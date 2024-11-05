Welcome to Spilling the T, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the MBTA. Hosted by Andrew Cassidy of the MBTA’s Customer and Employee Experience department, each episode takes a deep dive into the inner workings and issues the T is facing.
At the MBTA, we believe in transparency, open communication, and continuous improvement. That's why we've created this podcast—to give you a firsthand look at the challenges we face, the innovative solutions we're implementing, and the dedicated people working tirelessly to keep our transportation system running smoothly.
Join us as we bring you exclusive interviews with key individuals from various departments within the MBTA. We'll be Spilling the T on infrastructure upgrades, service disruptions, safety measures, and everything in between. This podcast is your backstage pass to understanding the complexities and nuances of operating one of the busiest transit systems in the nation.
But it's not just about the challenges. We'll also be highlighting success stories and initiatives that make a positive impact on our riders and communities. From environmental sustainability projects to community engagement efforts, we'll showcase the remarkable work being done by our dedicated staff members.
Whether you're a loyal MBTA rider, a curious citizen, or an industry professional, Spilling the T is your go-to source for an insider's perspective on all things MBTA. Get ready to go behind the scenes of the MBTA like never before.
For questions and comments, please reach out to [email protected]
.