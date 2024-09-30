11/19/24 Hour 3 Vince speaks with Jason Miyares, Attorney General of The Commonwealth of Virginia, about his reelection campaign which was announced yesterday. Vince speaks with Brian Cavanuagh, Visiting Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former FEMA official about Deanne Criswell’s testimony today in regards to the response to Hurricane Helene and Milton. For more coverage on the issues that matter to you visit www.WMAL.com, download the WMAL app or tune in live on WMAL-FM 105.9 from 3-6pm. To join the conversation, check us out on social media: @WMAL @VinceCoglianese. Executive Producer: Corey Inganamort @TheBirdWords See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
33:52
Male Congressman Insists on Using Women's Room
11/19/24 Hour 2 Vince speaks with Michael Knowles, Host of "The Michael Knowles Show" at the Daily Wire about Delaware's at large congressman, Tim "Sarah" McBride insisting he use the women's restroom at the Capitol and Nancy Mace's efforts to stop it. Nancy Mace confirms her legislation is aimed at Tim McBride so that a man cannot use the women's restroom. Reporters scream at Joe Biden hoping he takes questions.
33:19
Michael Knowles Interview
Vince speaks with Michael Knowles, Host of "The Michael Knowles Show" at the Daily Wire about Delaware's at large congressman, Tim "Sarah" McBride insisting he use the women's restroom at the Capitol and Nancy Mace's efforts to stop it.
9:31
Rebekah Koffler Interview
Vince speaks with Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer and Author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America" about Joe Biden authorizing Ukraine to fire long distance missiles into Russia and Putin lowering Russia's threshold for the use of nuclear weapons
18:17
Biden Brings Us to Brink of War
11/19/24 Hour 1 Donald Trump is on his way to witness Elon Musk's Starship launch in Texas. Joe Biden is driving the world to the brink of war. Vince speaks with Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer and Author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America" about Joe Biden authorizing Ukraine to fire long distance missiles into Russia and Putin lowering Russia's threshold for the use of nuclear weapons
