, from Indonesia’s financial outlook to Japanese engagement within the region.

About Southeast Asia Radio

About Southeast Asia Radio

About Southeast Asia Radio

CSIS’ Greg Poling, Japhet Quitzon, and Lauren Mai, joined by Elina Noor, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, highlight the most important news from Southeast Asia and dive into candid conversations with leading voices on the region and U.S. foreign policy. We’ll cover everything you want to know about Southeast Asia. Geopolitics in the region? Recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic? Democracy and human rights? Nothing is off limits! So join us for “Southeast Asia Radio” every other Thursday, wherever you get your podcasts.