17/01/2025

Susan Hulme reports from Westminster where MPs and peers spent Friday debating private members' bills. In the Commons there was an attempt to change the law to force housebuilders to install new solar panels on every new home. But a cloud threatened the so called Sunshine Bill. The Government said it wouldn't support the proposals because it wanted to bring in its own changes later this year. Over in the House of Lords, peers debated proposals for a new law which would require people who worked with children to report suspected child sexual abuse to the authorities. This week Susan was watching from the dug out by the side of the pitch as the House of Lords debated the Football Governance Bill. We have post match analysis from the BBC's Sports Editor and some of the leading players. And there's nothing half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats. Susan reports from the tow path as an MP takes to the Thames to publicise a private members bill that will be debated in the Commons later this month.