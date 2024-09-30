Biden Brings Us to Brink of War

11/19/24 Hour 1 Donald Trump is on his way to witness Elon Musk's Starship launch in Texas. Joe Biden is driving the world to the brink of war. Vince speaks with Rebekah Koffler, Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer and Author of "Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America" about Joe Biden authorizing Ukraine to fire long distance missiles into Russia and Putin lowering Russia's threshold for the use of nuclear weapons