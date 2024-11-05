Powered by RND
Spilling the T

Spilling the T
Welcome to Spilling the T, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the MBTA.
Government

Available Episodes

  Maintaining Momentum with Doug Connett
    On this episode of Spilling the T, we speak with Doug Connett, Chief of Infrastructure at the MBTA. Doug outlines his plans for bringing MBTA infrastructure into a state of good repair and keeping it there. His multi-step plan for future success includes a comprehensive overhaul of outdated systems and procedures that will allow the MBTA to make significant strides in increasing safety and reliability for riders, as well as increasing operational efficiency across the system. If you’re curious about something at the MBTA, please reach out with questions, comments and show suggestions at [email protected]. Your feedback might end up in an episode of the show. Follow the MBTA on social media to keep up with news and updates about the system!
    35:10
  Commuter Rail Revolution with Mike Muller
    On this episode of Spilling the T, we speak with Michael Muller, the Executive Director of Commuter Rail at the MBTA. Michael tells us how Commuter Rail service has been changing since the pandemic, shares the plan to increase Commuter Rail service frequency and electrify the service, and what the future holds for Commuter Rail as a whole. Join us as we take a deep dive into the Commuter Rail at the MBTA. If you’re curious about something at the MBTA, please reach out with questions, comments and show suggestions at [email protected]. Your feedback might end up in an episode of the show. Follow the MBTA on social media to keep up with news and updates about the system!
    33:52
  Leading the Charge for T Access with Joanne Daniels-Finegold
    On this episode of Spilling the T, we speak with Joanne Daniels-Finegold, the named plaintiff in the landmark Joanne Daniels-Finegold, et al. v. Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority case, a class action lawsuit that alleged that the MBTA had failed to make the system accessible for everyone. In 2006, the parties entered into the Daniels-Finegold Settlement Agreement, forever changing the face of accessibility at the T. Joanne shares the events of her transformation into transit advocate and how her life became inexorably entwined with the story of the T. If you’re curious about something at the MBTA, please reach out with questions, comments and show suggestions at [email protected]. Your feedback might end up in an episode of the show. Follow the MBTA on social media to keep up with news and updates about the system!
    28:29
  Where the T Meets the Streets w/ Stacy Thompson from LivableStreets
    On this episode of Spilling the T, we speak with Stacy Thompson from LivableStreets Alliance about transit advocacy, transit oriented development, and how LivableStreets is trying to help shape the region into an affordable, connected and climate resilient community. If you’re curious about something at the MBTA, please reach out with questions, comments and show suggestions at [email protected]. Your feedback might end up in an episode of the show. Follow the MBTA on social media to keep up with news and updates about the system!
    38:44
  T Talk on TikTok with Jed Paul
    On this episode of Spilling the T, we speak with Jed Paul, a local TikTok creator known for his deadpan satire about riding the T. Jed tells the story of how he got into making transit focused content, shares a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process, and details his journey from TikTok personality to transit advocate with a preview of what comes next for him. If you’re curious about something at the MBTA, please reach out with questions, comments and show suggestions at [email protected]. Your feedback might end up in an episode of the show. Follow the MBTA on social media to keep up with news and updates about the system!
    24:41

About Spilling the T

Welcome to Spilling the T, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the MBTA. Hosted by Andrew Cassidy of the MBTA’s Customer and Employee Experience department, each episode takes a deep dive into the inner workings and issues the T is facing. At the MBTA, we believe in transparency, open communication, and continuous improvement. That's why we've created this podcast—to give you a firsthand look at the challenges we face, the innovative solutions we're implementing, and the dedicated people working tirelessly to keep our transportation system running smoothly. Join us as we bring you exclusive interviews with key individuals from various departments within the MBTA. We'll be Spilling the T on infrastructure upgrades, service disruptions, safety measures, and everything in between. This podcast is your backstage pass to understanding the complexities and nuances of operating one of the busiest transit systems in the nation. But it's not just about the challenges. We'll also be highlighting success stories and initiatives that make a positive impact on our riders and communities. From environmental sustainability projects to community engagement efforts, we'll showcase the remarkable work being done by our dedicated staff members. Whether you're a loyal MBTA rider, a curious citizen, or an industry professional, Spilling the T is your go-to source for an insider's perspective on all things MBTA. Get ready to go behind the scenes of the MBTA like never before. For questions and comments, please reach out to [email protected].
