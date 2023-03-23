Greg Poling, Elina Noor, and Karen Lee highlight the most important news from Southeast Asia and dive into candid conversations with leading voices on the regio... More
Southeast Asia Radio One-Year Anniversary Special: Listener Q&A
Greg and Elina celebrate Southeast Asia Radio’s one-year anniversary with Andreyka Natalegawa, Danielle Fallin, and Karen Lee of the Southeast Asia Program team. They answer questions from listeners on the region’s 21st century challenges, security partnerships, advice for young professionals interested in Southeast Asia, and more. Karen is joined by Simon Tran Hudes, former research associate with the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, to cover the latest from the region.
5/4/2023
45:56
The Reinvigoration of the U.S.-Philippines Alliance with Charmaine Willoughby
Greg and Elina sit down with Charmaine Willoughby, Associate Professor at the Department of International Studies at De La Salle University in the Philippines. They discuss the latest flurry of developments in the U.S.-Philippines Alliance, including the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Balikatan joint military exercises, and new EDCA sites. Karen is joined by Margaret Lin, intern for the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, to cover the latest from the region.
4/20/2023
36:36
AUKUS and Australia’s Evolving Role in the Indo-Pacific with Charles Edel
Greg and Elina unpack the AUKUS trilateral security pact with CSIS Australia Chair Charles Edel. They discuss what the agreement entails, why it matters for Australia, and how regional partners in Southeast Asia are responding. Karen is joined by Diego Lingad, former intern with the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, to cover the latest from the region.
4/6/2023
36:23
Breaking Down the Asia Power Index with Susannah Patton
Greg and Elina talk with Susannah Patton, Director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Lowy Institute, an international policy think tank in Australia. They discuss key findings and unexpected results from the Asia Power Index, the Institute’s annual assessment that maps the changing distribution of power in the region. Karen is joined by Estey Chen, former intern with the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, to cover the latest from the region.
3/23/2023
30:52
Southeast Asia’s 2023 Economic Outlook with Juita Mohamad
Greg and Elina talk with Juita Mohamad, Director of the Economics and Business Unit at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) in Kuala Lumpur. They discuss Southeast Asia’s economic outlook, including the region’s prospects for post-pandemic recovery, opportunities from IPEF and RCEP, and the impact of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Karen is joined by Dylan Kean, a former researcher with the Southeast Asia Program at CSIS, to cover the latest from the region.
